A new project from Mozilla, which is meant to help researchers collect browsing data, but only with the informed consent of the browser-user, is taking a lot of heat, perhaps in part because the company can never seem to do anything right, at least in the eyes of some. Mozilla Rally was announced on June 25 as joint venture between the company and researchers at Princeton University "to enable crowdsourced science for public good". The idea is that users can volunteer to give academic studies access to the same kinds of browser data that is being tracked in some browsers today. Whether the privacy safeguards are strong enough—and if there is sufficient reason for users to sign up—remains to be seen. [...] Part of the difficulty in the messaging around a project like Rally is all of the moving parts it has and that different kinds of users are going to need different areas of emphasis in order to really make it clear for them. It is a project that sits at a particularly uncomfortable intersection of concerns—or the lack thereof. The lack of any real tangible benefit from joining up is problematic as well. "For the good of society" has a nice ring to it, but it is terribly difficult to quantify. If Mozilla were a different kind of company, one could imagine it gathering this kind of information without any kind of uproar from the social-network-using folks who seem utterly unconcerned with the massive privacy invasions those kinds of sites routinely perform. But Mozilla is not that kind of organization, so it needs to convince those who do not really seem to care about privacy much to care enough to install the add-on, while not excessively irritating the more tech-savvy users who get up in arms about even the smallest loss of private data. It is a hard balance to find. Given all that, it is a little hard to see Rally being a huge success. There are certainly perfectly reasonable concerns about gathering this kind of data, storing it, dealing with governments that want access to it, and so on. The privacy-savvy may well skip over Rally for its real or perceived shortcomings, while the vast majority of folks may either never hear of it or pay it no attention whatsoever. That is somewhat sad, perhaps, at least to those who can see value in the kinds of studies (and platform oversight) that Rally data-gathering would enable. It will be interesting to see what comes of it.