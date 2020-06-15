Audiocasts/Shows: Noodlings, FLOSS Weekly, and Linux in the Ham Shack
-
Noodlings 29 | Transient State
Due to a variety of recent changes to that network, the openSUSE Project is moving our IRC communications to Libera.Chat.
-
FLOSS Weekly 637: Open Source Web Radio with AzuraCast - Buster Neece
Buster Neece, lead developer of AzuraCasts joins Doc Searls and Dan Lynch to talk online radio in the open source community and more. AzuraCast is "web radio in a box" that has an intuitive design and meticulous attention to detail for a great user experience. Neece also shares troubling fallout around the updated Audacity terms of service which lead the community to believe Audacity is becoming spyware. It's a great discussion on FLOSS Weekly.
-
Linux in the Ham Shack Episode #420: No No Jar Jar
Hello and welcome to the 420th installment of Linux in the Ham Shack. Smoke 'em if you got 'em! In this episode the hosts discuss Youths on the Air 2021, the FCC and 5cm, the reopening of ARRL HQ, satellites made of plywood, the Linux 5.13 kernel, a new version of Mixxx and much more. We hope you enjoy this episode and have a great week.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 534 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
pfSense CE 2.5.2 Released, With Some Challenges For Early WireGuard Adopters
pfSense Community Edition is the open source branch freely available for use, as opposed to pfSense Pro which is the new closed source branch. pfSense CE 2.5.2 has just been released for you packet junkies out there, but as ServeTheHome discovered it may not be a simple upgrade for some. After the release of pfSense 2.5, pfSense and FreeBSD pulled back on kernel WireGuard support which many had been using in conjunction with pfSense. This means that a number of users out there are running a router with an outdated version of Wireguard and that will prevent a happy upgrade to 2.5.2, which returns Wireguard support as an experimental add-in. Upon installing the update, those few brave souls running Wireguard will be faced with error messages stating that all Wireguard interfaces and tunnels must be removed before the installation can succeed. This is inconvenient but as the number of users that will see the message is quite low the decision makes some sense. In order to upgrade the existing version of Wireguard, pfSense would have to put a fair amount of work into testing and development for this patch. This could change thanks to the open source nature of pfSense CE, but ServeTheHome is not holding much hope for that at the moment.
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Microsoft's Latest Attack on Free Software
Recent comments
5 hours 21 min ago
5 hours 31 min ago
5 hours 35 min ago
5 hours 40 min ago
7 hours 12 min ago
7 hours 35 min ago
8 hours 42 min ago
8 hours 52 min ago
11 hours 25 min ago
12 hours 27 min ago