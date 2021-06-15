Linux Mint 20.2 “Uma” Officially Released, This Is What’s New
Based on Ubuntu 20.04.2 LTS (Focal Fossa) and powered by the long-term supported Linux 5.4 LTS kernel series, Linux Mint 20.2 “Uma” ships with the latest Cinnamon 5.0 desktop environment on the flagship edition, as well as the Xfce 4.16 and MATE 1.24 desktop environments on the Xfce and MATE editions.
Highlights of the Linux Mint 20.2 release include an updated Warpinator app with support for selecting the network interface you want to use for sharing files and new optional compression setting for up to 3 times faster file transfers, an updated NVIDIA Prime applet that now supports computers with AMD/NVIDIA hybrids graphics, as well as an updated Update Manager app with support for Cinnamon spice updates and automation of Flatpak updates.
