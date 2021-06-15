Tor Browser 10.5 and Google’s unfair performance advantage in Chrome
-
New Release: Tor Browser 10.5
Tor Browser 10.5 is now available from the Tor Browser download page and also from our distribution directory.
This new Tor Browser release is focused on improving the internet access of users connecting through Tor in censored contexts.
-
Google’s unfair performance advantage in Chrome
Google Chrome for Android has a feature that gives Google Search an unfair advantage over its competition. Sure, it’s the default search engine and that’s a huge hurdle to overcome for any competitor. However, Chrome also reserves a performance-boosting feature for Google Search exclusively.
I recently poked around in the Chromium project source code; the open-source foundation for Google’s Chrome web browser. The Chromium project is co-developed by Google, and other corporate and individual contributors. The project is managed and controlled by Google, however. I was looking for something else when I stumbled upon a feature called PreconnectToSearch. When enabled, the feature preemptively opens and maintains a connection to the default search engine.
-
