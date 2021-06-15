Language Selection

This Nixie tube clock keeps the time and the cost down

Hardware

Nixie tubes are a great throwback to an era before the advent of LED and LCD screens; however, they often require expensive components or complex programming to operate. This challenge is what inspired Doug Domke to come up with his own solution that only costs $110. His design incorporates the Arduino MKR WiFi 1010, which has a powerful processor, ample amounts of storage, and WiFi connectivity along with a real-time clock.

[...]

After using the network time protocol (NTP) via the RTCZero library to set the time with incredible precision, Domke went about testing his project. As can be seen from his video below, the Nixie tube clock works great within its custom enclosure, and it will be exciting to see what new features will be added in the future. To read more about how this device was created, check out Domke’s write-up here.

Also: 15.6-inch Panel PC supports Intel Comet Lake socketed processors - CNX Software

Cockpit 248

Cockpit is the modern Linux admin interface. We release regularly. Read more Also: PostgreSQL JDBC 42.2.23 Released

Audiocasts/Shows: Full Circle Magazine, mintCast, Coder Radio and More

  • Full Circle Magazine: Full Circle Weekly News #217

    Linux 5.13 kernel release: https://lkml.org/lkml/2021/6/27/202 LTSM proposed: https://github.com/AndreyBarmaley/linux-terminal-service-manager Release of Mixxx 2.3, the free music mixing app: http://mixxx.org/ Ubuntu is moving away from dark headers and light backgrounds: https://github.com/ubuntu/yaru/pull/2922 Ultimaker Cura 4.10 released: https://ultimaker.com/learn/an-improved-engineering-workflow-with-ultimaker-cura-4-10 Pop!_OS 21.04 distribution offers new COSMIC desktop: https://system76.com/pop SeaMonkey 2.53.8 Integrated Internet Application Suite Released: https://www.seamonkey-project.org/news#2021-06-30 Suricata Intrusion Detection System Update: https://suricata.io/2021/06/30/new-suricata-6-0-3-and-5-0-7-releases/ AlmaLinux includes support for ARM64: https://wiki.almalinux.org/release-notes/8.4-arm.html Qutebrowser 2.3 released: https://lists.schokokeks.org/pipermail/qutebrowser-announce/2021-June/000104.html Tux Paint 0.9.26 is released: http://www.tuxpaint.org/latest/tuxpaint-0.9.26-press-release.php Jim Whitehurst, head of Red Hat, steps down as president of IBM: https://www.cnbc.com/quotes/IBM

  • mintCast 364.5 – Dynamic Audio

    In our Innards section, we talk travelling studios And finally, the feedback and a couple things to check out

  • Misdirected Request | Coder Radio 421

    Has Google already started its decline? Our surprising take. Plus the trouble with Co-Pilot, and a lot more.

  • I didn't know GNOME could POP like this! (Pop!_OS 21.04)

Tor Browser 10.5 and Google’s unfair performance advantage in Chrome

  • New Release: Tor Browser 10.5

    Tor Browser 10.5 is now available from the Tor Browser download page and also from our distribution directory.

    This new Tor Browser release is focused on improving the internet access of users connecting through Tor in censored contexts.

  • Google’s unfair performance advantage in Chrome

    Google Chrome for Android has a feature that gives Google Search an unfair advantage over its competition. Sure, it’s the default search engine and that’s a huge hurdle to overcome for any competitor. However, Chrome also reserves a performance-boosting feature for Google Search exclusively. I recently poked around in the Chromium project source code; the open-source foundation for Google’s Chrome web browser. The Chromium project is co-developed by Google, and other corporate and individual contributors. The project is managed and controlled by Google, however. I was looking for something else when I stumbled upon a feature called PreconnectToSearch. When enabled, the feature preemptively opens and maintains a connection to the default search engine.

