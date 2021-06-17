Kernel: Linux 5.14 Stuff, XWayland 21.1.2, and AMDVLK 2021.Q3.1 Vulkan Driver
-
Linux 5.14 Lands Updates For Its "Various Driver Subsystems Mushed Together" Tree - Phoronix
The Linux 5.14 char/misc updates landed this week in the kernel. The "char/misc" area continues to serve as a growing catch-all portion of the code-base not jiving well elsewhere in other subsystems.
Char/misc maintainer Greg Kroah-Hartman commented in his 5.14 pull, "This is looking more and more like the "various driver subsystems mushed together" tree..." Indeed it is, particularly with more AI/compute accelerator drivers working their way into the mainline kernel. In years past there has been talk of likely added an "accelerator" subsystem to the Linux kernel but so far that hasn't panned out and drivers for AI hardware and the likes continue living within char/misc.
-
xwayland 21.1.2
I'm pleased to announce the Xwayland 21.1.2 release. The only change compared to the release candidate is a fix for a long standing issue where Xwayland wouldn't send events to notify clients of RandR configuration changes in some cases. Michel Dänzer (3): randr: Bail from RRTellChanged if there's no root window yet xwayland: Call RRTellChanged if the RandR configuration may have changed Bump version for the Xwayland 21.1.2 release git tag: xwayland-21.1.2
-
XWayland 21.1.2 Released With NVIDIA Hardware Acceleration Support - Phoronix
XWayland 21.1.2 is out today and while it may seem like "just a point release", it's quite an exciting one at that since it does bring NVIDIA hardware acceleration for XWayland when paired with their new NVIDIA 470 series driver.
-
AMDVLK 2021.Q3.1 Vulkan Driver Released - Phoronix
This AMDVLK 2021.Q3.1 release updates their Vulkan headers against upstream v1.2.182, enables VK_KHR_shader_subgroup_uniform_control_flow, improves multi-pipeline cache file initialization, and has performance tuning for the game Strange Brigade in Steam Play with Navi 10 class graphics. There is also a bug fix around synchronization using pinned memory. The VK_KHR_shader_subgroup_uniform_control_flow extension is nearly a year old now and allows for using the SPIR-V KHR_subgroup_uniform_control_flow extension and guarantee that the uniform subgroup will re-converge in the same manner as invocation groups.
[...]
Source downloads of AMDVLK 2021.Q3.1 along with binaries for RHEL/CentOS and Ubuntu can be found via GitHub.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 705 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Games: Elroy And The Aliens, Machinery, VKD3D
Tumbleweed Gets RubyGems Updates, New systemd
The newest snapshot available for end users was 20210703, which brought just two updated packages. The first package update was made to the data compression library zlib-ng-compat; the update to version 2.0.5 made some minor improvements to small data chunks and fixed an inflate corruption on AArch64. GNU Compiler Collection 11 updated the headbranch and fixed some legacy Fortran code, which is a general-purpose, compiled imperative programming language developed at IBM in the 1950s for numeric computations and scientific computing. The biggest snapshot was 20210702. The snapshot was mostly filled with RubyGems. Both rubygem-rails 6.0.4 and 5.2.6 were updated. The 6.0.4 version fixed an issue in ActiveSupport::Cache::RedisCacheStore that was not passing options to read_multi, which caused fetch_multi to not work properly. The 4.6.0 rubygem-commander, which bridges terminal related libraries, dropped support for Ruby 2.4 and fixed an error with SortedSet on Ruby 3.0. The patch-level verification package for bundled apps, rubygem-bundler-audit 0.8.0, added several configurations and now supports a --database option for specifying a path to an alternative ruby-advisory-db copy. PipeWire updated to version 0.3.31 and provided some fixes for Advanced Linux Sound Architecture-Library 1.2.5 and Bluetooth now uses a hardware database to disable non-working features on listed devices. GNOME’s IRC app Polari updated to version 40.0, which added Libera.Chat to the predefined networks. Other packages to update in the snapshot were GNOME’s library that is full of GTK+ widgets for mobile phones libhandy 1.2.3, text editor vim 8.2.3075, sendmail 8.17.0.3 and openSUSE’s libstorage-ng 4.4.19 package.
Haruna – video player using libmpv
Are you in the market for a fresh, modern and versatile media player for Linux? Haruna is a media player which may have escaped your radar. mpv is a media player for the command line. It supports a wide variety of media file formats, audio and video codecs, and subtitle types. Haruna is a modern-looking Qt-based video player that acts as a front-end to mpv. Haruna is free and open source software.
Apply lean startup principles to your open source project
There are a lot of benefits to starting an open source project. In general, open source projects benefit from collaboration, adoption, transparency, lower ownership costs, development best practices, more contributors and reviewers, and better quality. When you contribute to open source projects, you can build your technical and leadership skills, get good experience for your resume, learn new development tools, understand industry trends, work with top engineers around the world, gain mentorship opportunities, meet people with similar interests, improve your people skills, and more.
XWayland 21.1.2 is out now with support for hardware...
XWayland 21.1.2 is out now with support for hardware accelerated NVIDIA on the 470 driver