How to Display a Welcome Message after SSH Login on Ubuntu
At times when you want to provide remote access to your system via SSH, you want a customized message to be displayed on the terminal for the remotely logged-in user. This message is often called the message of the day. In this tutorial, I will show you how to show a custom text message on SSH login on your Linux server. I have used Ubuntu 20.04 for this tutorial, but the same steps should work on other Linux distributions too.
OS Chroot 101: covering btrfs subvolumes - Fedora Magazine
OS chroot command allows you to mount and run another Gnu/Linux from within your current Gnu/Linux. It does this by mounting nested partition(s) within your system and it gives you a shell which allows access to this chrooted OS. This will allow you to manage or debug another Gnu/Linux from your running Fedora Linux
Troubleshooting bugs in an API implementation | Opensource.com
As distributed and cloud computing adoption increase, things are intrinsically getting harder to debug. This article shares a situation where you would expect a library to safeguard against different versions of an API. However, it didn't and it caused unexpected behavior that was very hard to debug. This might be a useful example of how ripping out layers of abstractions is sometimes necessary to get to the root cause of a problem in a systematic manner.
The S3 (Simple Storage Solution) API is an industry standard that provides the capability to interact with cloud storage programmatically. Many cloud providers implement it as one of the ways to interact with the object-store. Having different vendors to choose from is good to avoid vendor lock-in. Also, having different implementations to choose from means you get to select open source implementations of the popular standard that works best for you and your team.
However, the differences in API versions may cause unexpected problems, as we learned. This article leverages those differences to illustrate the troubleshooting process.
How To Install NRPE on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install NRPE on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, NRPE is a client-side application for executing Nagios plugins. The Nagios server communicates with the remote system using this plugin. NRPE must be installed on all the remote systems that need to monitor by the Nagios server. It allows the gathering of metrics such as system load, disk utilization, and uptime, etc.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Nagios Client (NRPE) on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
Games: Elroy And The Aliens, Machinery, VKD3D
Tumbleweed Gets RubyGems Updates, New systemd
The newest snapshot available for end users was 20210703, which brought just two updated packages. The first package update was made to the data compression library zlib-ng-compat; the update to version 2.0.5 made some minor improvements to small data chunks and fixed an inflate corruption on AArch64. GNU Compiler Collection 11 updated the headbranch and fixed some legacy Fortran code, which is a general-purpose, compiled imperative programming language developed at IBM in the 1950s for numeric computations and scientific computing. The biggest snapshot was 20210702. The snapshot was mostly filled with RubyGems. Both rubygem-rails 6.0.4 and 5.2.6 were updated. The 6.0.4 version fixed an issue in ActiveSupport::Cache::RedisCacheStore that was not passing options to read_multi, which caused fetch_multi to not work properly. The 4.6.0 rubygem-commander, which bridges terminal related libraries, dropped support for Ruby 2.4 and fixed an error with SortedSet on Ruby 3.0. The patch-level verification package for bundled apps, rubygem-bundler-audit 0.8.0, added several configurations and now supports a --database option for specifying a path to an alternative ruby-advisory-db copy. PipeWire updated to version 0.3.31 and provided some fixes for Advanced Linux Sound Architecture-Library 1.2.5 and Bluetooth now uses a hardware database to disable non-working features on listed devices. GNOME’s IRC app Polari updated to version 40.0, which added Libera.Chat to the predefined networks. Other packages to update in the snapshot were GNOME’s library that is full of GTK+ widgets for mobile phones libhandy 1.2.3, text editor vim 8.2.3075, sendmail 8.17.0.3 and openSUSE’s libstorage-ng 4.4.19 package.
Haruna – video player using libmpv
Are you in the market for a fresh, modern and versatile media player for Linux? Haruna is a media player which may have escaped your radar. mpv is a media player for the command line. It supports a wide variety of media file formats, audio and video codecs, and subtitle types. Haruna is a modern-looking Qt-based video player that acts as a front-end to mpv. Haruna is free and open source software.
Apply lean startup principles to your open source project
There are a lot of benefits to starting an open source project. In general, open source projects benefit from collaboration, adoption, transparency, lower ownership costs, development best practices, more contributors and reviewers, and better quality. When you contribute to open source projects, you can build your technical and leadership skills, get good experience for your resume, learn new development tools, understand industry trends, work with top engineers around the world, gain mentorship opportunities, meet people with similar interests, improve your people skills, and more.
