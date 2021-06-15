Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Linux Mint 20.2 "Uma" Released. This is What's New

Submitted by arindam1989 on Thursday 8th of July 2021 12:45:02 PM Filed under
Linux
News

Linux Mint 20.2 Uma is not available for download and to upgrade. We wrap up the release for you with download instructions.
Read more

»

Originals

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 8th of July 2021 02:25:09 PM.

Linux Mint 20.2 Released With Cinnamon 5.0 Desktop

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 8th of July 2021 02:34:39 PM.

  • Linux Mint 20.2 Released With Cinnamon 5.0 Desktop

    Linux Mint 20.2 "Uma" is now available as the latest update to this popular desktop Linux distribution built off Ubuntu LTS releases.

    Out today is Linux Mint 20.2 with the Cinnamon, MATE, and Xfce desktop options. The flagship Linux Mint 20.2 edition with their GNOME-forked Cinnamon desktop is now up to version 5.0. Cinnamon 5.0 has a new search feature for its Nemo file manager, memory leak fixes, better handling of updates around Spices, and a wide variety of other mostly small updates.

Comment viewing options

Select your preferred way to display the comments and click "Save settings" to activate your changes.

More in Tux Machines

Programming Leftovers

  • MyGNUHealth 1.0.1 is out!

    I just released 1.0.1 for the stable series 1.0 of MyGNUHealth, the GNU Health Personal Health Record.

  • Dirk Eddelbuettel: Rcpp 1.0.7: More Updates

    The Rcpp team is pleased to announce release 1.0.7 of Rcpp which arrived at CRAN earlier today, and will be uploaded to Debian shortly. Windows and macOS builds should appear at CRAN in the next few days. This release continues with the six-months cycle started with release 1.0.5 last July. As a reminder, interim ‘dev’ or ‘rc’ releases will alwasys be available in the Rcpp drat repo; this cycle there were seven (!!). These rolling release tend to work just as well, and are also fully tested against all reverse-dependencies.

  • Track changes in /etc with etckeeper

    Today I will introduce you to the program etckeeper, a simple tool that track changes in your /etc/ directory into a versioning control system (git, mercurial, darcs, bazaar...).

  • Assembly of Python External C++ procedure using 2D vector

    I was unable to return 2D vector from C++ to Python via Python API. Thus content of 2D vector has been written to file and later on the Python Runtime Module displayed the content of file been created inside C++ procedure.

Android Leftovers

ProtonVPN on Linux Review: An Open-Source VPN Service for Privacy Minded Users

If you want an enhanced level of privacy protection, transparency of the VPN service, and full-fledged Linux support, ProtonVPN is a fantastic choice. However, the pricing plan may prove to be expensive if you want to use it on more than two devices compared to other VPN providers. I think it is worth it if you regularly rely on a VPN connection to hide your IP address, use torrents, unblock geological restrictions, and more. And if you rarely use a VPN, you could look at some of the other VPN options available for Linux. What do you think about ProtonVPN? Have you tried it yet? Let me know your thoughts in the comments down below. Read more

vizex – visualize disk space and disk usage

You often hear that disk space is cheap and plentiful. And it’s true that a 4TB mechanical hard disk drive currently retails for less than 100 dollars. But like many users we’ve migrated to running Linux on M.2 Solid State Drives (SSDs). They are NVMe drives reaching read and write speeds of over 5,000MB/s. That’s over 20 times faster than a 7,200 RPM traditional hard drive. M.2 SSDs do functionally everything a hard drive does, but help to make a computer feel far more responsive. M.2 are NVMe drives which reduce I/O overhead and brings various performance improvements relative to previous logical-device interfaces, including multiple long command queues, and reduced latency. M.2 drives are more expensive than mechanical hard drives in terms of dollar per gigabyte. And M.2 with really large capacities are thin on the ground and expensive, so most users settle for lower capacity drives. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6