today's leftovers Help us to improve LibreOffice Calc by completing our survey - LibreOffice Design Team We are conducting a survey to learn more about LibreOffice Calc users and to understand where we should focus our efforts to improve the software. The survey consists of questions related to your usage of Calc and its features. We will ask about how frequently you use Calc, how large your data set is, what features are most important to you, and what you would prioritize in the development. It also contains the System Usability Scale (SUS) questionnaire, which we will use to evaluate the usability of Calc.

The Apache News Round-up: week ending 9 July 2021 Happy Friday, everyone. The Apache community has had another great week. Let's review what we've been up to...

The Future IBM We Will Probably Never See Let’s get one thing straight right off the bat. If someone has been named president of International Business Machines Corporation, it means they are the heir apparent and future chief executive officer of what used to be the world’s largest IT supplier. Which is why the announcement of the departure of Jim Whitehurst from IBM on the Friday before the Independence Day holiday in America started was such a surprise. Someone at the company forgot what being named president of the IBM Company means. Or no longer cared. That someone is very likely current CEO Arvind Krishna, who was given that role back in January 2021, when the company’s board of directors also named Whitehurst president. Whitehurst came to IBM after being CEO at Red Hat, the open source software giant – the only open source software giant if you want to be precise – that IBM paid $34 billion to acquire in October 2018. Perhaps Krishna, who is 59 and already coming up against the traditional retirement age of 60 for IBM’s chairman and CEO, has decided that he is best to run Big Blue and that the person who ran Red Hat for more than a dozen years, who was chief operating officer for Delta Air Lines for six years (covering ops as a well as the CIO role), who was a partner at the Boston Consulting Group for a dozen years, and who got a double major in computer science and economics from Rice University and an MBA from Harvard University, is not.

A Linux sysadmin's career journey from beginner to expert | Enable Sysadmin The Linux sysadmin role consists of tasks to support activities associated with IT infrastructure. In the end, several concepts and principles remain the same throughout. Still, it's important to notice that the sysadmin role is also in constant evolution concerning the skills and knowledge needed in the field, according to the pace imposed by technological change. The process of becoming an expert in the field is very demanding but, at the same time, is a worthy and enjoyable journey. This article explores the evolution of the sysadmin's role and how to become excellent in the field.

Programming: stress-ng, glibc, LLVM and More New features in stress-ng 0.12.12 The release of stress-ng 0.12.12 incorporates some useful features and a handful of new stressors.

Fixing toolbox due to glibc 2.34 changes glibc 2.34 has moved pthreads functions from libpthread to libc and toolbox has started to fail in rawhide builds due to this change. The root of this problem is that toolbox need to bind mount itself inside the container to initialize it, so we need the same executable file from the host to work on different containers.

LLVM 12.0.1 Release LLVM 12.0.1 is now available! Download it now, or read the release notes. This release contains bug-fixes for the LLVM 12.0.0 release. This release is API and ABI compatible with 12.0.0. Binaries and sources for 12.0.1 can be found on GitHub: https://github.com/llvm/llvm-project/releases/tag/llvmorg-12.0.1 LLVM 12.0.1 would not be possible without the help of our volunteer release team! Thanks to all the release testers: Hans Wennborg, Dimitry Andric, Sylvestre Ledru, Michał Górny, Albion Fung, Yvan Roux, Neil Nelson Also, a big thanks to everyone else who helped identify critical bugs, track down bug-fixes, and resolve merge conflicts. If you have questions or comments about this release, please contact the LLVMdev mailing list!

How I Uploaded a CPAN Module So, accumulating effort from Wednesday, today(Friday) I become a CPAN contributor! I got a PAUSE ID 2 weeks ago. If you are also interested in the Perl ecosystem, you may consider to apply for a PAUSE ID as well.

How to Read, Write & Parse JSON in Python – TecAdmin JavaScript Object Notation aka JSON is a very lightweight standard data representation format. It is used for storing and transporting data. It was derived from Javascript but is now language-independent. It was created with the intention of making a text-based interchange format that is easily readable by humans. JSON is compatible with most programming languages and can easily be integrated as they have built-in functionalities to read, write and parse JSON. JSON is commonly used across the computing world for APIs and for Config files of different programs such as games. It is also used to transfer data from a server to the client and vice versa. In this post, we will go through a guide on how to read, write and parse JSON in python. Python has a built-in package named JSON which can be used to manipulate JSON data.