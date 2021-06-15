Language Selection

Kernel: IBM, Samsung, and Microsoft

Linux
Linux

  • Systemd 249 Released With New Option For Simple Whole-File-System A/B Updates

    Systemd 249 has been promoted to stable as the newest version of this Linux init system.

    Systemd 249 brings plenty of changes as usual with new systemd releases. One of the notable changes is around being able to carry out whole-file-system A/B updates. As explained in the change-log, "When operating on disk images via the --image= switch of various tools (such as systemd-nspawn or systemd-dissect), or when udev finds no 'root=' parameter on the kernel command line, and multiple suitable root or /usr/ partitions exist in the image, then a simple comparison inspired by strverscmp() is done on the GPT partition label, and the newest partition is picked. This permits a simple and generic whole-file-system A/B update logic where new operating system versions are dropped into partitions whose label is then updated with a matching version identifier."

  • Samsung Posts Newest "KSMBD" Linux Patches For In-Kernel SMB3 Server - Phoronix

    For quite a while now Samsung engineers have been developing an in-kernel SMB3 file sharing server for the Linux kernel. In recent months that code has been maturing more and now the latest version of this KSMBD kernel code has been published.

    Out now is the fifth round of these patches for KSMBD (previously as "CIFSD" within the kernel) for implementing an in-kernel SMB3 server. The focus remains on being able to deliver optimal performance and supporting more features like RDMA integration compared to what can be implemented efficiently in user-space with the likes of Samba.

  • Linux 5.14 Now Handles The Microsoft Xbox One Select/Share Button On Its Controllers - Phoronix

    The Linux 5.14 input subsystem updates have landed with new hardware support and other changes.

    The Linux 5.14 input updates aren't the most exciting but a few highlights worth mentioning include:

    - The "qwiic-joystick" driver has been added for supporting the SparkFun Qwiic. This is a ~10$ USD open-source joystick for DIY electronics projects. This open-source hardware now has an open-source driver in the mainline kernel.

Cockpit 248

Cockpit is the modern Linux admin interface. We release regularly. Read more Also: PostgreSQL JDBC 42.2.23 Released

Audiocasts/Shows: Full Circle Magazine, mintCast, Coder Radio and More

  • Full Circle Magazine: Full Circle Weekly News #217

    Linux 5.13 kernel release: https://lkml.org/lkml/2021/6/27/202 LTSM proposed: https://github.com/AndreyBarmaley/linux-terminal-service-manager Release of Mixxx 2.3, the free music mixing app: http://mixxx.org/ Ubuntu is moving away from dark headers and light backgrounds: https://github.com/ubuntu/yaru/pull/2922 Ultimaker Cura 4.10 released: https://ultimaker.com/learn/an-improved-engineering-workflow-with-ultimaker-cura-4-10 Pop!_OS 21.04 distribution offers new COSMIC desktop: https://system76.com/pop SeaMonkey 2.53.8 Integrated Internet Application Suite Released: https://www.seamonkey-project.org/news#2021-06-30 Suricata Intrusion Detection System Update: https://suricata.io/2021/06/30/new-suricata-6-0-3-and-5-0-7-releases/ AlmaLinux includes support for ARM64: https://wiki.almalinux.org/release-notes/8.4-arm.html Qutebrowser 2.3 released: https://lists.schokokeks.org/pipermail/qutebrowser-announce/2021-June/000104.html Tux Paint 0.9.26 is released: http://www.tuxpaint.org/latest/tuxpaint-0.9.26-press-release.php Jim Whitehurst, head of Red Hat, steps down as president of IBM: https://www.cnbc.com/quotes/IBM

  • mintCast 364.5 – Dynamic Audio

    In our Innards section, we talk travelling studios And finally, the feedback and a couple things to check out

  • Misdirected Request | Coder Radio 421

    Has Google already started its decline? Our surprising take. Plus the trouble with Co-Pilot, and a lot more.

  • I didn't know GNOME could POP like this! (Pop!_OS 21.04)

This Nixie tube clock keeps the time and the cost down

Nixie tubes are a great throwback to an era before the advent of LED and LCD screens; however, they often require expensive components or complex programming to operate. This challenge is what inspired Doug Domke to come up with his own solution that only costs $110. His design incorporates the Arduino MKR WiFi 1010, which has a powerful processor, ample amounts of storage, and WiFi connectivity along with a real-time clock. [...] After using the network time protocol (NTP) via the RTCZero library to set the time with incredible precision, Domke went about testing his project. As can be seen from his video below, the Nixie tube clock works great within its custom enclosure, and it will be exciting to see what new features will be added in the future. To read more about how this device was created, check out Domke’s write-up here. Read more Also: 15.6-inch Panel PC supports Intel Comet Lake socketed processors - CNX Software

Tor Browser 10.5 and Google’s unfair performance advantage in Chrome

  • New Release: Tor Browser 10.5

    Tor Browser 10.5 is now available from the Tor Browser download page and also from our distribution directory.

    This new Tor Browser release is focused on improving the internet access of users connecting through Tor in censored contexts.

  • Google’s unfair performance advantage in Chrome

    Google Chrome for Android has a feature that gives Google Search an unfair advantage over its competition. Sure, it’s the default search engine and that’s a huge hurdle to overcome for any competitor. However, Chrome also reserves a performance-boosting feature for Google Search exclusively. I recently poked around in the Chromium project source code; the open-source foundation for Google’s Chrome web browser. The Chromium project is co-developed by Google, and other corporate and individual contributors. The project is managed and controlled by Google, however. I was looking for something else when I stumbled upon a feature called PreconnectToSearch. When enabled, the feature preemptively opens and maintains a connection to the default search engine.

