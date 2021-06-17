Apply lean startup principles to your open source project
There are a lot of benefits to starting an open source project. In general, open source projects benefit from collaboration, adoption, transparency, lower ownership costs, development best practices, more contributors and reviewers, and better quality.
When you contribute to open source projects, you can build your technical and leadership skills, get good experience for your resume, learn new development tools, understand industry trends, work with top engineers around the world, gain mentorship opportunities, meet people with similar interests, improve your people skills, and more.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 87 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
FUTEX2 Spun Up A Fifth Time For This Linux Interface To Help Windows Games
FUTEX2 continues to be worked on by Collabora as part of their work with Valve on enhancing Linux gaming support. With FUTEX2 the work is driven about enhancing the support for Windows games running on Linux with the likes of Steam Play. FUTEX2 has been in the works for more than one year now with an aim of improving the existing FUTEX system call. The main FUTEX2 design objective is the ability to wait on multiple futexes to better match the behavior of Windows. This interface can be used by Proton that powers Steam Play to implement Windows' WaitForMultipleObjects interface in a performant manner. While designed with Proton / Windows games in mind, native Linux game engines stand to potentially benefit as well. Also: [PATCH v5 00/11] Add futex2 syscalls
LeoCAD 21.06 on openSUSE
I have espoused the glorious wonders of LeoCAD on openSUSE before. This is a fantastic application to work with Lego bricks and components in a virtual, safe for your feet, environment. Building with Lego bricks is a lot of fun, using it virtually can help to refine ideas. Although the title of this post mentions using it on openSUSE, this really should work for all modern Linux distributions. I have, what I would call, an on and off relationship with LeoCAD. Nothing against the applications or the Lego bricks but more due to the time allowed for this sort of entertainment, maybe edutainment as I often use it along with my kids. Regardless, when I do get to playing with LeoCAD, it is a kind of time spiral that I fall into and really enjoy.
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
today's howtos
Recent comments
4 min 1 sec ago
1 hour 52 min ago
1 hour 52 min ago
3 hours 27 min ago
10 hours 59 min ago
12 hours 3 min ago
18 hours 4 min ago
18 hours 16 min ago
18 hours 29 min ago
20 hours 1 min ago