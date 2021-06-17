Language Selection

Apply lean startup principles to your open source project

There are a lot of benefits to starting an open source project. In general, open source projects benefit from collaboration, adoption, transparency, lower ownership costs, development best practices, more contributors and reviewers, and better quality.

When you contribute to open source projects, you can build your technical and leadership skills, get good experience for your resume, learn new development tools, understand industry trends, work with top engineers around the world, gain mentorship opportunities, meet people with similar interests, improve your people skills, and more.

FUTEX2 Spun Up A Fifth Time For This Linux Interface To Help Windows Games

FUTEX2 continues to be worked on by Collabora as part of their work with Valve on enhancing Linux gaming support. With FUTEX2 the work is driven about enhancing the support for Windows games running on Linux with the likes of Steam Play. FUTEX2 has been in the works for more than one year now with an aim of improving the existing FUTEX system call. The main FUTEX2 design objective is the ability to wait on multiple futexes to better match the behavior of Windows. This interface can be used by Proton that powers Steam Play to implement Windows' WaitForMultipleObjects interface in a performant manner. While designed with Proton / Windows games in mind, native Linux game engines stand to potentially benefit as well. Read more Also: [PATCH v5 00/11] Add futex2 syscalls

LeoCAD 21.06 on openSUSE

I have espoused the glorious wonders of LeoCAD on openSUSE before. This is a fantastic application to work with Lego bricks and components in a virtual, safe for your feet, environment. Building with Lego bricks is a lot of fun, using it virtually can help to refine ideas. Although the title of this post mentions using it on openSUSE, this really should work for all modern Linux distributions. I have, what I would call, an on and off relationship with LeoCAD. Nothing against the applications or the Lego bricks but more due to the time allowed for this sort of entertainment, maybe edutainment as I often use it along with my kids. Regardless, when I do get to playing with LeoCAD, it is a kind of time spiral that I fall into and really enjoy. Read more

  • Partners See Red Hat OpenShift Momentum Under Steady Hand Of CEO Paul Cormier
  Coders push back against offensive terminology

How Red Hat is helping drive telco's RAN revolution
  • How Red Hat is helping drive telco’s RAN revolution

    As 5G begins to weave its way into every industry across the globe, service providers are under more pressure than ever to evolve and scale with increased efficiency. At the heart of this transformation lies cloud-native, open source innovation that helps form the foundation for future connectivity from the core, all the way out to the edge - leveraging a ubiquitous, secure, common infrastructure platform.

    When brainstorming a good open source idea, consider three domains: industry, inventory, and customers. You want to come up with an idea at the intersection of these domains. For example, I am working on an open source project for the hybrid cloud. Cloud computing is my industry. Inventory could be the set of Ansible playbooks available for the cloud computing industry. The customers could be my OpenShift clients interested in using Ansible playbooks to set up their hybrid cloud infrastructure. These get me to the intersection of the three domains, and this could be a great open source idea.

  • IT leadership: 3 ways to enable continuous improvement [Ed: IBM Red Hat now a megaphone of Microsoft]

    I recently had the honor of hosting a discussion with “The New Faces of Continuous Improvement:” Dana Lawson, VP of engineering at GitHub, Kathryn Koehler, director of product engineering at Netflix, and Charity Majors, CTO of Honeycomb.

  • How To Add Plank Themes On Ubuntu Linux! - Fosslicious

    Plank is a dock application to beautify the desktop appearance on Linux distributions. This application is very light and useful for those of you who want to create shortcuts from the applications of your choice.

  • How to install Notepadqq on Linux Lite 5.4

    In this video, we are looking at how to install Notepadqq on Linux Lite 5.4.

  • Linux Crontab with Examples of Cron Jobs

    Crontab file stores the cron jobs in Linux. Cron jobs (cron) runs periodically at fixed time, dates and intervals. Its equivalent in Windows is scheduled task. All repetitive tasks can be scheduled using cron. Crontab file is the configuration file which contains information about the time and command/scripts to execute. In this tutorial we learn Linux crontab with examples to schedule jobs.

  • How to install 0 A.D. on a Chromebook in 2021

    Today we are looking at how to install 0 A.D. on a Chromebook in 2021. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

  • Unix Commands Added

    I have migrated quote a few pages from the old website recently, next step will be to start expanding them with additional information on each topic

  • Apache with Tomcat, A Step-by-Step Installation and Configuration Guide

    In this article, we will show you how to install and configure Tomcat 10 on Ubuntu and how we can integrate it with Apache HTTP Server using the mod_jk connector. Apache Tomcat is an open source web server and servlet container that is used to deploy and serve Java web applications. Most of the modern Java web frameworks are based on servlets, e.g. JavaServer Faces, Struts, Spring, etc. Apache Tomcat also provides by default a HTTP connector on port 8080, i.e., Tomcat can also be used as HTTP server. But the performance of Tomcat is not as good as the performance of a designated web server, like the Apache HTTP server.

  • GNU Linux Debian 10 how to – Hetzner dedicated server console – icedtea-netx Java Web Start (Lantronix Spider Duo KVM)

