Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

IBM/Red Hat Trouble

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 9th of July 2021 03:26:04 AM Filed under
Red Hat
  • IBM CEO: The biggest challenge holding back our economy right now

    We're already beginning to see the contours of what our new post-pandemic digital economy will look like.

    Whether it is cloud-based platforms or AI-powered software, businesses across every industry are reshaping their future around the possibilities of these powerful and exciting technologies. In manufacturing, a factory floor operator now relies on AI-powered robots to detect defects in products that are invisible to the human eye. In health care, AI-powered virtual agents can now handle millions of calls at once. And, in telecommunications, cloud-based networks can now quickly adapt to massive shifts in traffic patterns — almost overnight.

    As the world continues to grapple with the effects of the global pandemic and the economic strain it has caused, technology must be part of the solution. Digital technologies such as hybrid cloud, artificial intelligence and eventually, quantum computing, can rewire our economy, unleash more productivity and spur business and societal growth. But to get there, there is one challenge we must overcome: We must take big and bold steps to increase access to digital skills training for workers — regardless of their background — so they can take advantage of this new era.

  • Whitehurst fallout: 'The future IBM we will probably never see'

    Technology columnist Timothy Prickett Morgan is harshly critical of Jim Whitehurst’s departure as president of IBM, writing: “Someone at the company forgot what being named president of the IBM Company means. Or no longer cared.”

    Morgan, the co-editor of tech site The Next Platform and who lives in Boone according to his LinkedIn site, declares that Whitehurst’s departure means what the longtime CEO of Raleigh-based Red Hat would have done to impact IBM is something “we will probably never see.”

    While not being harshly critical of Chair and CEO Arvind Krishna – who prevailed over Whitehurst when IBM’s board selected a CEO to replace the retired Ginni Rometty last year – Morgan makes clear that losing Whitehurst hurts Big Blue.

  • IBM insiders say CEO Arvind Krishna downplayed impact of email troubles, asked for a week to sort things out

    IBM CEO Arvind Krishna on Wednesday addressed the company's ongoing email woes in his monthly video message to employees.

    Krishna, we're told, said the email disruption only lost the company one deal worth about $10,000 and he said the situation would be fully fixed in a week.

    The chief exec's comments appear to address The Register's report last week that IBM's partial email outage might have an impact on company revenue. If the figure Krishna cited is correct, the email disruption's sales impact is immaterial in terms of the Big Blue's overall finances. The possibility of brand damage, however, remains.

    Our first source within IBM described how Krishna likened IBM employees to "shoemaker's kids," a reference to the proverb that shoemaker's children go barefoot and a suggestion that IBM is too busy tending to its customers to provide reliable email to its employees.

    "I took it as 'we are too busy doing other things,'" said the individual who told The Register about the video.

    Krishna, we're told, spent several minutes on the subject, claiming that IBM sent 4.2 billion emails a week and that IBM employees have been experiencing only about 30 minutes per day of downtime. Our source told us that's "just not true."

    On Tuesday, this individual said thousands of people have been affected and described 27,000 people in the company's Slack help channel posting requests for assistance.

  • Ex-IBM whistleblower's suit back in court, 8 years after he alleged irregularities in $265m IRS software deal
»

More in Tux Machines

Meet the open-source software powering NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter

So they turned to F Prime, a reusable, multi-mission flight software framework designed for CubeSats, small spacecraft, and instruments. The program was initially developed in 2013 by a team led by Tim Canham at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California with the aim of creating a low-cost, portable, pliable software architecture option that would allow components written for one application to be reused easily in other applications and run on a range of processors. Read more

German government executes OSS-based vision of digital sovereignty

The German government is taking the next steps to fulfil its commitment of increasing the level of digital sovereignty of its public sector. In a recent decision, the Conference of the IT Coordinators of the Ministries approved the “Strategy for Strengthening Digital Sovereignty for Public Administration IT”, with a view of creating a Centre for Digital Sovereignty, built on open source. Read more

Today in Techrights

Core Work and Kernel Space

  • AMD SEV-SNP Support Revised For Linux + Updated Hyper-V Isolation VM Code - Phoronix

    AMD engineers and their partners continue work towards upstreaming Secure Encrypted Virtualization's Secure Nested Paging (SEV-SNP) support for the mainline Linux kernel.  AMD SEV-SNP debuted this year with EPYC 7003 "Milan" processors. SEV-SNP offers additional hardware features for EPYC's virtualization capabilities. With SEV-SNP there is additional memory integrity protections around replay protection, data corruption, memory aliasing, and memory re-mapping. There are also other hardware protections with SEV-SNP as outlined in the comparison below. 

  • Kernel 5.13: Growing team and KernelCI hackfest

    As many developers in the northern hemisphere start to dream about their quickly arriving summer vacations, the increasing pace of kernel development gives no sign of taking a break any time soon. In fact, 5.13 was a record breaking release in the number of developers: exactly 2,062 developers contributed to this release - 336 of them for the first time. This was also the first kernel release with over 2,000 unique contributors. Collabora is, of course, the proud employer of a small, but very active, fraction of these developers. As usual, our team is working all around the kernel, fixing bugs and writing new features. In this release, Boris Brezillon fixed some hard-to-track bugs in the Panfrost DRM driver, improving the overall support for the platform. Ezequiel Garcia continued to improve the VP8 stateless codec and this time he moved part of the driver out of staging. Sebastian Reichel, who is on a quest to organize the device-tree description of drivers on the Power-Supply subsystem that he maintains, converted most of the DT descriptors to use the DT schema, such that they can be checked for compliance automatically. Dafna Hirschfeld and Enric Balletbo i Serra worked on MediaTek devices, fixing DRM/multimedia bugs and improving power management support, respectively.

    •   
  • Real-Time Patches Updated For The Linux 5.13 Kernel - Phoronix

    Thomas Gleixner has announced the release of the real-time "RT" patches for the Linux 5.13, the first update since the patches were re-based early on back during the 5.12 release candidates.  This morning's 5.13-rt1 release re-bases these real-time patches against the Linux 5.13 code-base, contains a rework of the locking core code, also reworks "large parts" of the memory management code, and other updates. 

  • QNAP network storage: NAS operating system QTS 5.0 with new Linux kernel

    QNAP provides the QTS 5.0 operating system as a beta version for some of its NAS systems. The update comes with some fundamental changes, including an updated Linux kernel to version 5.10. Until now, the manufacturer used kernel versions 4.2.8 or 4.14.24, depending on the processor. In practical use, the new Linux kernel is intended to increase the speed of PCI Express SSDs with NVMe protocol in particular when they function as a cache, for example when buffering data on hard drives. QNAP speaks in the announcement also of “improvements with AMD processors” without going into detail.

  • A Control Panel / UI For Intel's Linux Graphics Drivers Is Still Under Evaluation - Phoronix

    At the end of last year we reported on the possibility of an Intel Command Center / graphics driver control panel for Linux but not set in stone. The latest to report on the matter of an Intel Linux graphics GUI solution is that it's still being evaluated by the company.  When recently inquiring about the state of IGC compiler usage by their Mesa drivers, I also asked whether there was anything new to report on the prospects of an Intel Linux graphics driver control panel akin to the Intel Command Center on Windows. 

  • Thorsten Alteholz: My Debian Activities in June 2021

    This month I accepted 105 and rejected 6 packages. The overall number of packages that got accepted was 111.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6