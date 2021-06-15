Kernel: IBM, Samsung, and Microsoft
-
Systemd 249 Released With New Option For Simple Whole-File-System A/B Updates
Systemd 249 has been promoted to stable as the newest version of this Linux init system.
Systemd 249 brings plenty of changes as usual with new systemd releases. One of the notable changes is around being able to carry out whole-file-system A/B updates. As explained in the change-log, "When operating on disk images via the --image= switch of various tools (such as systemd-nspawn or systemd-dissect), or when udev finds no 'root=' parameter on the kernel command line, and multiple suitable root or /usr/ partitions exist in the image, then a simple comparison inspired by strverscmp() is done on the GPT partition label, and the newest partition is picked. This permits a simple and generic whole-file-system A/B update logic where new operating system versions are dropped into partitions whose label is then updated with a matching version identifier."
-
Samsung Posts Newest "KSMBD" Linux Patches For In-Kernel SMB3 Server - Phoronix
For quite a while now Samsung engineers have been developing an in-kernel SMB3 file sharing server for the Linux kernel. In recent months that code has been maturing more and now the latest version of this KSMBD kernel code has been published.
Out now is the fifth round of these patches for KSMBD (previously as "CIFSD" within the kernel) for implementing an in-kernel SMB3 server. The focus remains on being able to deliver optimal performance and supporting more features like RDMA integration compared to what can be implemented efficiently in user-space with the likes of Samba.
-
Linux 5.14 Now Handles The Microsoft Xbox One Select/Share Button On Its Controllers - Phoronix
The Linux 5.14 input subsystem updates have landed with new hardware support and other changes.
The Linux 5.14 input updates aren't the most exciting but a few highlights worth mentioning include:
- The "qwiic-joystick" driver has been added for supporting the SparkFun Qwiic. This is a ~10$ USD open-source joystick for DIY electronics projects. This open-source hardware now has an open-source driver in the mainline kernel.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 286 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Cockpit 248
Cockpit is the modern Linux admin interface. We release regularly. Also: PostgreSQL JDBC 42.2.23 Released
Audiocasts/Shows: Full Circle Magazine, mintCast, Coder Radio and More
This Nixie tube clock keeps the time and the cost down
Nixie tubes are a great throwback to an era before the advent of LED and LCD screens; however, they often require expensive components or complex programming to operate. This challenge is what inspired Doug Domke to come up with his own solution that only costs $110. His design incorporates the Arduino MKR WiFi 1010, which has a powerful processor, ample amounts of storage, and WiFi connectivity along with a real-time clock. [...] After using the network time protocol (NTP) via the RTCZero library to set the time with incredible precision, Domke went about testing his project. As can be seen from his video below, the Nixie tube clock works great within its custom enclosure, and it will be exciting to see what new features will be added in the future. To read more about how this device was created, check out Domke’s write-up here. Also: 15.6-inch Panel PC supports Intel Comet Lake socketed processors - CNX Software
Tor Browser 10.5 and Google’s unfair performance advantage in Chrome
Recent comments
1 hour 11 min ago
1 hour 34 min ago
2 hours 41 min ago
2 hours 51 min ago
5 hours 24 min ago
6 hours 26 min ago
10 hours 16 min ago
10 hours 36 min ago
14 hours 29 min ago
14 hours 43 min ago