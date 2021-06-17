Proprietary Software Security
-
Kaseya Left Customer Portal Vulnerable to 2015 Flaw in its Own Software [Ed: Windows TCO]
-
Cyber Command lawyer calls for military operations against [crackers] [iophk: Windows TCO]
The disruptions caused by the events “have demonstrated that what initially may be categorized as crime may be better thought of as a national security threat,” and the United States must use its own cyber strength if the threats are to be defeated, Sanger argued.
-
Maryland town knocked offline as part of massive ransomware attack
A Maryland town was taken offline last week during the massive ransomware attack on through Miami-based technology firm Kaseya.
The Washington Post reported Thursday that Leonardtown in Southern Maryland fell victim to the cyberattack, with town administrator Laschelle McKay first learning of the problem when she logged on Friday.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 533 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Meet the open-source software powering NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter
So they turned to F Prime, a reusable, multi-mission flight software framework designed for CubeSats, small spacecraft, and instruments. The program was initially developed in 2013 by a team led by Tim Canham at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California with the aim of creating a low-cost, portable, pliable software architecture option that would allow components written for one application to be reused easily in other applications and run on a range of processors.
German government executes OSS-based vision of digital sovereignty
The German government is taking the next steps to fulfil its commitment of increasing the level of digital sovereignty of its public sector. In a recent decision, the Conference of the IT Coordinators of the Ministries approved the “Strategy for Strengthening Digital Sovereignty for Public Administration IT”, with a view of creating a Centre for Digital Sovereignty, built on open source.
Today in Techrights
Core Work and Kernel Space
Recent comments
5 hours 22 min ago
6 hours 26 min ago
12 hours 27 min ago
12 hours 39 min ago
12 hours 52 min ago
14 hours 24 min ago
14 hours 34 min ago
21 hours 4 min ago
1 day 8 hours ago
1 day 8 hours ago