Server and Security Leftovers
Open Policy Agent 0.30 lands, irons out some kinks • DEVCLASS
The team behind general-purpose policy engine Open Policy Agent (OPA) has pushed out version 0.30 (and 0.30.1 to make it run correctly) of the project, which should help provide a more secure setup and relax things for those using OPA in edge scenarios.
The Open Policy Agent was originally developed by cloud native tooling vendor Styra in a bid to provide a unified way of enforcing policies in microservices, pipelines, Kubernetes and more. In February 2021, it was welcomed into the realms of CNCF graduated projects, a status shared with widely used tools like Prometheus and Kubernetes. Users are said to include Netflix and Chef.
Profile: Cloud-native storage speed and enterprise smarts key for StorageOS [Ed: A pool of buzzwords]
Croome is a specialist in agile delivery of Unix infrastructure and DevOps concepts, and led global engineering teams at Fidelity and Nomura.
10 Factors Behind the Popularity of Microservices: Part 1
Andy Oram explores various computing trends that make microservices today’s architecture of choice.
Microservices are the hottest design concept in programming today. The concept is not new: they basically carry out the principle of modularity taught to programmers over the past several decades. But microservices take modularity to a new height and thereby satisfy many needs of modern application developers.
Sophos secures deal to acquire Capsule8
Sophos acquires Capsule8 for Linux security
Sophos Acquires Capsule8 Security Platform for Linux Containers - Container Journal
Sophos this week announced it has acquired Capsule8, a provider of tools for securing runtimes on Linux servers and container platforms, as part of an effort to expand its current focus beyond Windows security.
An unpleasant surprise for My Book Live owners
Embedded devices need regular software updates in order to even be minimally safe on today's internet. Products that have reached their "end of life", thus are no longer being updated, are essentially ticking time bombs—it is only a matter of time before they are vulnerable to attack. That situation played out in June for owners of Western Digital (WD) My Book Live network-attached storage (NAS) devices; what was meant to be a disk for home users accessible via the internet turned into a black hole when a remote command-execution flaw was used to delete all of the data stored there. Or so it seemed at first.
Proprietary Software Leftovers
Today in Techrights
Openwashing and Revisionism by Linux Foundation
Audiocasts/Shows: Noodlings, FLOSS Weekly, and Linux in the Ham Shack
