Programming: stress-ng, glibc, LLVM and More
New features in stress-ng 0.12.12
The release of stress-ng 0.12.12 incorporates some useful features and a handful of new stressors.
Fixing toolbox due to glibc 2.34 changes
glibc 2.34 has moved pthreads functions from libpthread to libc and toolbox has started to fail in rawhide builds due to this change.
The root of this problem is that toolbox need to bind mount itself inside the container to initialize it, so we need the same executable file from the host to work on different containers.
LLVM 12.0.1 Release
LLVM 12.0.1 is now available! Download it now, or read the release notes. This release contains bug-fixes for the LLVM 12.0.0 release. This release is API and ABI compatible with 12.0.0. Binaries and sources for 12.0.1 can be found on GitHub: https://github.com/llvm/llvm-project/releases/tag/llvmorg-12.0.1 LLVM 12.0.1 would not be possible without the help of our volunteer release team! Thanks to all the release testers: Hans Wennborg, Dimitry Andric, Sylvestre Ledru, Michał Górny, Albion Fung, Yvan Roux, Neil Nelson Also, a big thanks to everyone else who helped identify critical bugs, track down bug-fixes, and resolve merge conflicts. If you have questions or comments about this release, please contact the LLVMdev mailing list!
LLVM 12.0.1 Released For This Open-Source Compiler Stack - Phoronix
LLVM 12.0.1 is available today as the only planned point release to this spring's release of LLVM 12.
LLVM 12.0.1 only consists of bug fixes to this open-source compiler stack and remains API/ABI compatible with LLVM 12.0.0. A variety of bug fixes were merged into LLVM 12.0.1 since April and now after going through its release candidate phase has been declared stable.
How I Uploaded a CPAN Module
So, accumulating effort from Wednesday, today(Friday) I become a CPAN contributor!
I got a PAUSE ID 2 weeks ago. If you are also interested in the Perl ecosystem, you may consider to apply for a PAUSE ID as well.
How to Read, Write & Parse JSON in Python – TecAdmin
JavaScript Object Notation aka JSON is a very lightweight standard data representation format. It is used for storing and transporting data. It was derived from Javascript but is now language-independent. It was created with the intention of making a text-based interchange format that is easily readable by humans.
JSON is compatible with most programming languages and can easily be integrated as they have built-in functionalities to read, write and parse JSON.
JSON is commonly used across the computing world for APIs and for Config files of different programs such as games. It is also used to transfer data from a server to the client and vice versa.
In this post, we will go through a guide on how to read, write and parse JSON in python. Python has a built-in package named JSON which can be used to manipulate JSON data.
today's leftovers
What you need to know about security policies
A security policy is a set of permissions that govern access to a system, whether the system is an organization, a computer, a network, an application, a file, or any other resource. Security policies often start from the top down: Assume nobody can do anything, and then allow exceptions. On a desktop PC, the default policy is that no user may interact with the computer until after logging in. Once you've successfully logged in, you inherit a set of digital permissions (in the form of metadata associated with your login account) to perform some set of actions. The same is true for your phone, a server or network on the internet, or any node in the cloud. There are security policies designed for filesystems, firewalls, services, daemons, and individual files. Securing your digital infrastructure is a job that's never truly finished, and that can seem frustrating and intimidating. However, security policies exist so that you don't have to think about who or what can access your data. Being comfortably familiar with potential security issues is important, and reading through known security issues (such as NIST's great RSS feed for CVE entries) over your power breakfast can be more eye-opening than a good cup of coffee, but equally important is being familiar with the tools at your disposal to give you sensible defaults. These vary depending on what you're securing, so this article focuses on three areas: your personal computer, the server, and the cloud.
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi and RISC-V
