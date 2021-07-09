Proprietary Software Security Kaseya Left Customer Portal Vulnerable to 2015 Flaw in its Own Software [Ed: Windows TCO]

Cyber Command lawyer calls for military operations against [crackers] [iophk: Windows TCO] The disruptions caused by the events “have demonstrated that what initially may be categorized as crime may be better thought of as a national security threat,” and the United States must use its own cyber strength if the threats are to be defeated, Sanger argued.

Maryland town knocked offline as part of massive ransomware attack A Maryland town was taken offline last week during the massive ransomware attack on through Miami-based technology firm Kaseya. The Washington Post reported Thursday that Leonardtown in Southern Maryland fell victim to the cyberattack, with town administrator Laschelle McKay first learning of the problem when she logged on Friday.

IBM/Red Hat Trouble IBM CEO: The biggest challenge holding back our economy right now We're already beginning to see the contours of what our new post-pandemic digital economy will look like. Whether it is cloud-based platforms or AI-powered software, businesses across every industry are reshaping their future around the possibilities of these powerful and exciting technologies. In manufacturing, a factory floor operator now relies on AI-powered robots to detect defects in products that are invisible to the human eye. In health care, AI-powered virtual agents can now handle millions of calls at once. And, in telecommunications, cloud-based networks can now quickly adapt to massive shifts in traffic patterns — almost overnight. As the world continues to grapple with the effects of the global pandemic and the economic strain it has caused, technology must be part of the solution. Digital technologies such as hybrid cloud, artificial intelligence and eventually, quantum computing, can rewire our economy, unleash more productivity and spur business and societal growth. But to get there, there is one challenge we must overcome: We must take big and bold steps to increase access to digital skills training for workers — regardless of their background — so they can take advantage of this new era.

Whitehurst fallout: 'The future IBM we will probably never see' Technology columnist Timothy Prickett Morgan is harshly critical of Jim Whitehurst’s departure as president of IBM, writing: “Someone at the company forgot what being named president of the IBM Company means. Or no longer cared.” Morgan, the co-editor of tech site The Next Platform and who lives in Boone according to his LinkedIn site, declares that Whitehurst’s departure means what the longtime CEO of Raleigh-based Red Hat would have done to impact IBM is something “we will probably never see.” While not being harshly critical of Chair and CEO Arvind Krishna – who prevailed over Whitehurst when IBM’s board selected a CEO to replace the retired Ginni Rometty last year – Morgan makes clear that losing Whitehurst hurts Big Blue.

IBM insiders say CEO Arvind Krishna downplayed impact of email troubles, asked for a week to sort things out IBM CEO Arvind Krishna on Wednesday addressed the company's ongoing email woes in his monthly video message to employees. Krishna, we're told, said the email disruption only lost the company one deal worth about $10,000 and he said the situation would be fully fixed in a week. The chief exec's comments appear to address The Register's report last week that IBM's partial email outage might have an impact on company revenue. If the figure Krishna cited is correct, the email disruption's sales impact is immaterial in terms of the Big Blue's overall finances. The possibility of brand damage, however, remains. Our first source within IBM described how Krishna likened IBM employees to "shoemaker's kids," a reference to the proverb that shoemaker's children go barefoot and a suggestion that IBM is too busy tending to its customers to provide reliable email to its employees. "I took it as 'we are too busy doing other things,'" said the individual who told The Register about the video. Krishna, we're told, spent several minutes on the subject, claiming that IBM sent 4.2 billion emails a week and that IBM employees have been experiencing only about 30 minutes per day of downtime. Our source told us that's "just not true." On Tuesday, this individual said thousands of people have been affected and described 27,000 people in the company's Slack help channel posting requests for assistance.

Ex-IBM whistleblower's suit back in court, 8 years after he alleged irregularities in $265m IRS software deal