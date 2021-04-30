today's howtos
How To Add Plank Themes On Ubuntu Linux! - Fosslicious
Plank is a dock application to beautify the desktop appearance on Linux distributions. This application is very light and useful for those of you who want to create shortcuts from the applications of your choice.
How to install Notepadqq on Linux Lite 5.4
In this video, we are looking at how to install Notepadqq on Linux Lite 5.4.
Linux Crontab with Examples of Cron Jobs
Crontab file stores the cron jobs in Linux. Cron jobs (cron) runs periodically at fixed time, dates and intervals. Its equivalent in Windows is scheduled task. All repetitive tasks can be scheduled using cron.
Crontab file is the configuration file which contains information about the time and command/scripts to execute.
In this tutorial we learn Linux crontab with examples to schedule jobs.
How to install 0 A.D. on a Chromebook in 2021
Today we are looking at how to install 0 A.D. on a Chromebook in 2021. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
Unix Commands Added
I have migrated quote a few pages from the old website recently, next step will be to start expanding them with additional information on each topic
Apache with Tomcat, A Step-by-Step Installation and Configuration Guide
In this article, we will show you how to install and configure Tomcat 10 on Ubuntu and how we can integrate it with Apache HTTP Server using the mod_jk connector.
Apache Tomcat is an open source web server and servlet container that is used to deploy and serve Java web applications. Most of the modern Java web frameworks are based on servlets, e.g. JavaServer Faces, Struts, Spring, etc.
Apache Tomcat also provides by default a HTTP connector on port 8080, i.e., Tomcat can also be used as HTTP server. But the performance of Tomcat is not as good as the performance of a designated web server, like the Apache HTTP server.
GNU Linux Debian 10 how to – Hetzner dedicated server console – icedtea-netx Java Web Start (Lantronix Spider Duo KVM)
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
today's howtos
today's leftovers
This week in KDE: fixing longstanding bugs
This week a whole bunch of longstanding issues got fixed! If you look through the list, I bet you’ll find one or two things that have annoyed you–and no longer! In addition, we did a lot of high-impact Wayland work.
