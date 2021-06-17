today's leftovers
We are conducting a survey to learn more about LibreOffice Calc users and to understand where we should focus our efforts to improve the software.
The survey consists of questions related to your usage of Calc and its features. We will ask about how frequently you use Calc, how large your data set is, what features are most important to you, and what you would prioritize in the development. It also contains the System Usability Scale (SUS) questionnaire, which we will use to evaluate the usability of Calc.
Happy Friday, everyone. The Apache community has had another great week. Let's review what we've been up to...
Let’s get one thing straight right off the bat. If someone has been named president of International Business Machines Corporation, it means they are the heir apparent and future chief executive officer of what used to be the world’s largest IT supplier. Which is why the announcement of the departure of Jim Whitehurst from IBM on the Friday before the Independence Day holiday in America started was such a surprise.
Someone at the company forgot what being named president of the IBM Company means. Or no longer cared.
That someone is very likely current CEO Arvind Krishna, who was given that role back in January 2021, when the company’s board of directors also named Whitehurst president. Whitehurst came to IBM after being CEO at Red Hat, the open source software giant – the only open source software giant if you want to be precise – that IBM paid $34 billion to acquire in October 2018. Perhaps Krishna, who is 59 and already coming up against the traditional retirement age of 60 for IBM’s chairman and CEO, has decided that he is best to run Big Blue and that the person who ran Red Hat for more than a dozen years, who was chief operating officer for Delta Air Lines for six years (covering ops as a well as the CIO role), who was a partner at the Boston Consulting Group for a dozen years, and who got a double major in computer science and economics from Rice University and an MBA from Harvard University, is not.
The Linux sysadmin role consists of tasks to support activities associated with IT infrastructure. In the end, several concepts and principles remain the same throughout. Still, it's important to notice that the sysadmin role is also in constant evolution concerning the skills and knowledge needed in the field, according to the pace imposed by technological change.
The process of becoming an expert in the field is very demanding but, at the same time, is a worthy and enjoyable journey. This article explores the evolution of the sysadmin's role and how to become excellent in the field.
Programming: stress-ng, glibc, LLVM and More
The release of stress-ng 0.12.12 incorporates some useful features and a handful of new stressors.
glibc 2.34 has moved pthreads functions from libpthread to libc and toolbox has started to fail in rawhide builds due to this change.
The root of this problem is that toolbox need to bind mount itself inside the container to initialize it, so we need the same executable file from the host to work on different containers.
LLVM 12.0.1 is now available! Download it now, or read the release notes.
This release contains bug-fixes for the LLVM 12.0.0 release. This
release is API and ABI compatible with 12.0.0.
Binaries and sources for 12.0.1 can be found on GitHub:
https://github.com/llvm/llvm-project/releases/tag/llvmorg-12.0.1
LLVM 12.0.1 would not be possible without the help of our volunteer
release team! Thanks to all the release testers:
Hans Wennborg, Dimitry Andric, Sylvestre Ledru, Michał Górny,
Albion Fung, Yvan Roux, Neil Nelson
Also, a big thanks to everyone else who helped identify critical bugs,
track down bug-fixes, and resolve merge conflicts.
If you have questions or comments about this release, please contact
the LLVMdev mailing list!
LLVM 12.0.1 is available today as the only planned point release to this spring's release of LLVM 12.
LLVM 12.0.1 only consists of bug fixes to this open-source compiler stack and remains API/ABI compatible with LLVM 12.0.0. A variety of bug fixes were merged into LLVM 12.0.1 since April and now after going through its release candidate phase has been declared stable.
So, accumulating effort from Wednesday, today(Friday) I become a CPAN contributor!
I got a PAUSE ID 2 weeks ago. If you are also interested in the Perl ecosystem, you may consider to apply for a PAUSE ID as well.
JavaScript Object Notation aka JSON is a very lightweight standard data representation format. It is used for storing and transporting data. It was derived from Javascript but is now language-independent. It was created with the intention of making a text-based interchange format that is easily readable by humans.
JSON is compatible with most programming languages and can easily be integrated as they have built-in functionalities to read, write and parse JSON.
JSON is commonly used across the computing world for APIs and for Config files of different programs such as games. It is also used to transfer data from a server to the client and vice versa.
In this post, we will go through a guide on how to read, write and parse JSON in python. Python has a built-in package named JSON which can be used to manipulate JSON data.
What you need to know about security policies
A security policy is a set of permissions that govern access to a system, whether the system is an organization, a computer, a network, an application, a file, or any other resource. Security policies often start from the top down: Assume nobody can do anything, and then allow exceptions.
On a desktop PC, the default policy is that no user may interact with the computer until after logging in. Once you've successfully logged in, you inherit a set of digital permissions (in the form of metadata associated with your login account) to perform some set of actions. The same is true for your phone, a server or network on the internet, or any node in the cloud.
There are security policies designed for filesystems, firewalls, services, daemons, and individual files. Securing your digital infrastructure is a job that's never truly finished, and that can seem frustrating and intimidating. However, security policies exist so that you don't have to think about who or what can access your data. Being comfortably familiar with potential security issues is important, and reading through known security issues (such as NIST's great RSS feed for CVE entries) over your power breakfast can be more eye-opening than a good cup of coffee, but equally important is being familiar with the tools at your disposal to give you sensible defaults. These vary depending on what you're securing, so this article focuses on three areas: your personal computer, the server, and the cloud.
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi and RISC-V
While LoRa radios are mostly designed to transmit data from sensors and to actuators, there have been attempts to leverage LoRa for messaging in the past with, for instance, the Meshtastic Mesh Networking Project to help hikers exchanged their GPS coordinates or other short messages, the Raspberry Pi Pico powered PICOmputer with QWERTY keyboard, display, and a LoRa module, and Pine64 is also working on developing LoRa hardware for messaging.
Trevor Attema decided to repurpose his Nokia E63 Blackberry-life phone with a custom STM32H7 board with a LoRa radio while keeping the enclosure, display, backlighting, keyboard, and speaker which he calls the Off The Grid Messenger, or OTG Messenger for shorts.
Microchip/MicroSemi first introduced PolarFire RISC-V FPGA SoC at the end of 2018, with the chip being like the RISC-V equivalent of Xilinx Zynq Ultrascale+ Arm & FPGA MPSoC.
The following year, ARIES Embedded unveiled the ARIES M100PF system-on-module and evaluation board, before Microchip launched PolarFire SoC Icicle 64-bit RISC-V and FPGA development board, followed by the more compact PolarBerry SBC in 2020. There’s now at least a fourth platform based on PolarFire SoC with Aldec TySOM-M-MPFS250 embedded development board.
Kendryte K510 is a 64-bit tri-core RISC-V processor clocked at up to 800 MHz with AI accelerators that succeed the 400 MHz Kendryte K210 dual-core RISC-V AI processor released a few years ago first in Kendryte KD233 board, and then boards like Maxduino or Grove AI HAT conveniently programmable with Arduino or Micropython.
Canaan formally announced the processor yesterday at the 2021 World Artificial Intelligence Conference claiming K510 had three times the performance of K210 making it suitable for UAV high-definition aerial photography, high-definition panoramic video conferences, robotics, STEAM education, driver assistance scenarios, and industrial and professional cameras.
