Games: Vintage Story, VKD3D-Proton, Killer Bundle 18, Transport Fever 2 The 'Homesteading' update for survival game Vintage Story is shaping up to be huge | GamingOnLinux With a whole decoration system coming, survival game Vintage Story is going to be expanding in a big way with the upcoming Homesteading update that has a Release Candidate out now. Vintage Story is an uncompromising wilderness survival sandbox game inspired by lovecraftian horror themes. You're probably tempted to say "hey it looks like Minecraft", but this is far away from it. Having played it, it's clearly aiming at a different market. You find yourself in a ruined world reclaimed by nature and permeated by unnerving temporal disturbances. Everything about it takes time, it's a slow and thoughtful game with some pretty deep game mechanics.

VKD3D-Proton 2.4 is out with performance improvements for Direct3D 12 to Vulkan | GamingOnLinux VKD3D-Proton is the project that Valve funds to act as a translation layer between Direct3D 12 to Vulkan for use with Steam Play Proton and a big new release is out. If you wish to know more about Steam Play and Proton do check out our dedicated section. Version 2.4 brings multiple performance enhancements including: an improvement to swapchain latency and frame pacing by up to one frame, lookup of format info was optimized, it now avoids potential pipeline compilation stutter in certain scenarios. They also noted some significant GPU-bound performance improvements thanks to a rewrite of how it handles image layouts for colour and depth-stencil targets with Horizon Zero Dawn seeing a noted ~15-20% GPU bound uplift, Death Stranding ~10% and around 5-10% in other titles too.

Killer Bundle 18 from Fanatical has Shadow Tactics, Warhammer Gladius and more | GamingOnLinux In need of some new games and don't know where to look? Here to help! Fanatical just recently launched the Killer Bundle 18 and it's a pretty good one. Note: we're not affiliated with Fanatical currently, just pointing out a good deal. The bundle comes in two editions giving you either 8 games/DLC at £4.29 or 11 for £6.89. It's an incredibly easy deal to recommend since it contains some really good games.

The major 'Summer Update' is out for Transport Fever 2 Following on from the Vulkan upgrade, Good Shepherd Entertainment and developer Urban Games have released the next major upgrade for Transport Fever 2. This Summer Update touches on all parts of the game, greatly improving many aspects.