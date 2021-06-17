Language Selection

Thursday 8th of July 2021 07:54:47 PM
Android
GNU/FSF: IRC and New Software Releases

Games: Vintage Story, VKD3D-Proton, Killer Bundle 18, Transport Fever 2

  • The 'Homesteading' update for survival game Vintage Story is shaping up to be huge | GamingOnLinux

    With a whole decoration system coming, survival game Vintage Story is going to be expanding in a big way with the upcoming Homesteading update that has a Release Candidate out now. Vintage Story is an uncompromising wilderness survival sandbox game inspired by lovecraftian horror themes. You're probably tempted to say "hey it looks like Minecraft", but this is far away from it. Having played it, it's clearly aiming at a different market. You find yourself in a ruined world reclaimed by nature and permeated by unnerving temporal disturbances. Everything about it takes time, it's a slow and thoughtful game with some pretty deep game mechanics.

  • VKD3D-Proton 2.4 Released With Better Performance, Sparse 3D Textures - Phoronix

    A big focus for VKD3D-Proton 2.4 has been on the performance front. VKD3D-Proton 2.4 improves swapchain latency and frame pacing by up to one frame, avoids pipeline compilation stutter in some cases, rewrites the image layout handling code to improve GPU-bound performance improvements, and more. Thanks to the improved image layout handling for color and depth stencil targets, games like Horizon Zero Dawn can be 15~20% faster while games like Death Stranding are ~10% faster and many other games 5~10% faster.

    VKD3D-Proton is the project that Valve funds to act as a translation layer between Direct3D 12 to Vulkan for use with Steam Play Proton and a big new release is out. If you wish to know more about Steam Play and Proton do check out our dedicated section. Version 2.4 brings multiple performance enhancements including: an improvement to swapchain latency and frame pacing by up to one frame, lookup of format info was optimized, it now avoids potential pipeline compilation stutter in certain scenarios. They also noted some significant GPU-bound performance improvements thanks to a rewrite of how it handles image layouts for colour and depth-stencil targets with Horizon Zero Dawn seeing a noted ~15-20% GPU bound uplift, Death Stranding ~10% and around 5-10% in other titles too.

  • Killer Bundle 18 from Fanatical has Shadow Tactics, Warhammer Gladius and more | GamingOnLinux

    In need of some new games and don't know where to look? Here to help! Fanatical just recently launched the Killer Bundle 18 and it's a pretty good one. Note: we're not affiliated with Fanatical currently, just pointing out a good deal. The bundle comes in two editions giving you either 8 games/DLC at £4.29 or 11 for £6.89. It's an incredibly easy deal to recommend since it contains some really good games.

  • The major 'Summer Update' is out for Transport Fever 2

    Following on from the Vulkan upgrade, Good Shepherd Entertainment and developer Urban Games have released the next major upgrade for Transport Fever 2. This Summer Update touches on all parts of the game, greatly improving many aspects.

KDE/Qt: Plasma Mobile, Qt Creator 5.0 Beta, and KDE Floating Applets

today's howtos

  • How to Migrate Centos 8 to AlmaLinux 8.3

    CentOS 8 will reach end-of-life on December 31, 2021. So if you are using CentOS 8 operating system then it is recommended to upgrade it to centos alternative distributions named Alma Linux. In this guide, we will show you how to migrate CentOS 8 to the new AlmaLinux 8.3.

  • How to Install Zlib on Ubuntu Linux [Easily]

    Zlib is an open source library for used for data compression. As an end user, you are likely to encounter the need of installing Zlib (or zlib devel package) as a dependency of another application. But here comes the problem. If you try installing Zlib on Ubuntu, it will throw “unable to locate package zlib” error.

  • 6 Ways to Open Folders in Ubuntu 20.04 LTS

    Opening folders in Ubuntu is one of the basic tasks you will perform as a regular Ubuntu user. Although there are many ways to do so, we all have our preferences in which way to opt for when accessing folders on our system.

  • Encrypt and decrypt files with a passphrase on Linux | Opensource.com

    Encryption and security for protecting files and sensitive documents have long been a concern for users. Even as more and more of our data is housed on websites and cloud services, protected by user accounts with ever-more secure and challenging passwords, there's still great value in being able to store sensitive data on our own filesystems, especially when we can encrypt that data quickly and easily. Age allows you to do this. It is a small, easy-to-use tool that allows you to encrypt a file with a single passphrase and decrypt it as required.

  • How to install Pylint on Ubuntu 21.04 - Unixcop

    Pylint is a Python static code analysis tool which looks for programming errors, helps enforcing a coding standard, sniffs for code smells, and offers simple refactoring suggestions. It’s highly configurable, having special pragmas to control its errors and warnings from within your code, as well as from an extensive configuration file. It is also possible to write your plugins for adding your checks or for extending pylint in one way or another. One of the great advantages of using PyLint is that it is open-source and free. So you can include it in a wide variety of projects. Also, it integrates seamlessly with many popular IDEs so you can use it without any problems. Moreover, you can use it as a standalone application to increase the flexibility of your application.

  • How to install ODBC on Ubuntu 21.04 - Unixcop

    ODBC is an open specification for providing application developers with a predictable API with which to access Data Sources. Data Sources include SQL Servers and any Data Source with an ODBC Driver. With the need for an open-source implementation and compatibility with other operating systems, unixODBC was born. This project also has a graphical interface that you can use but its potential is in the binaries that offer compatibility with this implementation.

  • How to run a command without having to wait in Linux/Ubuntu

    You may have encountered some commands which take a while to complete processing. There are some tricks that could help gain control once you launch the command so that you can do other things meanwhile.

  • How to upgrade to Linux Mint 20.2 – The Linux Mint Blog

    It is now possible to upgrade Linux Mint 20 and 20.1 to version 20.2. If you’ve been waiting for this we’d like to thank you for your patience.

  • Installing Xorg And DWM On Gentoo

    I made a video last week where I did a base installation of Gentoo inside a virtual machine. Viewers asked me if I could do a video on how to install Xorg and desktop environment or window manager. So...continuing along on the Gentoo journey, I'm going to show you how to install Xorg and Dwm.

