KDE Gear 21.04.3
Over 120 individual programs plus dozens of programmer libraries and feature plugins are released simultaneously as part of KDE Gear.
Today they all get new bugfix source releases.
IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
The kernel team is working on final integration for kernel 5.13. This version was recently released and will arrive soon in Fedora Linux. As a result, the Fedora kernel and QA teams have organized a test week from Sunday, July 11, 2021 through Sunday, July 18, 2021. Refer to the wiki page for links to the test images you’ll need to participate. Read below for details.
With the release of Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 8.3 last November, Red Hat added support for resilient edge computing architectures based on proven features within RHEL. RHEL for Edge creates operating system images that update "atomically" with automatic rollback on failure.
These operating system images provide efficient updates to RHEL systems by delivering only the deltas to an updated operating system image instead of the complete image. RHEL for Edge enables rapid application of security updates and patches with minimum downtime and continuity of operations if updates should fail.
Red Hat has received a "positive" rating from Gartner, Inc. in its 2021 Vendor Rating Report. Among Gartner's findings is that "Red Hat is still Red Hat," and retains its neutrality and strategy independent of IBM.
Gartner published its "2021 Vendor Rating: IBM report1" in early June, and we're pleased to report that Red Hat received an overall positive rating* from Gartner. We believe we received the rating because we remain focused on delivering the Red Hat portfolio of open hybrid cloud products and services with IBM as one of many strategic partners that help us deliver the offerings for digital transformation that our customers need.
During my career, I've had many different job titles. Sysadmin, IT consultant, IT project manager, and DevOp to name a few. But are these different jobs or just other names for the same thing? Decide for yourself while reading about my roles in three different kinds of organizations.
This is the first In a series of five articles showing how developers can use an extensive set of metrics offered by Red Hat OpenShift to diagnose and fix performance problems. I'll describe a real-life success story where I did performance testing on the Service Binding Operator to get it accepted into the Developer Sandbox for Red Hat OpenShift. I'll describe the Service Binding Operator's performance challenges, how I planned my troubleshooting, and how I created and viewed the metrics.
This first article lays out the motivation for the whole effort, the Service Binding Operator's environment and testing setup, the requirements I had to meet to get the Service Binding Operator accepted into the Developer Sandbox, and the tooling made available by Developer Sandbox for performance testing.
today's howtos
cloud-init is an awesome technology that can be used to customize Linux images for deployment, that lets you do all kinds of neat things such as automatically creating users, installing packages, resetting SSH keys, and more. However, it's often shrouded in mystery. In this video, I'll walk you through using it to create a user, set the hostname, and install some packages.
In this example, we will show how to modify an existing unit file.
There are three main directories where unit files are stored on the system but the ‘/etc/systemd/system/’ directory is reserved for unit files created or customized by the system administrator.
TeamViewer is a perfect software solution for users seeking reputable remote desktop and access solutions. Team Viewer parades itself with five useful mantras: Connect, Engage, Support, Enhance, and Manage. If your remote desktop and access solution checks these five boxes, then you have found a haven.
With a TeamViewer suite, you can achieve customer-first engagement, augmentative reality, IT management, and remote connectivity solutions. Any device connection is possible. Any user and process support are also possible regardless of the time zone and location configuration.
When you deploy a container on your network, if it cannot find a DNS server defined in /etc/resolv.conf, by default it will take on the DNS configured for the host machine. That may be fine and dandy for certain situations. But what if (maybe for security reasons), you do not want your containers using the same DNS as your hosts. Say, for example, your host servers use a specific DNS server to prevent users from visiting particular sites. Or maybe you have different DNS configurations for VPNs.
Elementary OS vs. Ubuntu: Which one is for you?
Ubuntu is by far the most popular Linux distro in terms of its userbase. And if people are not using Ubuntu directly, they are likely using one of the many popular Ubuntu-based distros like Linux Mint, Pop_OS!, MX Linux, and the lots. However, today, we will look at elementary OS – a popular Ubuntu-based distribution geared towards Mac users – and see how it stacks against its old man.
You see, despite its popularity, Ubuntu isn’t loved by all users. In fact, the distro faces its fair share of criticism. This is where Ubuntu-based distros sweep in, taking the positives of Ubuntu, dumping the negatives, and throwing in some additional tweaks of their own to create a unique spin.
As such, with elementary OS, you get the stable Ubuntu base along with access to Ubuntu’s large software repository. However, elementary OS ditches Ubuntu’s user interface and aesthetics in favor of their own custom Mac-inspired beginner-friendly UI – the Pantheon desktop. It also gives a lot more attention to user privacy and security compared to Ubuntu.
But these are just the cliff notes! Down below, we have a much more comprehensive take on elementary OS vs. Ubuntu, giving you a detailed look at both OS’s pros and cons. So if you are stuck choosing which distro is right for you, this read should definitely help out.
