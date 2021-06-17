today's howtos
-
How to download and extract a .deb package on Ubuntu or Debian Linux
Sometimes you require a certain file from a Debian .deb package. For example, because you accidentally deleted a file. Or because the package's installation is faulty and it can't be restored without first adding the missing file. This FAQ explains how to extract the contents of a.deb file downloaded from the Debian or Ubuntu repository.
-
How to Enable SSH in Ubuntu 20.04 Step by Step Tutorial
Do you know what is SSH? If yes then move to the next step how to enable ssh in ubuntu. If you don’t know, listen to my words.
SSH (Secure Shell) is a cryptographic network protocol used to establish a secure connection between the client and a server, and both can communicate securely on an encrypted channel.
It allows the client to transfer files securely and perform the administrative task on the server remotely by accessing the command line interface on the client machine. The client machine may have an operating system like Windows, Linux, MAC and other.
-
How to Use Maltego Kali Linux a Complete guide for beginners
Welcome you, I am glad you are here and continue reading my notes on Penetration Testing Tutorial and this post is part of Information Gathering and This article will cover How to use Maltego Kali Linux tutorial is an open source intelligence and forensics application. It will offer you timous mining and gathering of information as well as the representation of this information in a easy to understand format.
-
Cain and Abel software for cracking hashes Guide for Beginners
According to the official website http://www.oxid.it/cain.html , Cain and Abel software is a password recovery tool for Microsoft Operating Systems. It allows easy recovery of various kinds of passwords by sniffing the network, cracking hashes passwords using Dictionary, Brute-Force and Cryptanalysis attacks, recording VoIP conversations, decoding scrambled passwords, recovering wireless network keys, revealing password boxes, uncovering cached passwords and analysing routing protocols.
The latest version is faster and contains a lot of new features like APR (ARP Poison Routing) which enables Sniffing on switched LANs and man in the middle attacks. The sniffer in this version can also analyze encrypted protocols such as SSH-1 and HTTPS and contains filters to capture credentials from a wide range of authentication mechanisms. The new version also ships routing protocols authentication monitors and routes extractors, dictionary and brute-force crackers for all common hashing algorithms and for several specific authentications, password/hash calculators, cryptanalysis attacks, password decoders and some not so common utilities related to network and system security.
-
Maxim Burgerhout: Building a load balanced Ansible Tower cluster
As you might know, I do a bit of YouTubing. One video request I got a couple of times, was to do a video about clustering Ansible Tower behind a load balancer.
As I had never done that before myself, it sounded interesting, so I did it.
-
7 steps: Learn how to migrate to Linux desktop - TechRepublic
Many businesses depends on Linux and open source in the data center or any number of Linux-based virtual machines hosted on a third-party cloud service. So why are you continuing to ignore Linux on the desktop? Is it because Windows is simply the desktop operating system you’ve always used and can’t figure out a reason to make the switch? Or are you afraid your end-users won’t be able to accept that drastic change? Given that so much of what users do these days happens within a web browser, using a less-than-reliable and easily broken OS as Windows should be a no-brainer of a switch.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 303 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's leftovers
Programming: stress-ng, glibc, LLVM and More
What you need to know about security policies
A security policy is a set of permissions that govern access to a system, whether the system is an organization, a computer, a network, an application, a file, or any other resource. Security policies often start from the top down: Assume nobody can do anything, and then allow exceptions. On a desktop PC, the default policy is that no user may interact with the computer until after logging in. Once you've successfully logged in, you inherit a set of digital permissions (in the form of metadata associated with your login account) to perform some set of actions. The same is true for your phone, a server or network on the internet, or any node in the cloud. There are security policies designed for filesystems, firewalls, services, daemons, and individual files. Securing your digital infrastructure is a job that's never truly finished, and that can seem frustrating and intimidating. However, security policies exist so that you don't have to think about who or what can access your data. Being comfortably familiar with potential security issues is important, and reading through known security issues (such as NIST's great RSS feed for CVE entries) over your power breakfast can be more eye-opening than a good cup of coffee, but equally important is being familiar with the tools at your disposal to give you sensible defaults. These vary depending on what you're securing, so this article focuses on three areas: your personal computer, the server, and the cloud.
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi and RISC-V
Recent comments
1 hour 12 min ago
4 hours 39 min ago
4 hours 49 min ago
5 hours 14 min ago
5 hours 19 min ago
5 hours 55 min ago
7 hours 44 min ago
7 hours 44 min ago
9 hours 19 min ago
16 hours 51 min ago