pfSense Community Edition is the open source branch freely available for use, as opposed to pfSense Pro which is the new closed source branch. pfSense CE 2.5.2 has just been released for you packet junkies out there, but as ServeTheHome discovered it may not be a simple upgrade for some. After the release of pfSense 2.5, pfSense and FreeBSD pulled back on kernel WireGuard support which many had been using in conjunction with pfSense. This means that a number of users out there are running a router with an outdated version of Wireguard and that will prevent a happy upgrade to 2.5.2, which returns Wireguard support as an experimental add-in. Upon installing the update, those few brave souls running Wireguard will be faced with error messages stating that all Wireguard interfaces and tunnels must be removed before the installation can succeed. This is inconvenient but as the number of users that will see the message is quite low the decision makes some sense. In order to upgrade the existing version of Wireguard, pfSense would have to put a fair amount of work into testing and development for this patch. This could change thanks to the open source nature of pfSense CE, but ServeTheHome is not holding much hope for that at the moment.

IBM/Red Hat Leftovers What is a sysadmin? | Enable Sysadmin What does the term "sysadmin" or "system administrator" mean to you? What does a sysadmin do? How do you know you are one? Existential questions like this seldom have concrete answers, and the answers that do present themselves can be pretty fluid. The answers are also significantly different for different people and depend upon their work experience.

Automating performance analysis As a system administrator, have you ever found yourself in this situation? Your production systems have been humming along nicely when, out of the blue, the phone rings. "What just happened!? Everything slowed to a crawl, but now it’s fine again?" Where to even start? Your systems are complex. There are so many moving parts potentially contributing to the problem that root causes can be anywhere—and worse, they can be transient. There are databases, networked storage, firewalls, applications, JVMs, VMs, containers, kernels, power management, backups, live migrations, database schema changes—and that’s just on your development laptop! It’s even more complex in production datacenters and the cloud, where you’ve got it all operating on large, real-life data sets. Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) provides tools that can help. Let’s look at a simple command line technique and tools that will help you as the first responder to a performance emergency—beyond dashboards, beyond top(1) and iostat(1) and pidstat(1) and netstat(1) and vmstat(1) and so on and so forth—to help you to gain deeper understanding and find root causes.

Automate Kubeflow deployment Kubeflow is an end-to-end machine learning platform on Kubernetes that provides components and rich features to compose machine learning pipelines. The new release, v1.3, came out recently, and you can deploy the new release on the IBM Kubernetes Service. The deployment involves Kubernetes cluster creation, local environment setup, deployment, and configuration, and if you are not familiar with these operations, they can look intimidating. One mistake in these procedures can lead to a painful debugging, reconfiguration, and even scrap and redo. Don’t worry, we’ve got you. Resources to lower the barrier for you: IBM Cloud Schematics to deploy multi-user Kubeflow v1.3, which integrates with App ID as a login mechanism, and an Auto-Kubeflow repository.