Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Programming Leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 9th of July 2021 01:29:53 AM Filed under
Development
  • Maxim Burgerhout: Fish, bash, zsh

    Over the last year, I’ve been using fish as my shell on Linux. Before that, I have tried both zsh (with and without oh-my-zsh) and bash. For bash, I wrote my own configuration framework, which - let’s be real - everyone needs to do and probably has done at some point.

    Last week, I decided to switch back from fish to bash. This blog is the story why I did that and what I’m using now. I might look into zsh again at some point, but not now.

  • Write good examples by starting with real code

    When I write about programming, I spend a lot of time trying to come up with good examples. I haven’t seen a lot written about how to make examples, so here’s a little bit about my approach to writing examples!

    The basic idea here is to start with real code that you wrote and then remove irrelevant details to make it into a self-contained example instead of coming up with examples out of thin air.

    I’ll talk about two kinds of examples: realistic examples and suprising examples.

    [...]

    The example I just gave of explaining how to use sort with lambda is pretty simple and it didn’t take me a long time to come up with, but turning real code into a standalone example can take a really long time!

    For example, I was thinking of including an example of some weird CSS behaviour in this post to illustrate how it’s fun to create examples with weird or surprising behaviour. I spent 2 hours taking a real problem I had this week, making sure I understood what was actually happening with the CSS, and making it into a minimal example.

    In the end it “just” took 5 lines of HTML and a tiny bit of CSS to demonstrate the problem and it doesn’t really look like it took hours to write. But originally it was hundreds of lines of JS/CSS/JavaScript, and it takes time to untangle all that and come up with something small that gets at the heart of the issue!

  • Jussi Pakkanen: A followup to the Refterm blog post

    My previous blog post was about some measurements I made to Refterm. It got talked about on certain places on the net from where it got to Twitter. Then Twitter did the thing it always does, which is to make everything terrible. For example I got dozens of comments saying that I was incompetent, an idiot, a troll and even a Microsoft employee. All comments on this blog are manually screened but this was the only time when I just had to block them all. Going through those replies seemed to indicate that absolutely everyone involved [1] had bad communication and also misunderstood most other people involved. Thus I felt compelled to write a followup explaining what the blog post was and was not about. Hopefully this will bring the discussion down to a more civilized footing.

    [...]

    I pondered for a while whether I should mention the memcpy thing and now I really wish I hadn't. But not for the reasons you might think.

    The big blunder I did was to mention SIMD by name, because the issue was not really about SIMD. The compiler does convert the loop to SIMD automatically. I don't have a good reference, but I have been told that Google devs have measured that 1% of all CPU usage over their entire fleet of computers is spent on memcpy. They have spent massive amounts of time and resources on improving its performance. At least as late as 2013, performance optimizing memcpy was still subject to fundamental research (or software patents at least). For reference here is the the code for the glibc version of memcpy, which seems to be doing some special tricks.

    If this is the case and the VS stdlib provides a really fast memcpy then rolling your own does cause a performance hit (though in this particular case the difference is probably minimal, possibly even lost in the noise). On the other hand it might be that VS can already optimize the simple version to the optimal code in which case the outcome is the same for both approaches. I don't know what actually happens and finding out for sure would require its own set of tests and benchmarks.

  • This Week in Rust 398
  • 3 reasons Quarkus 2.0 improves developer productivity on Linux | Opensource.com

    No matter how long you work as an application developer and no matter what programming language you use, you probably still struggle to increase your development productivity. Additionally, new paradigms, including cloud computing, DevOps, and test-driven development, have significantly accelerated the development lifecycle for individual developers and multifunctional teams.

    You might think open source tools could help fix this problem, but I'd say many open source development frameworks and tools for coding, building, and testing make these challenges worse. Also, it's not easy to find appropriate Kubernetes development tools to install on Linux distributions due to system dependencies and support restrictions.

    Fortunately, you can increase development productivity on Linux with Quarkus, a Kubernetes-native Java stack. Quarkus 2.0 was released recently with useful new features for testing in the developer console.

  • GSoC 21 Projects mentored by Collabora for LibreOffice

    Summer is synonymous with the opportunity to participate in beautiful projects. Let’s look at the students who work in improving LibreOffice during the Google Summer of Code. This year, four of the approved GSoC projects for the LibreOffice community are mentored by Collabora developers. Find out about the improvements they are currently implementing!

»

More in Tux Machines

Today in Techrights

Core Work and Kernel Space

  • AMD SEV-SNP Support Revised For Linux + Updated Hyper-V Isolation VM Code - Phoronix

    AMD engineers and their partners continue work towards upstreaming Secure Encrypted Virtualization's Secure Nested Paging (SEV-SNP) support for the mainline Linux kernel.  AMD SEV-SNP debuted this year with EPYC 7003 "Milan" processors. SEV-SNP offers additional hardware features for EPYC's virtualization capabilities. With SEV-SNP there is additional memory integrity protections around replay protection, data corruption, memory aliasing, and memory re-mapping. There are also other hardware protections with SEV-SNP as outlined in the comparison below. 

  • Kernel 5.13: Growing team and KernelCI hackfest

    As many developers in the northern hemisphere start to dream about their quickly arriving summer vacations, the increasing pace of kernel development gives no sign of taking a break any time soon. In fact, 5.13 was a record breaking release in the number of developers: exactly 2,062 developers contributed to this release - 336 of them for the first time. This was also the first kernel release with over 2,000 unique contributors. Collabora is, of course, the proud employer of a small, but very active, fraction of these developers. As usual, our team is working all around the kernel, fixing bugs and writing new features. In this release, Boris Brezillon fixed some hard-to-track bugs in the Panfrost DRM driver, improving the overall support for the platform. Ezequiel Garcia continued to improve the VP8 stateless codec and this time he moved part of the driver out of staging. Sebastian Reichel, who is on a quest to organize the device-tree description of drivers on the Power-Supply subsystem that he maintains, converted most of the DT descriptors to use the DT schema, such that they can be checked for compliance automatically. Dafna Hirschfeld and Enric Balletbo i Serra worked on MediaTek devices, fixing DRM/multimedia bugs and improving power management support, respectively.

    •   
  • Real-Time Patches Updated For The Linux 5.13 Kernel - Phoronix

    Thomas Gleixner has announced the release of the real-time "RT" patches for the Linux 5.13, the first update since the patches were re-based early on back during the 5.12 release candidates.  This morning's 5.13-rt1 release re-bases these real-time patches against the Linux 5.13 code-base, contains a rework of the locking core code, also reworks "large parts" of the memory management code, and other updates. 

  • QNAP network storage: NAS operating system QTS 5.0 with new Linux kernel

    QNAP provides the QTS 5.0 operating system as a beta version for some of its NAS systems. The update comes with some fundamental changes, including an updated Linux kernel to version 5.10. Until now, the manufacturer used kernel versions 4.2.8 or 4.14.24, depending on the processor. In practical use, the new Linux kernel is intended to increase the speed of PCI Express SSDs with NVMe protocol in particular when they function as a cache, for example when buffering data on hard drives. QNAP speaks in the announcement also of “improvements with AMD processors” without going into detail.

  • A Control Panel / UI For Intel's Linux Graphics Drivers Is Still Under Evaluation - Phoronix

    At the end of last year we reported on the possibility of an Intel Command Center / graphics driver control panel for Linux but not set in stone. The latest to report on the matter of an Intel Linux graphics GUI solution is that it's still being evaluated by the company.  When recently inquiring about the state of IGC compiler usage by their Mesa drivers, I also asked whether there was anything new to report on the prospects of an Intel Linux graphics driver control panel akin to the Intel Command Center on Windows. 

  • Thorsten Alteholz: My Debian Activities in June 2021

    This month I accepted 105 and rejected 6 packages. The overall number of packages that got accepted was 111.

Audiocasts/Shows: Bitwarden, Ubuntu Podcast, and Nitrux 1.5.0

  • Dmenu BW: Bitwarden Client Actually Worth Using

    A lot of Bitwarden client and interfaces are missing a lot of absolutely basic features to make them even remotely usable but today we're looking at one that integrates with Dmenu that actually does everything I would need.

  • Ubuntu Podcast from the UK LoCo: S14E18 – Timing Chefs Watch

    This week we’ve been configuring new-ish HP Microservers and entering our first game jam. We discuss Project Kebe, an open source Snap Store implementation, and respond to all your wonderful feedback. It’s Season 14 Episode 18 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

  • Linux overview | Nitrux 1.5.0

    In this video, I am going to show an overview of Nitrux 1.5.0 and some of the applications pre-installed.

Open Hardware/Modding and Linux in Devices

  • Dual Screen Apollo DSKY simulates the Apollo Guidance Computer | Arduino Blog

    NASA’s history if full of fascinating facts and trivia. For example, the Apollo Guidance Computer, which handled navigation and control for both the Apollo Command Module and the Apollo Lunar Module, ran with less RAM and processing power than a TI-83 graphing calculator. But reading that fact isn’t the same as actually experiencing the Apollo Guidance Computer for yourself. That’s why a maker used three Arduino boards to create a simulator. The actual Apollo Guidance Computer sat inside of a protective metal enclosure that is rather boring, but the DSKY (Display and Keyboard) interface, which acted like a terminal, had a very distinctive design. It had 19 buttons, including a numerical pad, situated below two displays. The left display had a several indicator lights, similar to your car’s dashboard, to show the statuses and warnings. The right display had numerical readouts for the program number, verb, and noun, as well as data and a computer activity status light.

  • Libre-SOC Test ASIC Going To Fabrication, Using TSMC 180nm Process - Phoronix

    Libre-SOC that started out as Libre RISC-V in aspiring to be an open-source software/hardware Vulkan accelerator but then renamed to Libre-SOC after changing over to the OpenPOWER architecture is now seeing test fabrication done using TSMC's 180nm process. This test ASIC is being fabbed thanks to Imec's MPW Shuttle Service, Libre-SOC is all about being a hybrid CPU/GPU that's 100% open-source but obviously not the fastest compared to today's graphics processors. For achieving the graphics acceleration the plan is basically to use the likes of Mesa's software OpenGL/Vulkan implementations atop this Power-based chip.

  • This shield combines the retro charm of Nixie tubes with modern Arduino Cloud connectivity | Arduino Blog

    Nixie tubes are fun little devices that act like seven-segment display modules in that they can be lined up together in order to form a larger number by showing digits 0 through 9. One maker, Marcin Saj, has created a unique project that uses a series of six Nixie tubes that can show the current time, temperature, and humidity all within a compact footprint. It is also able to receive commands via the Arduino Cloud service and an Alexa skill, thus enabling users to toggle various functions on or off with a smart speaker or phone.

  • Reverse engineering the SDK for BL602 RISC-V WiFi & BLE microcontroller - CNX Software

    Bouffalo Lab BL602, and its big brother BL604 with extra GPIOs, are RISC-V microcontrollers with WiFi and Bluetooth LE that offer an alternative to Espressif Systems ESP32 WiSoC, although it has been joined with Espressif’s own RISC-V solution with ESP32-C3. Soon after the “announcement” in October 2020, we found out the SDK and a relatively cheap BL602 board, but the SDK has many closed-source binaries. Soon after Sipeed and Pine64 expressed their interest in developing an open-source toolchain and even an open-source WiFi (and BLE) stack. Time has passed and even got a Pinecone board in January, but did not do anything with it, especially seeing the status of the software.

  • u-blox introduces WiFI 5/6 & Bluetooth 5 M.2 cards - CNX Software

    The card is based on the existing JODY-W2 module based on the NXP, previously Marvell, 88W8987 chipset with data rates up to 433 Mbit/s. The module requires a host processor running a Linux or Android operating system, and QNX support is in the works.

  • Tiger Lake UP3 single board computer offers quad displays, 2.5 GbE, PCIe Gen4, up to 32GB RAM

    Taiwan Commate Computer Inc, also known as just Commell, has unveiled LE-37O 3.5-inch single board computer based on Intel Tiger Lake UP3 embedded processors for industrial applications. The SBC supports up to 32GB DDR4 single-channel memory, up to four displays through DisplayPort, HDMI, VGA, and LVDS interfaces, and offers both Gigabit Ethernet and 2.5 GbE ports, as well as PCIe Gen4 via an M.2 socket. [...] The company provides Windows 10 64-bit driver for the board. Linux support is unclear. It’s not the first Tiger Lake SBC from Commell, as we previously covered Commell LP-179 Pico-ITX motherboard with a more compact form factor.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6