This week in KDE: fixing longstanding bugs

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 9th of July 2021 07:13:48 AM
KDE

This week a whole bunch of longstanding issues got fixed! If you look through the list, I bet you’ll find one or two things that have annoyed you–and no longer! In addition, we did a lot of high-impact Wayland work.

IBM/Red Hat Leftovers

  • Partners See Red Hat OpenShift Momentum Under Steady Hand Of CEO Paul Cormier
  • Coders push back against offensive terminology [Ed: Under "Diversity and Inclusion" in sites that racist IBM (now also Red Hat) is funding they tell us that censorship is good and that racist IBM is somehow a champion of tolerance now. Inverting truths, corrupting the media. The headline is also false. Corporations do this, not coders. It's a PR stunt that distracts from their real actions.]
  • How Red Hat is helping drive telco’s RAN revolution

    As 5G begins to weave its way into every industry across the globe, service providers are under more pressure than ever to evolve and scale with increased efficiency. At the heart of this transformation lies cloud-native, open source innovation that helps form the foundation for future connectivity from the core, all the way out to the edge - leveraging a ubiquitous, secure, common infrastructure platform.

  • Apply lean startup principles to your open source project | Opensource.com

    When brainstorming a good open source idea, consider three domains: industry, inventory, and customers. You want to come up with an idea at the intersection of these domains. For example, I am working on an open source project for the hybrid cloud. Cloud computing is my industry. Inventory could be the set of Ansible playbooks available for the cloud computing industry. The customers could be my OpenShift clients interested in using Ansible playbooks to set up their hybrid cloud infrastructure. These get me to the intersection of the three domains, and this could be a great open source idea.

  • IT leadership: 3 ways to enable continuous improvement [Ed: IBM Red Hat now a megaphone of Microsoft]

    I recently had the honor of hosting a discussion with “The New Faces of Continuous Improvement:” Dana Lawson, VP of engineering at GitHub, Kathryn Koehler, director of product engineering at Netflix, and Charity Majors, CTO of Honeycomb.

today's howtos

  • How To Add Plank Themes On Ubuntu Linux! - Fosslicious

    Plank is a dock application to beautify the desktop appearance on Linux distributions. This application is very light and useful for those of you who want to create shortcuts from the applications of your choice.

  • How to install Notepadqq on Linux Lite 5.4

    In this video, we are looking at how to install Notepadqq on Linux Lite 5.4.

  • Linux Crontab with Examples of Cron Jobs

    Crontab file stores the cron jobs in Linux. Cron jobs (cron) runs periodically at fixed time, dates and intervals. Its equivalent in Windows is scheduled task. All repetitive tasks can be scheduled using cron. Crontab file is the configuration file which contains information about the time and command/scripts to execute. In this tutorial we learn Linux crontab with examples to schedule jobs.

  • How to install 0 A.D. on a Chromebook in 2021

    Today we are looking at how to install 0 A.D. on a Chromebook in 2021. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

  • Unix Commands Added

    I have migrated quote a few pages from the old website recently, next step will be to start expanding them with additional information on each topic

  • Apache with Tomcat, A Step-by-Step Installation and Configuration Guide

    In this article, we will show you how to install and configure Tomcat 10 on Ubuntu and how we can integrate it with Apache HTTP Server using the mod_jk connector. Apache Tomcat is an open source web server and servlet container that is used to deploy and serve Java web applications. Most of the modern Java web frameworks are based on servlets, e.g. JavaServer Faces, Struts, Spring, etc. Apache Tomcat also provides by default a HTTP connector on port 8080, i.e., Tomcat can also be used as HTTP server. But the performance of Tomcat is not as good as the performance of a designated web server, like the Apache HTTP server.

  • GNU Linux Debian 10 how to – Hetzner dedicated server console – icedtea-netx Java Web Start (Lantronix Spider Duo KVM)

today's leftovers

  • Linux Foundation celebrates 30 years of Torvalds' kernel with a dry T-shirt contest • The Register [Ed: But GNU/Linux is turning 38.]
  • Sophos acquires Intel-backed Linux security vendor Capsule8
  • Announcing Arti, a pure-Rust Tor implementation

    Today I'm happy to announce a new era in Tor implementation.

  • Automated BLE Testing

    Without too much effort, we now have a pretty powerful script for continuously testing our firmware for basic BLE functionality. And as more requirements are added, it's straightforward to update the python script to test those as well.

  • Status of Online Conference Software on FreeBSD

    This project marks the introduction to my internship in FreeBSD Foundation.

    Conferencing and online video meeting software has become an increasingly popular choice for remote working and video calling, especially since the pandemic at the beginning of 2020. There are a number of popular platforms floating around, such as Google Hangouts and Skype. However, there are not many online resources available showing how well the different platforms work on FreeBSD desktop environments.

    For FreeBSD desktop users, it is also important that we have a variety of choices on hand when it comes to online meetings. This ensures productivity even when developers are remote from the working site.

    I decided to spend a few days testing how well the web-based online conferencing applications are working. I did not investigate non web-based online conferencing as browsers are supposed to be widely available to different users.

This week a whole bunch of longstanding issues got fixed! If you look through the list, I bet you'll find one or two things that have annoyed you–and no longer! In addition, we did a lot of high-impact Wayland work.

