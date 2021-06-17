Today in Techrights
Core Work and Kernel Space
-
AMD engineers and their partners continue work towards upstreaming Secure Encrypted Virtualization's Secure Nested Paging (SEV-SNP) support for the mainline Linux kernel.
AMD SEV-SNP debuted this year with EPYC 7003 "Milan" processors. SEV-SNP offers additional hardware features for EPYC's virtualization capabilities. With SEV-SNP there is additional memory integrity protections around replay protection, data corruption, memory aliasing, and memory re-mapping. There are also other hardware protections with SEV-SNP as outlined in the comparison below.
-
As many developers in the northern hemisphere start to dream about their quickly arriving summer vacations, the increasing pace of kernel development gives no sign of taking a break any time soon. In fact, 5.13 was a record breaking release in the number of developers: exactly 2,062 developers contributed to this release - 336 of them for the first time. This was also the first kernel release with over 2,000 unique contributors. Collabora is, of course, the proud employer of a small, but very active, fraction of these developers.
As usual, our team is working all around the kernel, fixing bugs and writing new features. In this release, Boris Brezillon fixed some hard-to-track bugs in the Panfrost DRM driver, improving the overall support for the platform. Ezequiel Garcia continued to improve the VP8 stateless codec and this time he moved part of the driver out of staging. Sebastian Reichel, who is on a quest to organize the device-tree description of drivers on the Power-Supply subsystem that he maintains, converted most of the DT descriptors to use the DT schema, such that they can be checked for compliance automatically. Dafna Hirschfeld and Enric Balletbo i Serra worked on MediaTek devices, fixing DRM/multimedia bugs and improving power management support, respectively.
-
Thomas Gleixner has announced the release of the real-time "RT" patches for the Linux 5.13, the first update since the patches were re-based early on back during the 5.12 release candidates.
This morning's 5.13-rt1 release re-bases these real-time patches against the Linux 5.13 code-base, contains a rework of the locking core code, also reworks "large parts" of the memory management code, and other updates.
-
QNAP provides the QTS 5.0 operating system as a beta version for some of its NAS systems. The update comes with some fundamental changes, including an updated Linux kernel to version 5.10. Until now, the manufacturer used kernel versions 4.2.8 or 4.14.24, depending on the processor.
In practical use, the new Linux kernel is intended to increase the speed of PCI Express SSDs with NVMe protocol in particular when they function as a cache, for example when buffering data on hard drives. QNAP speaks in the announcement also of “improvements with AMD processors” without going into detail.
-
At the end of last year we reported on the possibility of an Intel Command Center / graphics driver control panel for Linux but not set in stone. The latest to report on the matter of an Intel Linux graphics GUI solution is that it's still being evaluated by the company.
When recently inquiring about the state of IGC compiler usage by their Mesa drivers, I also asked whether there was anything new to report on the prospects of an Intel Linux graphics driver control panel akin to the Intel Command Center on Windows.
-
This month I accepted 105 and rejected 6 packages. The overall number of packages that got accepted was 111.
Audiocasts/Shows: Bitwarden, Ubuntu Podcast, and Nitrux 1.5.0
-
A lot of Bitwarden client and interfaces are missing a lot of absolutely basic features to make them even remotely usable but today we're looking at one that integrates with Dmenu that actually does everything I would need.
-
This week we’ve been configuring new-ish HP Microservers and entering our first game jam. We discuss Project Kebe, an open source Snap Store implementation, and respond to all your wonderful feedback.
It’s Season 14 Episode 18 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
-
In this video, I am going to show an overview of Nitrux 1.5.0 and some of the applications pre-installed.
Open Hardware/Modding and Linux in Devices
-
NASA’s history if full of fascinating facts and trivia. For example, the Apollo Guidance Computer, which handled navigation and control for both the Apollo Command Module and the Apollo Lunar Module, ran with less RAM and processing power than a TI-83 graphing calculator. But reading that fact isn’t the same as actually experiencing the Apollo Guidance Computer for yourself. That’s why a maker used three Arduino boards to create a simulator.
The actual Apollo Guidance Computer sat inside of a protective metal enclosure that is rather boring, but the DSKY (Display and Keyboard) interface, which acted like a terminal, had a very distinctive design. It had 19 buttons, including a numerical pad, situated below two displays. The left display had a several indicator lights, similar to your car’s dashboard, to show the statuses and warnings. The right display had numerical readouts for the program number, verb, and noun, as well as data and a computer activity status light.
-
Libre-SOC that started out as Libre RISC-V in aspiring to be an open-source software/hardware Vulkan accelerator but then renamed to Libre-SOC after changing over to the OpenPOWER architecture is now seeing test fabrication done using TSMC's 180nm process.
This test ASIC is being fabbed thanks to Imec's MPW Shuttle Service, Libre-SOC is all about being a hybrid CPU/GPU that's 100% open-source but obviously not the fastest compared to today's graphics processors. For achieving the graphics acceleration the plan is basically to use the likes of Mesa's software OpenGL/Vulkan implementations atop this Power-based chip.
-
Nixie tubes are fun little devices that act like seven-segment display modules in that they can be lined up together in order to form a larger number by showing digits 0 through 9. One maker, Marcin Saj, has created a unique project that uses a series of six Nixie tubes that can show the current time, temperature, and humidity all within a compact footprint. It is also able to receive commands via the Arduino Cloud service and an Alexa skill, thus enabling users to toggle various functions on or off with a smart speaker or phone.
-
Bouffalo Lab BL602, and its big brother BL604 with extra GPIOs, are RISC-V microcontrollers with WiFi and Bluetooth LE that offer an alternative to Espressif Systems ESP32 WiSoC, although it has been joined with Espressif’s own RISC-V solution with ESP32-C3.
Soon after the “announcement” in October 2020, we found out the SDK and a relatively cheap BL602 board, but the SDK has many closed-source binaries. Soon after Sipeed and Pine64 expressed their interest in developing an open-source toolchain and even an open-source WiFi (and BLE) stack. Time has passed and even got a Pinecone board in January, but did not do anything with it, especially seeing the status of the software.
-
The card is based on the existing JODY-W2 module based on the NXP, previously Marvell, 88W8987 chipset with data rates up to 433 Mbit/s. The module requires a host processor running a Linux or Android operating system, and QNX support is in the works.
-
Taiwan Commate Computer Inc, also known as just Commell, has unveiled LE-37O 3.5-inch single board computer based on Intel Tiger Lake UP3 embedded processors for industrial applications.
The SBC supports up to 32GB DDR4 single-channel memory, up to four displays through DisplayPort, HDMI, VGA, and LVDS interfaces, and offers both Gigabit Ethernet and 2.5 GbE ports, as well as PCIe Gen4 via an M.2 socket.
[...]
The company provides Windows 10 64-bit driver for the board. Linux support is unclear. It’s not the first Tiger Lake SBC from Commell, as we previously covered Commell LP-179 Pico-ITX motherboard with a more compact form factor.
