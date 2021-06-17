Language Selection

Open Hardware and Right-to-Repair

Friday 9th of July 2021 03:53:04 AM
Hardware
  • Collection of Raspberry Pi retro tech projects
  • The Old Computer Challenge and Why I Need It

    These two concerns have made me often think about what would happen if I just used an old computer. What if the time cost of each interaction with a device was higher? Would I use it less often and more deliberately? There is only one way to find out, which is why I have decided to take part in an Old Computer Challenge proposed by Solene Rapenne.

    The rules are simple: outside of work, use something with 1 core and 512 MB of RAM or less, from 10-July to 17-July. I will be using a DEC AlphaStation and nothing else for the duration of this week, and will do a follow up with my thoughts at the end of that time. If you're interested, why not give it a try too?

  • Biden to Sign Executive Order Granting Farmers Right to Repair Protections

    At the White House press briefing today, Psaki said that the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Federal Trade Commission, at the direction of Biden, is working on new rules to increase competition in the farming industry, allow for greater competition between small farmers and big businesses, and “give farmers the right to repair their own equipment how they like.” Psaki said this would be part of an executive order that the Biden administration will sign that is focused more broadly on helping farmers. Bloomberg reported the news earlier Tuesday.

  • Apple founder Steve Wozniak backs right-to-repair movement

    And right-to-repair advocates say Apple is one of the fiercest opponents to expanding the legislation to cover consumer electronics.

    It allows repairs by its own authorised technicians only and does not generally provide spare parts or repair information.

    And it has reportedly engaged lobbyists to persuade lawmakers repairing devices can be extremely dangerous.

    But Mr Wozniak, 70, said: "Companies inhibit [the right to repair] because it gives the companies power, control, over everything.

    "It's time to start doing the right things."

  • Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Publicly Backs Right to Repair

    But according to Wozniak, the same repair restrictions are not just bad for consumers, they can also stifle innovation.

    “We wouldn’t have an Apple had I not grown in an open technology world. An open electronics world,” he said. “Back then, when you bought electronic things, like TVs and radios, every bit of the circuits and designs were included on paper.”

  • Steve Wozniak Voices Strong Support for the Growing Right to Repair Movement

    In the video, Woz goes on to illustrate how the prevalence of open-source tech was instrumental to many of his and Apple’s early breakthroughs like being able to manipulate video input on TVs back in the day, which eventually helped pave the way for the Apple I. Woz also cited the breakup of Ma Bell as a catalyst that helped open up consumer choice when it came to telephones, allowing people to make better gadgets in a wide range of designs and colors, while Apple even shipped the Apple I with full design specs, allowing home users to more easily understand and tinker with the device.

  • Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak supports right-to-repair movement amid battle over whether you should be able to fix your own iPhone

    “The Apple II was modifiable and extendable to the maximum … this product was the only source of profits for Apple for the first 10 years on the company. This was not a minor product … there were a lot of good things about being so open that everyone could join the party”, he continued.

Meet the open-source software powering NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter

So they turned to F Prime, a reusable, multi-mission flight software framework designed for CubeSats, small spacecraft, and instruments. The program was initially developed in 2013 by a team led by Tim Canham at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California with the aim of creating a low-cost, portable, pliable software architecture option that would allow components written for one application to be reused easily in other applications and run on a range of processors. Read more

German government executes OSS-based vision of digital sovereignty

The German government is taking the next steps to fulfil its commitment of increasing the level of digital sovereignty of its public sector. In a recent decision, the Conference of the IT Coordinators of the Ministries approved the “Strategy for Strengthening Digital Sovereignty for Public Administration IT”, with a view of creating a Centre for Digital Sovereignty, built on open source. Read more

Core Work and Kernel Space

  • AMD SEV-SNP Support Revised For Linux + Updated Hyper-V Isolation VM Code - Phoronix

    AMD engineers and their partners continue work towards upstreaming Secure Encrypted Virtualization's Secure Nested Paging (SEV-SNP) support for the mainline Linux kernel.  AMD SEV-SNP debuted this year with EPYC 7003 "Milan" processors. SEV-SNP offers additional hardware features for EPYC's virtualization capabilities. With SEV-SNP there is additional memory integrity protections around replay protection, data corruption, memory aliasing, and memory re-mapping. There are also other hardware protections with SEV-SNP as outlined in the comparison below. 

  • Kernel 5.13: Growing team and KernelCI hackfest

    As many developers in the northern hemisphere start to dream about their quickly arriving summer vacations, the increasing pace of kernel development gives no sign of taking a break any time soon. In fact, 5.13 was a record breaking release in the number of developers: exactly 2,062 developers contributed to this release - 336 of them for the first time. This was also the first kernel release with over 2,000 unique contributors. Collabora is, of course, the proud employer of a small, but very active, fraction of these developers. As usual, our team is working all around the kernel, fixing bugs and writing new features. In this release, Boris Brezillon fixed some hard-to-track bugs in the Panfrost DRM driver, improving the overall support for the platform. Ezequiel Garcia continued to improve the VP8 stateless codec and this time he moved part of the driver out of staging. Sebastian Reichel, who is on a quest to organize the device-tree description of drivers on the Power-Supply subsystem that he maintains, converted most of the DT descriptors to use the DT schema, such that they can be checked for compliance automatically. Dafna Hirschfeld and Enric Balletbo i Serra worked on MediaTek devices, fixing DRM/multimedia bugs and improving power management support, respectively.

  • Real-Time Patches Updated For The Linux 5.13 Kernel - Phoronix

    Thomas Gleixner has announced the release of the real-time "RT" patches for the Linux 5.13, the first update since the patches were re-based early on back during the 5.12 release candidates.  This morning's 5.13-rt1 release re-bases these real-time patches against the Linux 5.13 code-base, contains a rework of the locking core code, also reworks "large parts" of the memory management code, and other updates. 

  • QNAP network storage: NAS operating system QTS 5.0 with new Linux kernel

    QNAP provides the QTS 5.0 operating system as a beta version for some of its NAS systems. The update comes with some fundamental changes, including an updated Linux kernel to version 5.10. Until now, the manufacturer used kernel versions 4.2.8 or 4.14.24, depending on the processor. In practical use, the new Linux kernel is intended to increase the speed of PCI Express SSDs with NVMe protocol in particular when they function as a cache, for example when buffering data on hard drives. QNAP speaks in the announcement also of “improvements with AMD processors” without going into detail.

  • A Control Panel / UI For Intel's Linux Graphics Drivers Is Still Under Evaluation - Phoronix

    At the end of last year we reported on the possibility of an Intel Command Center / graphics driver control panel for Linux but not set in stone. The latest to report on the matter of an Intel Linux graphics GUI solution is that it's still being evaluated by the company.  When recently inquiring about the state of IGC compiler usage by their Mesa drivers, I also asked whether there was anything new to report on the prospects of an Intel Linux graphics driver control panel akin to the Intel Command Center on Windows. 

  • Thorsten Alteholz: My Debian Activities in June 2021

    This month I accepted 105 and rejected 6 packages. The overall number of packages that got accepted was 111.

