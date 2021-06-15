Language Selection

today's leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 8th of July 2021 02:08:16 PM Filed under
Misc

  • BSDNow 410: OpenBSD Consumer Gateway

    Open Source and Blogging Bubbles, Building Customized FreeBSD Images, Updating Minecraft in FreeBSD, Upgrading FreeBSD jails using mkjail, Dragonfly 6.0 Performance benchmark, OpenBSD Consumer Gateway Launch, and more.

  • The Linux Link Tech Show Episode 913

    Laptop end to the woes, audacity, ardour, home automation

  • Design and Web team summary – 2 July 2021

    The web team at Canonical runs two-week iterations building and maintaining all of Canonical websites and product web interfaces. Here are some of the highlights of our completed work from this iteration.

    •  

  • Ubuntu Blog: Moving toward Diátaxis

    We discovered the Diátaxis Framework earlier this year. It’s been on our roadmap to shift MAAS doc to this cool new way of explaining things. This cycle, we plan to make it happen.

    [...]

    In other words, if we change your context too many times, you’ll stop reading and just try something. When that doesn’t work, you may scan the doc again once or twice, but pretty soon, you’ll be on our MAAS discourse page, asking for someone to decode it all for you. There’s nothing wrong with MAAS discourse — it’s a great forum, and lately, one of our team members is always tasked with patrolling it as a top priority. But around eighty-five percent of your information needs should be met by the documentation.

  • 5 elements of servant leadership

    I have had the privilege of building and leading teams inside many organizational cultures. As such, I have observed the varying degrees of effectiveness of many types of cultures - hierarchical, flat, inclusive, fear-inducing, supportive, toxic, and just about every combination of the above. By maintaining attention to the core principles and responsibilities that I sketched out early in my leadership career, I’ve ensured that, regardless of the broader culture, my personal mission and service to my team remains in focus. I would like to share some ideas from those core principles of servant leadership - five essential elements to consider prioritizing in your work with your team.

  • Digital transformation: 3 post-pandemic best practices | The Enterprisers Project

    While enterprise executives have been thinking about digital transformation for years, the past 12 months have seen massive acceleration. There is now broad consensus that digital innovation is necessary for survival.

    But success is far from guaranteed. Past data shows that a majority of companies struggle to make these initiatives a success: A 2019 Everest Group survey reports that 78 percent of enterprises failed to meet the business objectives of their digital transformation.

    Some of the most common challenges include a lack of buy-in throughout the organization, poor communication, and a flawed long-term roadmap for innovation. More recently, enterprises have been plagued by flawed strategies such as pilot projects, limited rollouts, and other barriers to growth.

    Time for a reality check. Let’s look at some best practices that can help your organization maximize the potential of your digital transformation.

  • SUSE Manager Now Supports Amazon Linux! | SUSE Communities

    SUSE Manager 4.2, released two weeks ago, now supports Amazon Linux 2. While that alone is good news already, allow me use this opportunity to give a bit of context: I believe that, in a sense, Open Source Software revolves around choices. By giving you options, SUSE gives you the freedom to choose. Even better if it doesn’t tie you to your choices, but allows you to revert them later with as little friction as possible. And an ideal solution allows you to choose not having to choose in the first place – by allowing all those options to coexist.

  • Intel's Mesa Drivers Using The IGC Compiler Delayed[

    Last summer I wrote about Intel prototyping their Mesa drivers to use the IGC compiler, which followed Intel transitioning their Windows driver to use this compiler that was originally written for their open-source Linux compute stack. While they were making good progress last year on having their Mesa drivers use the IGC compiler, the project has been pushed back.

    [...]

    After word got out that Intel was interested in using IGC in Mesa, it drew some criticism from various Mesa developers over those prospects.

  • Mike Blumenkrantz: Gratitude

    This is going to be less of a technical post and more of a have you thought about post from me personally (usual disclaimer: this post represents only my views). With that said, I think this is more important than the average post here, meaning that expectations should be set somewhere between I need to stop everything else I’m doing until I finish reading and this is the most important event in my life.

    Let’s talk about open source. No, Open Source. The idea of it.

Programming Leftovers

  • MyGNUHealth 1.0.1 is out!

    I just released 1.0.1 for the stable series 1.0 of MyGNUHealth, the GNU Health Personal Health Record.

  • Dirk Eddelbuettel: Rcpp 1.0.7: More Updates

    The Rcpp team is pleased to announce release 1.0.7 of Rcpp which arrived at CRAN earlier today, and will be uploaded to Debian shortly. Windows and macOS builds should appear at CRAN in the next few days. This release continues with the six-months cycle started with release 1.0.5 last July. As a reminder, interim ‘dev’ or ‘rc’ releases will alwasys be available in the Rcpp drat repo; this cycle there were seven (!!). These rolling release tend to work just as well, and are also fully tested against all reverse-dependencies.

  • Track changes in /etc with etckeeper

    Today I will introduce you to the program etckeeper, a simple tool that track changes in your /etc/ directory into a versioning control system (git, mercurial, darcs, bazaar...).

  • Assembly of Python External C++ procedure using 2D vector

    I was unable to return 2D vector from C++ to Python via Python API. Thus content of 2D vector has been written to file and later on the Python Runtime Module displayed the content of file been created inside C++ procedure.

Android Leftovers

ProtonVPN on Linux Review: An Open-Source VPN Service for Privacy Minded Users

If you want an enhanced level of privacy protection, transparency of the VPN service, and full-fledged Linux support, ProtonVPN is a fantastic choice. However, the pricing plan may prove to be expensive if you want to use it on more than two devices compared to other VPN providers. I think it is worth it if you regularly rely on a VPN connection to hide your IP address, use torrents, unblock geological restrictions, and more. And if you rarely use a VPN, you could look at some of the other VPN options available for Linux. What do you think about ProtonVPN? Have you tried it yet? Let me know your thoughts in the comments down below. Read more

vizex – visualize disk space and disk usage

You often hear that disk space is cheap and plentiful. And it’s true that a 4TB mechanical hard disk drive currently retails for less than 100 dollars. But like many users we’ve migrated to running Linux on M.2 Solid State Drives (SSDs). They are NVMe drives reaching read and write speeds of over 5,000MB/s. That’s over 20 times faster than a 7,200 RPM traditional hard drive. M.2 SSDs do functionally everything a hard drive does, but help to make a computer feel far more responsive. M.2 are NVMe drives which reduce I/O overhead and brings various performance improvements relative to previous logical-device interfaces, including multiple long command queues, and reduced latency. M.2 drives are more expensive than mechanical hard drives in terms of dollar per gigabyte. And M.2 with really large capacities are thin on the ground and expensive, so most users settle for lower capacity drives. Read more

