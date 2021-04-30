This week in KDE: fixing longstanding bugs
This week a whole bunch of longstanding issues got fixed! If you look through the list, I bet you’ll find one or two things that have annoyed you–and no longer! In addition, we did a lot of high-impact Wayland work.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 531 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
today's howtos
today's leftovers
This week in KDE: fixing longstanding bugs
This week a whole bunch of longstanding issues got fixed! If you look through the list, I bet you’ll find one or two things that have annoyed you–and no longer! In addition, we did a lot of high-impact Wayland work.
Recent comments
16 min 13 sec ago
16 min 17 sec ago
1 hour 51 min ago
9 hours 23 min ago
10 hours 27 min ago
16 hours 28 min ago
16 hours 40 min ago
16 hours 53 min ago
18 hours 25 min ago
18 hours 35 min ago