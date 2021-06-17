Best Free and Open-Source Linux Operating Systems for Home Users
Usually, the operating system in your computer doesn't allow you to change its functions and other aspects. But, you can find some that allow you full control over all aspects. Not only that, but they also allow you to distribute your version freely. These are known as free and open-source software. So, they were made mainly to provide more control to home users over their software.
Now, there are many such viable options available for you out there. Linux is undoubtedly the most prominent one among them. After all, it has reached a leading position among all non-proprietary operating systems. Now, there are various distributions from Linux that you can choose from. The information given below can help you know all that you need to know about them.
today's leftovers
Open Source and Blogging Bubbles, Building Customized FreeBSD Images, Updating Minecraft in FreeBSD, Upgrading FreeBSD jails using mkjail, Dragonfly 6.0 Performance benchmark, OpenBSD Consumer Gateway Launch, and more.
Laptop end to the woes, audacity, ardour, home automation
The web team at Canonical runs two-week iterations building and maintaining all of Canonical websites and product web interfaces. Here are some of the highlights of our completed work from this iteration.
We discovered the Diátaxis Framework earlier this year. It’s been on our roadmap to shift MAAS doc to this cool new way of explaining things. This cycle, we plan to make it happen.
[...]
In other words, if we change your context too many times, you’ll stop reading and just try something. When that doesn’t work, you may scan the doc again once or twice, but pretty soon, you’ll be on our MAAS discourse page, asking for someone to decode it all for you. There’s nothing wrong with MAAS discourse — it’s a great forum, and lately, one of our team members is always tasked with patrolling it as a top priority. But around eighty-five percent of your information needs should be met by the documentation.
I have had the privilege of building and leading teams inside many organizational cultures. As such, I have observed the varying degrees of effectiveness of many types of cultures - hierarchical, flat, inclusive, fear-inducing, supportive, toxic, and just about every combination of the above. By maintaining attention to the core principles and responsibilities that I sketched out early in my leadership career, I’ve ensured that, regardless of the broader culture, my personal mission and service to my team remains in focus. I would like to share some ideas from those core principles of servant leadership - five essential elements to consider prioritizing in your work with your team.
While enterprise executives have been thinking about digital transformation for years, the past 12 months have seen massive acceleration. There is now broad consensus that digital innovation is necessary for survival.
But success is far from guaranteed. Past data shows that a majority of companies struggle to make these initiatives a success: A 2019 Everest Group survey reports that 78 percent of enterprises failed to meet the business objectives of their digital transformation.
Some of the most common challenges include a lack of buy-in throughout the organization, poor communication, and a flawed long-term roadmap for innovation. More recently, enterprises have been plagued by flawed strategies such as pilot projects, limited rollouts, and other barriers to growth.
Time for a reality check. Let’s look at some best practices that can help your organization maximize the potential of your digital transformation.
SUSE Manager 4.2, released two weeks ago, now supports Amazon Linux 2. While that alone is good news already, allow me use this opportunity to give a bit of context: I believe that, in a sense, Open Source Software revolves around choices. By giving you options, SUSE gives you the freedom to choose. Even better if it doesn’t tie you to your choices, but allows you to revert them later with as little friction as possible. And an ideal solution allows you to choose not having to choose in the first place – by allowing all those options to coexist.
Last summer I wrote about Intel prototyping their Mesa drivers to use the IGC compiler, which followed Intel transitioning their Windows driver to use this compiler that was originally written for their open-source Linux compute stack. While they were making good progress last year on having their Mesa drivers use the IGC compiler, the project has been pushed back.
[...]
After word got out that Intel was interested in using IGC in Mesa, it drew some criticism from various Mesa developers over those prospects.
This is going to be less of a technical post and more of a have you thought about post from me personally (usual disclaimer: this post represents only my views). With that said, I think this is more important than the average post here, meaning that expectations should be set somewhere between I need to stop everything else I’m doing until I finish reading and this is the most important event in my life.
Let’s talk about open source. No, Open Source. The idea of it.
Free Software Leftovers
Tor Browser 10.5.1 is now available from the Tor Browser download page and also from our distribution directory.
This version is a bugfix for Android Tor Browser 10.5.
A new project from Mozilla, which is meant to help researchers collect browsing data, but only with the informed consent of the browser-user, is taking a lot of heat, perhaps in part because the company can never seem to do anything right, at least in the eyes of some. Mozilla Rally was announced on June 25 as joint venture between the company and researchers at Princeton University "to enable crowdsourced science for public good". The idea is that users can volunteer to give academic studies access to the same kinds of browser data that is being tracked in some browsers today. Whether the privacy safeguards are strong enough—and if there is sufficient reason for users to sign up—remains to be seen.
[...]
Part of the difficulty in the messaging around a project like Rally is all of the moving parts it has and that different kinds of users are going to need different areas of emphasis in order to really make it clear for them. It is a project that sits at a particularly uncomfortable intersection of concerns—or the lack thereof. The lack of any real tangible benefit from joining up is problematic as well. "For the good of society" has a nice ring to it, but it is terribly difficult to quantify.
If Mozilla were a different kind of company, one could imagine it gathering this kind of information without any kind of uproar from the social-network-using folks who seem utterly unconcerned with the massive privacy invasions those kinds of sites routinely perform. But Mozilla is not that kind of organization, so it needs to convince those who do not really seem to care about privacy much to care enough to install the add-on, while not excessively irritating the more tech-savvy users who get up in arms about even the smallest loss of private data. It is a hard balance to find.
Given all that, it is a little hard to see Rally being a huge success. There are certainly perfectly reasonable concerns about gathering this kind of data, storing it, dealing with governments that want access to it, and so on. The privacy-savvy may well skip over Rally for its real or perceived shortcomings, while the vast majority of folks may either never hear of it or pay it no attention whatsoever. That is somewhat sad, perhaps, at least to those who can see value in the kinds of studies (and platform oversight) that Rally data-gathering would enable. It will be interesting to see what comes of it.
Make full use of the features typical of the BigBlueButton virtual classroom, such as the multi-user whiteboard, the chat and the breakout rooms. Especially in a breakout room, your students have ample opportunity to collaborate and learn from one another. While they can always rely on you to ask questions about the learning material, it is beneficial if they can exchange information amongst themselves. Are your students actively participating in such smaller live sessions? Recognize their efforts. After all, teamwork makes the dream work.
To address this, breakout rooms in a BigBlueButton virtual classroom can be used to split groups and help online students engage in effective discussion. Teachers can guide students to speak about the search process, the challenges they encounter, and how they address them. This discussion, which occurs in small groups, allows student to learn from their peers and to get new ideas about how different results are retrieved.
Programming Leftovers
I just released 1.0.1 for the stable series 1.0 of MyGNUHealth, the GNU Health Personal Health Record.
The Rcpp team is pleased to announce release 1.0.7 of Rcpp which arrived at CRAN earlier today, and will be uploaded to Debian shortly. Windows and macOS builds should appear at CRAN in the next few days. This release continues with the six-months cycle started with release 1.0.5 last July. As a reminder, interim ‘dev’ or ‘rc’ releases will alwasys be available in the Rcpp drat repo; this cycle there were seven (!!). These rolling release tend to work just as well, and are also fully tested against all reverse-dependencies.
Today I will introduce you to the program etckeeper, a simple tool that track changes in your /etc/ directory into a versioning control system (git, mercurial, darcs, bazaar...).
I was unable to return 2D vector from C++ to Python via Python API. Thus content of 2D vector has been written to file and later on the Python Runtime Module displayed the content of file been created inside C++ procedure.
