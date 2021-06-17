today's leftovers
-
Help us to improve LibreOffice Calc by completing our survey - LibreOffice Design Team
We are conducting a survey to learn more about LibreOffice Calc users and to understand where we should focus our efforts to improve the software.
The survey consists of questions related to your usage of Calc and its features. We will ask about how frequently you use Calc, how large your data set is, what features are most important to you, and what you would prioritize in the development. It also contains the System Usability Scale (SUS) questionnaire, which we will use to evaluate the usability of Calc.
-
The Apache News Round-up: week ending 9 July 2021
Happy Friday, everyone. The Apache community has had another great week. Let's review what we've been up to...
-
The Future IBM We Will Probably Never See
Let’s get one thing straight right off the bat. If someone has been named president of International Business Machines Corporation, it means they are the heir apparent and future chief executive officer of what used to be the world’s largest IT supplier. Which is why the announcement of the departure of Jim Whitehurst from IBM on the Friday before the Independence Day holiday in America started was such a surprise.
Someone at the company forgot what being named president of the IBM Company means. Or no longer cared.
That someone is very likely current CEO Arvind Krishna, who was given that role back in January 2021, when the company’s board of directors also named Whitehurst president. Whitehurst came to IBM after being CEO at Red Hat, the open source software giant – the only open source software giant if you want to be precise – that IBM paid $34 billion to acquire in October 2018. Perhaps Krishna, who is 59 and already coming up against the traditional retirement age of 60 for IBM’s chairman and CEO, has decided that he is best to run Big Blue and that the person who ran Red Hat for more than a dozen years, who was chief operating officer for Delta Air Lines for six years (covering ops as a well as the CIO role), who was a partner at the Boston Consulting Group for a dozen years, and who got a double major in computer science and economics from Rice University and an MBA from Harvard University, is not.
-
A Linux sysadmin's career journey from beginner to expert | Enable Sysadmin
The Linux sysadmin role consists of tasks to support activities associated with IT infrastructure. In the end, several concepts and principles remain the same throughout. Still, it's important to notice that the sysadmin role is also in constant evolution concerning the skills and knowledge needed in the field, according to the pace imposed by technological change.
The process of becoming an expert in the field is very demanding but, at the same time, is a worthy and enjoyable journey. This article explores the evolution of the sysadmin's role and how to become excellent in the field.
-
More in Tux Machines
Programming: stress-ng, glibc, LLVM and More
What you need to know about security policies
A security policy is a set of permissions that govern access to a system, whether the system is an organization, a computer, a network, an application, a file, or any other resource. Security policies often start from the top down: Assume nobody can do anything, and then allow exceptions. On a desktop PC, the default policy is that no user may interact with the computer until after logging in. Once you've successfully logged in, you inherit a set of digital permissions (in the form of metadata associated with your login account) to perform some set of actions. The same is true for your phone, a server or network on the internet, or any node in the cloud. There are security policies designed for filesystems, firewalls, services, daemons, and individual files. Securing your digital infrastructure is a job that's never truly finished, and that can seem frustrating and intimidating. However, security policies exist so that you don't have to think about who or what can access your data. Being comfortably familiar with potential security issues is important, and reading through known security issues (such as NIST's great RSS feed for CVE entries) over your power breakfast can be more eye-opening than a good cup of coffee, but equally important is being familiar with the tools at your disposal to give you sensible defaults. These vary depending on what you're securing, so this article focuses on three areas: your personal computer, the server, and the cloud.
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi and RISC-V
