Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's howtos

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 7th of July 2021 07:09:43 PM Filed under
HowTos
  • How To Install Glances on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Glances on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Glances is a real-time system monitoring tool written in Python language. It monitors system resources, including CPU, Memory, Load, Disk I/O, Processes, File System space, Network interface, and more. Glances present a maximum of information in a minimum of space through a curse or web-based interface.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Glances system monitoring tool on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.

  • How to install Steam on Rocky Linux

    Just a few short days ago - well, no, technically it's summertime, unless you're on the wrong side of the disc, so the days are long - I tested Rocky Linux, then subsequently wrote a guide on how to turn it into a perfect desktop, and therein noted one big omission. Steam.

    My desktop enhancement article did not have any instructions for this gaming platform. The reason is, at the time of my testing and writing, it was near impossible installing Steam on Rocky. But it can be done, if you're diligent enough. Now, let me show you how.

  • How to Install Linux Mint’s New ‘Bulky’ File Renamer in Ubuntu 20.04 | UbuntuHandbook

    Linux Mint introduced a new batch file renamer app ‘Bulky’ in the upcoming 20.2 release. Here’s how you can install it in Ubuntu 18.04, Ubuntu 20.04, Ubuntu 21.04.

    Bulky is a simple and elegant tool for renaming multiple files and folders in Linux. It’s a free and open-source tool developed by Linux Mint team.

    With Bulky Renamer, you can find and replace file / folder names with regular expression support, while preview the changes under ‘New name’ section before clicking “Rename” button.

  • Is your Ubuntu a 32-bit or a 64-bit OS?

    As a Linux user, knowing whether you’re running a 32-bit or 64-bit version of Ubuntu on your machine might be useful at times. The topic of how to determine the flavor of your operating system (OS) as well as the architecture of the underlying CPU emerges.

  • Best 5 commands to check HostName in Linux | Linux Today

    This quick tutorial from 2DayGeek will show you how to check the hostname using different commands in Linux.

  • Linux 101: How to find drive space usage from the command line - TechRepublic

    If you need to know how much space remains on those drives connected to your server, the information is but a quick command away. Jack Wallen shows you how.

»

More in Tux Machines

Cockpit 248

Cockpit is the modern Linux admin interface. We release regularly. Read more Also: PostgreSQL JDBC 42.2.23 Released

Audiocasts/Shows: Full Circle Magazine, mintCast, Coder Radio and More

  • Full Circle Magazine: Full Circle Weekly News #217

    Linux 5.13 kernel release: https://lkml.org/lkml/2021/6/27/202 LTSM proposed: https://github.com/AndreyBarmaley/linux-terminal-service-manager Release of Mixxx 2.3, the free music mixing app: http://mixxx.org/ Ubuntu is moving away from dark headers and light backgrounds: https://github.com/ubuntu/yaru/pull/2922 Ultimaker Cura 4.10 released: https://ultimaker.com/learn/an-improved-engineering-workflow-with-ultimaker-cura-4-10 Pop!_OS 21.04 distribution offers new COSMIC desktop: https://system76.com/pop SeaMonkey 2.53.8 Integrated Internet Application Suite Released: https://www.seamonkey-project.org/news#2021-06-30 Suricata Intrusion Detection System Update: https://suricata.io/2021/06/30/new-suricata-6-0-3-and-5-0-7-releases/ AlmaLinux includes support for ARM64: https://wiki.almalinux.org/release-notes/8.4-arm.html Qutebrowser 2.3 released: https://lists.schokokeks.org/pipermail/qutebrowser-announce/2021-June/000104.html Tux Paint 0.9.26 is released: http://www.tuxpaint.org/latest/tuxpaint-0.9.26-press-release.php Jim Whitehurst, head of Red Hat, steps down as president of IBM: https://www.cnbc.com/quotes/IBM

  • mintCast 364.5 – Dynamic Audio

    In our Innards section, we talk travelling studios And finally, the feedback and a couple things to check out

  • Misdirected Request | Coder Radio 421

    Has Google already started its decline? Our surprising take. Plus the trouble with Co-Pilot, and a lot more.

  • I didn't know GNOME could POP like this! (Pop!_OS 21.04)

This Nixie tube clock keeps the time and the cost down

Nixie tubes are a great throwback to an era before the advent of LED and LCD screens; however, they often require expensive components or complex programming to operate. This challenge is what inspired Doug Domke to come up with his own solution that only costs $110. His design incorporates the Arduino MKR WiFi 1010, which has a powerful processor, ample amounts of storage, and WiFi connectivity along with a real-time clock. [...] After using the network time protocol (NTP) via the RTCZero library to set the time with incredible precision, Domke went about testing his project. As can be seen from his video below, the Nixie tube clock works great within its custom enclosure, and it will be exciting to see what new features will be added in the future. To read more about how this device was created, check out Domke’s write-up here. Read more Also: 15.6-inch Panel PC supports Intel Comet Lake socketed processors - CNX Software

Tor Browser 10.5 and Google’s unfair performance advantage in Chrome

  • New Release: Tor Browser 10.5

    Tor Browser 10.5 is now available from the Tor Browser download page and also from our distribution directory.

    This new Tor Browser release is focused on improving the internet access of users connecting through Tor in censored contexts.

  • Google’s unfair performance advantage in Chrome

    Google Chrome for Android has a feature that gives Google Search an unfair advantage over its competition. Sure, it’s the default search engine and that’s a huge hurdle to overcome for any competitor. However, Chrome also reserves a performance-boosting feature for Google Search exclusively. I recently poked around in the Chromium project source code; the open-source foundation for Google’s Chrome web browser. The Chromium project is co-developed by Google, and other corporate and individual contributors. The project is managed and controlled by Google, however. I was looking for something else when I stumbled upon a feature called PreconnectToSearch. When enabled, the feature preemptively opens and maintains a connection to the default search engine.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6