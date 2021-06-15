Ubuntu Touch OTA-18 Is Coming July 14th with Performance Improvements, Various Changes
Ubuntu Touch OTA-18 promises to be yet another maintenance update to the Ubuntu Touch mobile operating system developed by UBports for Linux-powered smartphones, bringing various performance improvements to make the entire system more snappy on all supported devices.
To achieve that, the team managed to implement a way for Ubuntu Touch to scale down and display wallpapers without affecting the performance of the system, which mostly benefits BQ Aquaris E4.5 users using the default wallpaper. For other devices, the RAM savings will vary depending resolution of the screen and wallpaper.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 414 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Hardware Repairs and Freedom
Proprietary Software Chaos
Server and Security Leftovers
today's howtos
Recent comments
4 hours 35 min ago
15 hours 50 min ago
16 hours 23 sec ago
16 hours 4 min ago
16 hours 9 min ago
17 hours 41 min ago
18 hours 4 min ago
19 hours 11 min ago
19 hours 20 min ago
21 hours 54 min ago