How to Fix Buzzing Sound from Speakers on Arch Linux with Intel Chipset - Fasterland
Every time I make a new install of Arch Linux on my Intel laptop, I notice a disturbing and annoying buzzing sound coming from my external speakers a few seconds after a playback is starter and then stopped. This is a common problem and the cause is a power saving feature on the Linux Kernel.
How to Create an Integrated Application Launcher For an Appimage file in Ubuntu
In this tutorial, we will learn how to create a custom application launcher for an appimage in the Gnome Desktop Environment in Ubuntu. Although we are focusing on Ubuntu for this tutorial, this method should also work in other distributions that use the Gnome Desktop Environment and may also be useful reading for those using other Desktop Environments as some parts are still applicable.
How to install LibreOffice 7.1 on Linux Lite 5.4
In this video, we are looking at how to install LibreOffice 7.1 on Linux Lite 5.4.
How to install Natron on a Chromebook in 2021
Today we are looking at how to install Natron on a Chromebook in 2021. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
Pablo Iranzo Gómez: imapfilter for Gmail
Until two weeks ago I was using an IMAP server (based on Zimbra) for my work email, but the date for migration to Gmail arrived with no choice to postpone…
How To Install Emacs Editor on Linux Mint 20 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Emacs Editor on Linux Mint 20. For those of you who didn’t know, Emacs is a very useful plus feature-rich text editor that may be used across multiple various platforms. Emacs can also be used for coding purposes with support for programming languages like java, c++, and python.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of Emacs customizable text editor on a Linux Mint 20 (Ulyana).
