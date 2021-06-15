Games: Total War: WARHAMMER II - The Silence & The Fury, Warzone 2100, and More
Total War: WARHAMMER II - The Silence & The Fury releases soon as the last DLC | GamingOnLinux
Total War: WARHAMMER II - The Silence & The Fury is now firmly set to be the last DLC for the very popular strategy game from Creative Assembly, SEGA and porter Feral Interactive.
A release date as announced recently as July 14, although Feral Interactive previously stated it would arrive for Linux (and macOS) sometime "shortly" after the release for Windows. It's shaping up to be a pretty big DLC and an accompanying free update will also arrive at the same time.
The 'Big Balance Update' is out now for Warzone 2100 | GamingOnLinux
After many years of upgrades for the free and open source Warzone 2100, the team hacking away at the code have issued a fresh update to focus on balancing issues. Info: Warzone 2100 was originally developed by Pumpkin Studios and published by Eidos Interactive and was release in 1999, much later it was open sourced in 2004 and the legacy of it continues on as a completely free game. To this day it's still one of the most innovative RTS games around.
Something that often needs to be address in many competitive games, balancing is a difficult thing to do with so many different pieces and especially so for a strategy game with so many ways to play it.
The fab Death Trash will be releasing on GOG in addition to Steam | GamingOnLinux
Death Trash, an upcoming and very impressive open-world RPG is now confirmed to be getting a DRM-free release on GOG when it enters Early Access on August 5. Considering GOG are still quite picky when it comes to what indie games they bring over, often turning them down, it just goes to show how much of a mark Death Trash has made with its recent (and now permanent) demo on Steam.
Frogsong is an upcoming heartfelt adventure game in the world of Frogs | GamingOnLinux
Ribbit? Frogsong from developer Brandon Braun is an upcoming heartfelt adventure game set in the world of the Frogs and it really does look charming. We actually covered this one back in 2020 and somehow missed that it now has a Kickstarter that's about to finish.
Linux support is confirmed for the full game but not the demo. The Kickstarter campaign ends on July 12 and it just recently managed to hit the CA$25,000 goal. Since it has the funding now, the developer estimated the full release to be in 2022 with two thirds of it already done.
The Pedestrian on Linux | Ubuntu 20.04 | Native
The Pedestrian running natively on Linux.
Indoorlands is a special kind of theme park builder arriving July 14
Indoorlands from Pixelsplit is an upcoming game about building theme parks. It's piqued our curiosity due to the idea of everything being inside, and the way you design things. The developer has released two previous games with Virtual Rides 3 - Funfair Simulator and Deadly Days, with both being positively rated (and we quite liked Deadly Days too).
With the building system in Indoorlands you place down great big halls, then go inside to design every aspect of them. You can mix and match different themes, place down tons of different decorative objects and entire rides placed inside these huge rooms - it's called Indoorlands for a reason huh?
The International 10 for Dota 2 gets a new location and date
After Valve announced recently that after Sweden decided against allowing it to happen, that they would look elsewhere and they've now settled with Bucharest, Romania at the country's largest stadium — Arena Nationala. The prize pool is massive, the biggest ever for a single e-sports event at $40,018,195 making it a ridiculously huge event.
