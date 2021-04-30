today's leftovers
-
Linux Foundation celebrates 30 years of Torvalds' kernel with a dry T-shirt contest • The Register [Ed: But GNU/Linux is turning 38.]
-
Sophos acquires Intel-backed Linux security vendor Capsule8
-
Announcing Arti, a pure-Rust Tor implementation
Today I'm happy to announce a new era in Tor implementation.
-
Automated BLE Testing
Without too much effort, we now have a pretty powerful script for continuously testing our firmware for basic BLE functionality. And as more requirements are added, it's straightforward to update the python script to test those as well.
-
Status of Online Conference Software on FreeBSD
This project marks the introduction to my internship in FreeBSD Foundation.
Conferencing and online video meeting software has become an increasingly popular choice for remote working and video calling, especially since the pandemic at the beginning of 2020. There are a number of popular platforms floating around, such as Google Hangouts and Skype. However, there are not many online resources available showing how well the different platforms work on FreeBSD desktop environments.
For FreeBSD desktop users, it is also important that we have a variety of choices on hand when it comes to online meetings. This ensures productivity even when developers are remote from the working site.
I decided to spend a few days testing how well the web-based online conferencing applications are working. I did not investigate non web-based online conferencing as browsers are supposed to be widely available to different users.
-
This week in KDE: fixing longstanding bugs
This week a whole bunch of longstanding issues got fixed! If you look through the list, I bet you'll find one or two things that have annoyed you–and no longer! In addition, we did a lot of high-impact Wayland work.
