Docker is an open-source program that executes server applications using containers rather than virtual machines. Docker is a development and hosting configuration that utilizes fewer resources, so it’s no surprise that it is sweeping the development world. Docker environment variables are significant to this procedure because they store data that is unique to each user account accessing the software. Using any modern JavaScript framework to create a container for a single app, you may discover that the configuration settings vary depending on where the container will execute. The basic URL for your API, for example, can vary based on whether you are testing or publishing the app. Environment variables are commonly used by developers to tackle this problem because code operates on the backend, environment variables are usually used there. During the image construction, we may need to pass environment information to the operating container. To do so, we employ both ENV and ARG commands. The ARG command creates a variable that can be provided during the build process. Once it’s defined in the Dockerfile, you can use the parameter —build-arg to provide it to the image builder. In the Dockerfile, we can have numerous ARG instructions. In the Dockerfile, the ARG command is the only one that can come before the FROM instruction. However, The ENV instruction sets the environment variable, which in turn specifies the environment for the construction instructions that follow. The ENV instruction is accessible during the construction process as well as when the container is started with the —env flag. However, we are unable to pass the ENV instruction while constructing the image. The ARG directive has the drawback of being unable to persist after the image has been built. To pass the environment data inline when creating the image, we will just utilize both ENV and ARG. In this guide, we will teach you how to pass an environment variable to a docker container.