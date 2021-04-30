IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Partners See Red Hat OpenShift Momentum Under Steady Hand Of CEO Paul Cormier
Coders push back against offensive terminology [Ed: Under "Diversity and Inclusion" in sites that racist IBM (now also Red Hat) is funding they tell us that censorship is good and that racist IBM is somehow a champion of tolerance now. Inverting truths, corrupting the media. The headline is also false. Corporations do this, not coders. It's a PR stunt that distracts from their real actions.]
How Red Hat is helping drive telco’s RAN revolution
As 5G begins to weave its way into every industry across the globe, service providers are under more pressure than ever to evolve and scale with increased efficiency. At the heart of this transformation lies cloud-native, open source innovation that helps form the foundation for future connectivity from the core, all the way out to the edge - leveraging a ubiquitous, secure, common infrastructure platform.
Apply lean startup principles to your open source project | Opensource.com
When brainstorming a good open source idea, consider three domains: industry, inventory, and customers. You want to come up with an idea at the intersection of these domains. For example, I am working on an open source project for the hybrid cloud. Cloud computing is my industry. Inventory could be the set of Ansible playbooks available for the cloud computing industry. The customers could be my OpenShift clients interested in using Ansible playbooks to set up their hybrid cloud infrastructure. These get me to the intersection of the three domains, and this could be a great open source idea.
IT leadership: 3 ways to enable continuous improvement [Ed: IBM Red Hat now a megaphone of Microsoft]
I recently had the honor of hosting a discussion with “The New Faces of Continuous Improvement:” Dana Lawson, VP of engineering at GitHub, Kathryn Koehler, director of product engineering at Netflix, and Charity Majors, CTO of Honeycomb.
