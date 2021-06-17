Open Hardware and Right-to-Repair
Collection of Raspberry Pi retro tech projects
The Old Computer Challenge and Why I Need It
These two concerns have made me often think about what would happen if I just used an old computer. What if the time cost of each interaction with a device was higher? Would I use it less often and more deliberately? There is only one way to find out, which is why I have decided to take part in an Old Computer Challenge proposed by Solene Rapenne.
The rules are simple: outside of work, use something with 1 core and 512 MB of RAM or less, from 10-July to 17-July. I will be using a DEC AlphaStation and nothing else for the duration of this week, and will do a follow up with my thoughts at the end of that time. If you're interested, why not give it a try too?
Biden to Sign Executive Order Granting Farmers Right to Repair Protections
At the White House press briefing today, Psaki said that the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Federal Trade Commission, at the direction of Biden, is working on new rules to increase competition in the farming industry, allow for greater competition between small farmers and big businesses, and “give farmers the right to repair their own equipment how they like.” Psaki said this would be part of an executive order that the Biden administration will sign that is focused more broadly on helping farmers. Bloomberg reported the news earlier Tuesday.
Apple founder Steve Wozniak backs right-to-repair movement
And right-to-repair advocates say Apple is one of the fiercest opponents to expanding the legislation to cover consumer electronics.
It allows repairs by its own authorised technicians only and does not generally provide spare parts or repair information.
And it has reportedly engaged lobbyists to persuade lawmakers repairing devices can be extremely dangerous.
But Mr Wozniak, 70, said: "Companies inhibit [the right to repair] because it gives the companies power, control, over everything.
"It's time to start doing the right things."
Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Publicly Backs Right to Repair
But according to Wozniak, the same repair restrictions are not just bad for consumers, they can also stifle innovation.
“We wouldn’t have an Apple had I not grown in an open technology world. An open electronics world,” he said. “Back then, when you bought electronic things, like TVs and radios, every bit of the circuits and designs were included on paper.”
Steve Wozniak Voices Strong Support for the Growing Right to Repair Movement
In the video, Woz goes on to illustrate how the prevalence of open-source tech was instrumental to many of his and Apple’s early breakthroughs like being able to manipulate video input on TVs back in the day, which eventually helped pave the way for the Apple I. Woz also cited the breakup of Ma Bell as a catalyst that helped open up consumer choice when it came to telephones, allowing people to make better gadgets in a wide range of designs and colors, while Apple even shipped the Apple I with full design specs, allowing home users to more easily understand and tinker with the device.
Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak supports right-to-repair movement amid battle over whether you should be able to fix your own iPhone
“The Apple II was modifiable and extendable to the maximum … this product was the only source of profits for Apple for the first 10 years on the company. This was not a minor product … there were a lot of good things about being so open that everyone could join the party”, he continued.
Meet the open-source software powering NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter
So they turned to F Prime, a reusable, multi-mission flight software framework designed for CubeSats, small spacecraft, and instruments. The program was initially developed in 2013 by a team led by Tim Canham at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California with the aim of creating a low-cost, portable, pliable software architecture option that would allow components written for one application to be reused easily in other applications and run on a range of processors.
German government executes OSS-based vision of digital sovereignty
The German government is taking the next steps to fulfil its commitment of increasing the level of digital sovereignty of its public sector. In a recent decision, the Conference of the IT Coordinators of the Ministries approved the “Strategy for Strengthening Digital Sovereignty for Public Administration IT”, with a view of creating a Centre for Digital Sovereignty, built on open source.
Today in Techrights
Core Work and Kernel Space
