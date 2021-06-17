today's howtos
Getting Started with cloud-init
cloud-init is an awesome technology that can be used to customize Linux images for deployment, that lets you do all kinds of neat things such as automatically creating users, installing packages, resetting SSH keys, and more. However, it's often shrouded in mystery. In this video, I'll walk you through using it to create a user, set the hostname, and install some packages.
How to modify an existing systemd unit file
In this example, we will show how to modify an existing unit file.
There are three main directories where unit files are stored on the system but the ‘/etc/systemd/system/’ directory is reserved for unit files created or customized by the system administrator.
How to install and use Team Viewer on Ubuntu
TeamViewer is a perfect software solution for users seeking reputable remote desktop and access solutions. Team Viewer parades itself with five useful mantras: Connect, Engage, Support, Enhance, and Manage. If your remote desktop and access solution checks these five boxes, then you have found a haven.
With a TeamViewer suite, you can achieve customer-first engagement, augmentative reality, IT management, and remote connectivity solutions. Any device connection is possible. Any user and process support are also possible regardless of the time zone and location configuration.
How to define DNS in Docker containers - TechRepublic
When you deploy a container on your network, if it cannot find a DNS server defined in /etc/resolv.conf, by default it will take on the DNS configured for the host machine. That may be fine and dandy for certain situations. But what if (maybe for security reasons), you do not want your containers using the same DNS as your hosts. Say, for example, your host servers use a specific DNS server to prevent users from visiting particular sites. Or maybe you have different DNS configurations for VPNs.
Elementary OS vs. Ubuntu: Which one is for you?
Ubuntu is by far the most popular Linux distro in terms of its userbase. And if people are not using Ubuntu directly, they are likely using one of the many popular Ubuntu-based distros like Linux Mint, Pop_OS!, MX Linux, and the lots. However, today, we will look at elementary OS – a popular Ubuntu-based distribution geared towards Mac users – and see how it stacks against its old man. You see, despite its popularity, Ubuntu isn’t loved by all users. In fact, the distro faces its fair share of criticism. This is where Ubuntu-based distros sweep in, taking the positives of Ubuntu, dumping the negatives, and throwing in some additional tweaks of their own to create a unique spin. As such, with elementary OS, you get the stable Ubuntu base along with access to Ubuntu’s large software repository. However, elementary OS ditches Ubuntu’s user interface and aesthetics in favor of their own custom Mac-inspired beginner-friendly UI – the Pantheon desktop. It also gives a lot more attention to user privacy and security compared to Ubuntu. But these are just the cliff notes! Down below, we have a much more comprehensive take on elementary OS vs. Ubuntu, giving you a detailed look at both OS’s pros and cons. So if you are stuck choosing which distro is right for you, this read should definitely help out.
GCC 8 Through GCC 11 Stable Plus GCC 12 Compiler Benchmarks
For today's benchmarking is a look at how the GNU Compiler Collection has performed over the past few years going from the GCC 8 stable series introduced in 2018 through the recently released GCC 11.1 stable feature release plus also including the current early development snapshot of GCC 12. Benchmarked are GCC 8.5, 9.4, 10.3, 11.1, and 12.0 (20210701). All of these compiler releases were benchmarked using the same Intel Core i9 10980XE (Cascade Lake X) system running Ubuntu 21.04 with the Linux 5.11 kernel. Each compiler was built from source in the same (release) manner. A variety of open-source C/C++ benchmarks were then carried out each time in looking at the resulting performance while keeping to the same CFLAGS/CXXFLAGS throughout the entire duration of benchmarks. This follows our other recent GCC 11 vs. LLVM Clang 12 compiler benchmarking, tuning flag comparisons, and more. If there is enough interest similar compiler comparison tests can also be done on AArch64.
SBC builds on PolarFire SoC with dual GbE and CAN
Aldec announced a “TySOM-M-MPFS250” SBC that runs Linux on Microchip’s RISC-V based, FPGA equipped PolarFire SoC and offers 2x GbE, 2x FMC, 2x micro-USB, PCIe x4, CAN, HDMI, and PMOD. EDA design verification firm Aldec has introduced a new member of its Linux-driven TySOM FPGA prototyping boards built around Microchip’s hybrid Arm/FPGA PolarFire SoC. The TySOM-M-MPFS250 is the first of a series of TySOM-M boards based on the low-power, security-enhanced PolarFire SoC, which combines Microchip’s PolarFire FPGA with a SiFive RISC-V CPU. The approximately Cortex-A35 like RISC-V cores comprise 4x 1.5GHz U54-MC CPU cores and a fifth monitor core.
