Proprietary Software Leftovers
Microsoft’s emergency patch fails to fix critical “PrintNightmare” vulnerability | Ars Technica
Game-over code-execution attacks are still possible even after fix is installed.
Attacks on Kaseya Servers Led to Ransomware in Less ...
Apple Podcasts Continues to Be Plagued by Technical Issues
Beta Software : Systems presents new generation of Linux- and Unix-based solutions for output and log management
Beta Systems presents the new generation V5 of its Linux- and Unix-based solutions for output management and document archiving as well as log management and archiving. With the new product generation, customers receive improved functionalities coupled with more flexibility and enhanced security and compliance capabilities.
Help Wanted -- Staff Shortages for Detecting and Resolving Security Vulnerabilities on Data Center Servers
