Proprietary Software Leftovers

Thursday 8th of July 2021
  • Open@RIT: The Birth of an Academic OSPO [Ed: Off-topic openwashing from the 'Linux' Foundation]

    I met Green at RIT’s booth at OSCON in the summer of 2019 and learned about JHU’s soft launch of their OSPO. Our booth showcased RIT’s work with students in Free and Open Source humanitarian work. We began with a 2009 Honors seminar course in creating educational games for the One Laptop per Child program. That seminar was formalized into a regular course, Humanitarian Free and Open Source Software. (The syllabus for the course’s most recent offering can be found at this link) By the end of 2010, we had a complete “Course-to-Co-Op lifecycle.” Students could get engaged in FOSS through an ecosystem that included FOSS events like hackathons and guest speaker visits, support for student projects, formal classes, or a co-op experience. In 2012, after I met with Chris Fabian, co-founder of UNICEF’s Office of Innovation, RIT sent FOSS students on Co-Op to Kosovo for UNICEF. We later formally branded the Co-Op program as LibreCorps. LibreCorps has worked with several FOSS projects since, including more work with UNICEF. In 2014 RIT announced what Cory Doctorow called a “Wee Degree in Free,” the first academic minor in Free and Open Source Software and Free Culture. All of these efforts provided an excellent base for an RIT Open Programs Office. (more on that missing “s” word in a moment) With the support of Dr. Ryne Raffaelle, RIT’s VP of Research, I wrote a “white paper” on how such an office might benefit RIT. RIT’s Provost, Dr. Ellen Granberg, suggested a university-wide meeting to gauge interest in the concept, and 50 people from 37 units across campus RSVP’d to the meeting. A subset of that group worked together (online, amid the early days of the pandemic) to develop a “wish list” document of what they’d like to see Open@RIT provide in terms of services and support. That effort informed the creation of the charter for Open@RIT approved by the Provost in the summer of 2020.

  • The Linux Foundation Announces 30th Anniversary of Linux T-Shirt Design Contest
  • The Linux Foundation Announces 30th Anniversary of Linux T-Shirt Design Contest [Ed: So-called 'Linux' Foundation does not know GNU/Linux OS actually started in 1983. The omissions are intentional.]

    The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced a design contest for the Open Source Summit + Embedded Linux Conference 2021 Conference T-shirt to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of Linux. Submission designs should center around the 30th Anniversary of Linux theme in some capacity.

  • Please participate in the Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) Readiness Survey

    The recent presidential Executive Order on Cybersecurity focuses on producing and consuming SBOMs (Software Bill of Materials). SBOMs are especially critical for a national digital infrastructure used within government agencies and in critical industries that present national security risks if penetrated. SBOMs improve understanding of those software components’ operational and cyber risks from their originating supply chain; however, their use is not widespread.

Audiocasts/Shows: Noodlings, FLOSS Weekly, and Linux in the Ham Shack

  • Noodlings 29 | Transient State

    Due to a variety of recent changes to that network, the openSUSE Project is moving our IRC communications to Libera.Chat.

  • FLOSS Weekly 637: Open Source Web Radio with AzuraCast - Buster Neece

    Buster Neece, lead developer of AzuraCasts joins Doc Searls and Dan Lynch to talk online radio in the open source community and more. AzuraCast is "web radio in a box" that has an intuitive design and meticulous attention to detail for a great user experience. Neece also shares troubling fallout around the updated Audacity terms of service which lead the community to believe Audacity is becoming spyware. It's a great discussion on FLOSS Weekly.

  • Linux in the Ham Shack Episode #420: No No Jar Jar

    Hello and welcome to the 420th installment of Linux in the Ham Shack. Smoke 'em if you got 'em! In this episode the hosts discuss Youths on the Air 2021, the FCC and 5cm, the reopening of ARRL HQ, satellites made of plywood, the Linux 5.13 kernel, a new version of Mixxx and much more. We hope you enjoy this episode and have a great week.

