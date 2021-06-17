Games: Elroy And The Aliens, Machinery, VKD3D Elroy And The Aliens is an upcoming world-saving sci-fi adventure | GamingOnLinux Developer Motiviti has announced Elroy And The Aliens, a fresh modern point & click adventure where you deal with a father who vanished 18 years ago in suspicious circumstances. "Elroy And The Aliens is a brand new point and click adventure game like you’ve never played before. A story about love, loss and regret… of a boy looking for his father, and a girl yearning for adventure. Fasten your seatbelts for a journey of epic, world-saving proportions, with more than 60 characters and 60 odd locations around the galaxy!"

The Machinery game engine launches the Early Adopters program | GamingOnLinux Our Machinery has announced the availability of their game engine The Machinery with an Early Adopters program that gives a discount on the licensing, although it's free if your team pulls in less than $100K. It's a pretty crowded market now, especially so with the recent announcement of the free and open source Open 3D Engine based upon Amazon Lumberyard. You have to have something pretty special to have developers pick you over Unity, Unreal, Game Maker, Godot and all the other established names. So what makes The Machinery different? Well, they say the whole thing was designed to be hackable. Everything is plugin-based and they offer a "wide range of tools and applications to help developers create and build compelling games, interactive experiences, and high-end virtual worlds". The basic idea is to not force developers into a specific way of using it, but give developers a platform they can extend exactly how they want and make The Machinery into their own tool. Something like the Lego of games engines perhaps? Snap pieces together however you want. [...] It has been tested running on Ubuntu 20.04 and Arch Linux.

VKD3D 2.4 Out Now! GPU Framerates Improved - Boiling Steam Normally we don’t cover news posts that often, but I think the latest version of vkd3d-proton — a project that allows Direct3D 12 titles to run through Proton — deserves a spot in the sunlight. In this release we’re specifically looking at GPU improvements. According to the patch notes, the image layouts “for color and depth-stencil targets” have been re-written in a way that allows the developers of the project to remove “a lot of dumb barriers.” They claim that with the removal of these barriers Horizon Zero Dawn has a “GPU bound uplift” of 15%-20%, Death Stranding by 10%, and 5%-10% in “many other titles.” To put this claim to the test, I ran a few benchmarks with Horizon Zero Dawn: some with the new VKD3D release, the others without it. Have a look at the results below. This was using Proton Experimental (6.29.2021) and benchmarked at 1080p resolution. The only launch parameter I’m using for this game is PULSE_LATENCY_MSEC=60; I am not using GameMode. As always, hardware is as follows:

Tumbleweed Gets RubyGems Updates, New systemd The newest snapshot available for end users was 20210703, which brought just two updated packages. The first package update was made to the data compression library zlib-ng-compat; the update to version 2.0.5 made some minor improvements to small data chunks and fixed an inflate corruption on AArch64. GNU Compiler Collection 11 updated the headbranch and fixed some legacy Fortran code, which is a general-purpose, compiled imperative programming language developed at IBM in the 1950s for numeric computations and scientific computing. The biggest snapshot was 20210702. The snapshot was mostly filled with RubyGems. Both rubygem-rails 6.0.4 and 5.2.6 were updated. The 6.0.4 version fixed an issue in ActiveSupport::Cache::RedisCacheStore that was not passing options to read_multi, which caused fetch_multi to not work properly. The 4.6.0 rubygem-commander, which bridges terminal related libraries, dropped support for Ruby 2.4 and fixed an error with SortedSet on Ruby 3.0. The patch-level verification package for bundled apps, rubygem-bundler-audit 0.8.0, added several configurations and now supports a --database option for specifying a path to an alternative ruby-advisory-db copy. PipeWire updated to version 0.3.31 and provided some fixes for Advanced Linux Sound Architecture-Library 1.2.5 and Bluetooth now uses a hardware database to disable non-working features on listed devices. GNOME’s IRC app Polari updated to version 40.0, which added Libera.Chat to the predefined networks. Other packages to update in the snapshot were GNOME’s library that is full of GTK+ widgets for mobile phones libhandy 1.2.3, text editor vim 8.2.3075, sendmail 8.17.0.3 and openSUSE’s libstorage-ng 4.4.19 package.