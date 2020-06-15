The term computer security is also synonymous with Cybersecurity and information technology security. It relates to protecting, preventing, and understanding the threats that can cause harm to both a networked computer system and a configured information system. The security threat can result from the theft of data on such systems or their unauthorized use. A computer system is defined by both hardware and software. Since computer hardware is also equally valuable, the protection of sensitive computer hardware parts is easily achievable through alarms, locks, and serial numbers. On the other hand, achieving data protection and authenticated system access is not straightforward. It requires complex security tactics and algorithms.

Kaseya’s attempt to recover its SaaS services has failed, and its CEO has attempted to play down the significance of the incident that has seen its VSA services offline since July 2nd and over 1,000 ransomware infections. [...] The company had previously advised that SaaS restoration had commenced, with individual SaaS servers due to come online “throughout the night US time”. “All systems will be online and accessible by July 7th 6AM US EDT,” the advice stated. Now the company says its next update will come at 8AM US EDT. It has offered no information on likely time of restoration or the nature of the issue that has slowed the SaaS rollout. Nor has Kaseya said if its promise to patch its on-premises VSA software within 24 hours of SaaS restoration remains in force.

Technology distributor SYNNEX has admitted that its systems and Microsoft accounts it tends have been attacked, after the National Committee of the US Republican Party (RNC) named it as the source of a recent security incident. Bloomberg on Tuesday reported that APT 29, aka Cozy Bear, last week attacked the RNC which, as the organising entity of the US Republican Party, holds all sorts of interesting and sensitive data. Cozy Bear was also named as the entity behind the supply chain attack on SolarWinds

Microsoft has issued out-of-band patches for the PrintNightmare bug that allows remote and local Windows users to execute code as SYSTEM on boxes running the print spooler service, including domain controllers. The bug, designated CVE-2021-34527, is present in all versions of Windows. However, Microsoft's advisory states: "Updates are not yet available for Windows 10 version 1607, Windows Server 2016, or Windows Server 2012."

Any celebrations that Microsoft's out-of-band patch had put a stop PrintNightmare shenanigans may have been premature. The emergency update turned up yesterday for a variety of Microsoft operating systems; little-used products like Windows Server 2012 and 2016 were excluded from the interim release. While it initially appeared the remote-code execution (RCE) aspect of the security bug had been resolved, the local privilege escalation (LPE) hole remained, judging by the findings of a number of security researchers.

In our previous blog, we discussed the common utilities in Linux which are generally used by threat actors in the attack chain. This blog discusses the common defense evasion techniques which are mostly used in malicious shell scripts and how Uptycs detects them.

Tactile displays are one of the neatest ways to interact with how data is displayed, as it can not only be seen, but also felt. However, these kinds of systems are often quite expensive due to their complex nature, which is why Jason Higgins wanted to create his own pin display that he calls the PinThing. The device primarily consists of a five by three grid of “pixels” that are each driven by their own geared motor. When the motor turns, it slides a nut along a threaded rod, therefore pushing the pixel in or out. Nearly the entire project was 3D-printed to keep costs low. This includes the backplate, bracing for the motors, and the threaded rod/nut assembly. Some of the earlier motor prototypes had a built-in homing pushbutton switch, but this was determined to be unnecessary.

President Joe Biden is expected this week to sign an executive order directing the formation of rules that ensure Americans have the right to repair ... their farming equipment, at least. Though this effort may well extend beyond agriculture, the White House today chose to focus on the farming side of things, presumably because a right-to-repair for farmers was a core Democrat policy in the 2020 US presidential race. As such the order, when it arrives, will reportedly tell the FTC, with support from the government's agriculture dept, to look into cementing people's right to fix their gear.

Aaeon’s Linux-friendly “OMNI-2155-CML” is a 15.6-inch, industrial panel PC powered by an Intel 10th Gen CPU with up to 64GB DDR4, HDMI, SATA, 2x GbE, 4x USB 3.2 Gen2, 2x COM, 2x M.2, and a mini-PCIe slot. Aaeon announced its first industrial panel PC with a socketed processor in the form an Intel 10th Gen Comet Lake-S CPU, thereby “allowing for easier maintenance and scalability.” The 15.6-inch OMNI-2155-CML, which runs Ubuntu 20.04 and Win 10 IoT Enterprise, is the first Comet Lake based panel PC we have seen, and is likely one of the highest performing panel PCs on the market.

Portwell’s Linux-ready, industrial temperature “PCOM-BA02GL” is a Mini Type 10 module with Intel’s Elkhart Lake CPUs, up to 8GB IBECC RAM, 2.5GbE, 10x USB, 2x SATA, 4x PCIe, and DP and LVDS. The COM Express compute module form factors that continue to dominate the x86 world were considered remarkably compact when they were announced 16 years ago. Yet the COM Express “Compact” Type 6 is considerably larger than newer form factors such as Qseven and SMARC, as well as many SBCs such as the Raspberry Pi. The exception is the RPi sized, 84 x 55mm Mini Type 10, which American Portwell Technology, Inc. has adopted for its Intel Elkhart Lake based PCOM-BA02GL module.

today's howtos What is PaaS? Platform-as-a-Service Types Explained | RoseHosting It is a cloud service model where developers rent all-powerful components required to build an application, thereby relying on cloud providers for infrastructure, operating systems and development tools. This model greatly simplifies your entire process of web application development, especially for developers as it reduces the complexity of backend management.

The Sysctl Command in Linux - ByteXD In this tutorial we’ll learn the fundamentals of the sysctl command. To start off, have you wondered how an operating system can use the hardware on which it is running? It’s the kernel that acts as an interface between an operating system and the hardware. It enables the communication between both entities and is part of the operating system that runs on the hardware. A user, however, does not interact with the kernel but rather works in a limited space to manage files and execute programs. So, for example, does Ubuntu have a kernel? Yes, it does. We can also make certain modifications to the kernel using the sysctl command, which is this article’s focus. Let’s proceed to take a look at this concept.

How to Use the Grep Command in Linux - ByteXD In this tutorial, we’ll cover how to use grep command along with its various parameters. I’ll be using Ubuntu 20.04 for examples, but the grep command should work the same in all Linux distros. The grep command in Linux is used to search for a text pattern in a file or in a set of files. It can be used to search in a set of files for a particular pattern and to display the found lines. It can also be used to match text patterns in command line output. For a concrete example of this you can check the Mixing the grep Command with Other Commands section of this article. Note: Even though there’s slim chance that the grep command is not installed on the distro you’re using, you should to install it using your distribution’s package manager. Let’s proceed to take a look at the grep command.

What to do when 2FA won't allow you into your Linux servers - TechRepublic Recently, I had an incident where a two-factor authentication-enabled Linux server wouldn't allow me in via SSH. Fortunately, I had physical access to the server, so it wasn't a complete disaster. Had I not been able to log into the machine on site, I would have had to count on someone on-premise to take care of the situation. In some cases, that would not do.

Top Linux commands for system administrators | FOSS Linux Linux operating systems offer countless sysadmin commands and utilities, which help users, developers, and engineers with system administration tasks. For example, sysadmin commands and packages can help users optimize or manage applications and provide valuable troubleshooting information to network admins or sysadmins. These commands apply to Linux development environments, VMs, containers, and bare metal.

