SBC builds on PolarFire SoC with dual GbE and CAN
Aldec announced a “TySOM-M-MPFS250” SBC that runs Linux on Microchip’s RISC-V based, FPGA equipped PolarFire SoC and offers 2x GbE, 2x FMC, 2x micro-USB, PCIe x4, CAN, HDMI, and PMOD.
EDA design verification firm Aldec has introduced a new member of its Linux-driven TySOM FPGA prototyping boards built around Microchip’s hybrid Arm/FPGA PolarFire SoC. The TySOM-M-MPFS250 is the first of a series of TySOM-M boards based on the low-power, security-enhanced PolarFire SoC, which combines Microchip’s PolarFire FPGA with a SiFive RISC-V CPU. The approximately Cortex-A35 like RISC-V cores comprise 4x 1.5GHz U54-MC CPU cores and a fifth monitor core.
