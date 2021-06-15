Language Selection

Linux Mint 20.2 “Uma” Officially Released, This Is What’s New

Submitted by Marius Nestor on Thursday 8th of July 2021 11:15:54 AM Filed under
Linux

Based on Ubuntu 20.04.2 LTS (Focal Fossa) and powered by the long-term supported Linux 5.4 LTS kernel series, Linux Mint 20.2 “Uma” ships with the latest Cinnamon 5.0 desktop environment on the flagship edition, as well as the Xfce 4.16 and MATE 1.24 desktop environments on the Xfce and MATE editions.

Highlights of the Linux Mint 20.2 release include an updated Warpinator app with support for selecting the network interface you want to use for sharing files and new optional compression setting for up to 3 times faster file transfers, an updated NVIDIA Prime applet that now supports computers with AMD/NVIDIA hybrids graphics, as well as an updated Update Manager app with support for Cinnamon spice updates and automation of Flatpak updates.

Hardware Repairs and Freedom

  • HIIT Pi makes Raspberry Pi your home workout buddy
  • Samsung Electronics Adopts International Open Source Standard

    Samsung Electronics today announced the adoption of OpenChain ISO (International Organization for Standardization) / IEC (International Electrotechnical Commission) 5230:2020, the first international standard for open source compliance. The company joins a growing community of companies in the field of consumer electronics, automotive, cloud computing and telecommunications in using this standard to manage supply chains.

    The OpenChain Project began in 2016 as an initiative of the Linux Foundation, a non-profit organization in the United States. It aims to establish an effective and consistent open source compliance system.

    The OpenChain Project was adopted as an ISO / IEC international standard in 2020. The project evaluates each company’s open source compliance capabilities and grants certification if they met the criteria.

  • Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak stands up for right-to-repair, argues company built on open source

    “We wouldn’t have had an Apple, had I not grown up in a very open technology world,” said Wozniak. “Back then, when you bought electronic thing like TV’s and radios, every bit of the circuits and designs were included on paper. Total open source.”

    He continued by talking about how straightforward repair use to be. “Even non-technical family members could pull out the tubes…and find a tube tester… and if it was bad, buy a new tube. Everyone did this all the time back then.”

    He then focused on the way that Apple, at its founding, was positively impacted by the open schematics of the time. “When starting Apple, I could never afford a teletype for input and output.” He then spoke about how he was able to use a tv to output the signals. “That all came from being able to repair things, modify them, and tap into them yourself.”

    Moving on from his own repair experience, he questioned, “why stop the self-repair community? Why stop the right to repair people? Look at the Apple II. It shipped with full schematics… this product was the only source of profits for Apple for the first ten years of the company.”

  • Biden Executive Order Will Try To Address Some 'Right To Repair' Harms

    Back in 2015, frustration at John Deere's ham-fisted repair restrictions and draconian tractor DRM helped birth a grassroots tech movement dubbed "right to repair." The company's crackdown on "unauthorized repairs" turned countless ordinary citizens into technology policy activists, after onerous restrictions not only significantly drove up repair costs, but forced owners to often haul their equipment hundreds or thousands of miles to an authorized repair location.

Proprietary Software Chaos

  • Insurance and Ransomware

    As ransomware becomes more common, I’m seeing more discussions about the ethics of paying the ransom. Here’s one more contribution to that issue: a research paper that the insurance industry is hurting more than it’s helping.

  • Number of victims in major ransomware attack still unclear [iophk: Windows TCO]

    The company whose software was exploited in the biggest ransomware attack on record said Tuesday that it so far it appears that fewer than 1,500 businesses were compromised. But cybersecurity experts suspected the estimate was low and noted that victims are still being identified.

  • Microsoft Issues Emergency Patch for Windows Flaw

    Microsoft on Tuesday issued an emergency software update to quash a security bug that’s been dubbed “PrintNightmare,” a critical vulnerability in all supported versions of Windows that is actively being exploited. The fix comes a week ahead of Microsoft’s normal monthly Patch Tuesday release, and follows the publishing of exploit code showing would-be attackers how to leverage the flaw to break into Windows computers.

Server and Security Leftovers

  • Open Policy Agent 0.30 lands, irons out some kinks • DEVCLASS

    The team behind general-purpose policy engine Open Policy Agent (OPA) has pushed out version 0.30 (and 0.30.1 to make it run correctly) of the project, which should help provide a more secure setup and relax things for those using OPA in edge scenarios. The Open Policy Agent was originally developed by cloud native tooling vendor Styra in a bid to provide a unified way of enforcing policies in microservices, pipelines, Kubernetes and more. In February 2021, it was welcomed into the realms of CNCF graduated projects, a status shared with widely used tools like Prometheus and Kubernetes. Users are said to include Netflix and Chef.

  • Profile: Cloud-native storage speed and enterprise smarts key for StorageOS [Ed: A pool of buzzwords]

    Croome is a specialist in agile delivery of Unix infrastructure and DevOps concepts, and led global engineering teams at Fidelity and Nomura.

  • 10 Factors Behind the Popularity of Microservices: Part 1

    Andy Oram explores various computing trends that make microservices today’s architecture of choice. Microservices are the hottest design concept in programming today. The concept is not new: they basically carry out the principle of modularity taught to programmers over the past several decades. But microservices take modularity to a new height and thereby satisfy many needs of modern application developers.

    •  
  • Sophos secures deal to acquire Capsule8
  • Sophos acquires Capsule8 for Linux security
  • Sophos Acquires Capsule8 Security Platform for Linux Containers - Container Journal

    Sophos this week announced it has acquired Capsule8, a provider of tools for securing runtimes on Linux servers and container platforms, as part of an effort to expand its current focus beyond Windows security.

    •  
  • An unpleasant surprise for My Book Live owners

    Embedded devices need regular software updates in order to even be minimally safe on today's internet. Products that have reached their "end of life", thus are no longer being updated, are essentially ticking time bombs—it is only a matter of time before they are vulnerable to attack. That situation played out in June for owners of Western Digital (WD) My Book Live network-attached storage (NAS) devices; what was meant to be a disk for home users accessible via the internet turned into a black hole when a remote command-execution flaw was used to delete all of the data stored there. Or so it seemed at first.

today's howtos

  • How to Fix Buzzing Sound from Speakers on Arch Linux with Intel Chipset - Fasterland

    Every time I make a new install of Arch Linux on my Intel laptop, I notice a disturbing and annoying buzzing sound coming from my external speakers a few seconds after a playback is starter and then stopped. This is a common problem and the cause is a power saving feature on the Linux Kernel.

  • How to Create an Integrated Application Launcher For an Appimage file in Ubuntu

    In this tutorial, we will learn how to create a custom application launcher for an appimage in the Gnome Desktop Environment in Ubuntu. Although we are focusing on Ubuntu for this tutorial, this method should also work in other distributions that use the Gnome Desktop Environment and may also be useful reading for those using other Desktop Environments as some parts are still applicable.

  • How to install LibreOffice 7.1 on Linux Lite 5.4

    In this video, we are looking at how to install LibreOffice 7.1 on Linux Lite 5.4.

  • How to install Natron on a Chromebook in 2021

    Today we are looking at how to install Natron on a Chromebook in 2021. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

  • Pablo Iranzo Gómez: imapfilter for Gmail

    Until two weeks ago I was using an IMAP server (based on Zimbra) for my work email, but the date for migration to Gmail arrived with no choice to postpone…

  • How To Install Emacs Editor on Linux Mint 20 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Emacs Editor on Linux Mint 20. For those of you who didn’t know, Emacs is a very useful plus feature-rich text editor that may be used across multiple various platforms. Emacs can also be used for coding purposes with support for programming languages like java, c++, and python. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of Emacs customizable text editor on a Linux Mint 20 (Ulyana).

