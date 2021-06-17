today's howtos
I’ve migrated a few rsync pages yesterday and realised there’s been something I’d wanted to document for some time: using rsync over ssh.
rsync initially started as a tool for synchronising local folders, then expanded to also working with external drives, then progressed to working with networking folders and eventually started working with remote servers using its own native rsync protocol.
For laptop users, the built-in touchpad can do more magic by enabling multi-touch gestures. And libinput-gestures is a popular solution besides touchegg.
Libinput-gestures is a free open-source utility that reads libinput gestures from your touchpad and maps them to user customized gestures. Each gesture can be configured to activate a keyboard key combination via xdotool utility.
This tutorial explains IP address classes or classful networks, their classification and their use.
An IP address is a 32 bits unique binary number used to identify networks and devices or hosts, the result of the conversion of the binary number to decimal is what we know as IP address.
In decimal format this address consists of 4 numbers ranging from 0 to 255 separated by a dot. For example: 240.34.87.22 is an IP address (in binary format: 11110000.00100010.01010111.00010110).
Each one of those numbers separated by dots is called octet. In the previous example 240 is an octet, 34 is another octet, 87 the third octet and 22 the fourth octet. Each octet consists of 8 bits. Some bits are used to identify a network, while the rest are used to identify hosts within a network.
In this video, I am going to show how to install Nitrux 1.5.0.
The cut command is used to extract the specific portion of text in a file. Many options can be added to the command to exclude unwanted items. It is mandatory to specify an option in the command otherwise it shows an error. In this article, we will throw light on each option of the cut command.
UEFI (Unified EFI – Extensible Firmware Interface) is a software specification used to interface between the operating system and the firmware of your computer’s hardware.
UEFI has a built-in shell program called UEFI Shell or EFI Shell. You can use it to run EFI Shell commands and run your own EFI scripts.
This article will show you how to write UEFI/EFI Shell scripts and run them from the UEFI/EFI Shell. So, let’s get started.
The Docker open-source platform has completely changed how we build, deploy, and handle containerized apps. You will need to construct a Dockerfile to containerize an application, which contains the instructions Docker needs to generate and run images. To allow seamless communication among containers in multi-container applications and making your Docker ports available by services with the outside world, you may have to set certain networking rules.
When you start a container with Docker, all of the applications in the container run on specific ports. If you wish to use a port number to access a specific application, you must first map the container’s port number to the docker host’s port number. Containers can use port mappings to send and receive traffic through ports on the host container instance. The container’s port mappings are defined as part of the container definition. The port number on the container that is connected to the host port was either chosen by the user or allocated automatically.
Containers in Docker can have their applications running on ports. When running a container, you must map the container’s port number to the Docker host’s port number if you would like to connect the container’s application via a port number. In this tutorial, we will explain you about mapping a host port to a container port in docker.
SORT command in Linux is used to arrange the record in a specific order according to the option used. It helps in sorting the data in the file line by line. SORT command has different features that it follows in the resultant of commands. First is that the lines having numbers will come before the alphabetic lines. Those lines having lower case letters will be displayed earlier than the lines having the same character in uppercase.
As the name implies, the tail command is used to display the last values of the content of the file. By default, the last 10 lines are selected. Whereas, we can customize the number of lines by providing the number in the command.
As the name shows, the head command displays the first N lines of data. By default, it is a 10 number but can be customized. It is opposite to the tail command because the tail command helps in displaying the last N lines from the file.
This article will cover a guide on installing and using “GNOME Boxes” application in Linux. You can use it to create and manage local or remote virtual machines. You can run many supported operating systems in these virtual machines by saving content in virtual hard drives.
[...]
Developed by the GNOME team, GNOME Boxes is a part of the official GNOME software suite. It is a graphical frontend for creating and managing QEMU virtual machines. QEMU is a command line tool that can emulate hardware components and run virtual machines containing full installation of various operating systems available out there. A graphical utility called, “virt-manager” is available that can be used to manage QEMU virtual machines. However, its user interface can be a bit overwhelming with its numerous built-in configuration options. GNOME Boxes aims to simplify the interface by only exposing necessary features to end users. It is more oriented towards casual desktop users who want to manage virtual machines for day to day tasks and want to run virtual machines quickly without much hassle. Advanced users, specially those who manage QEMU virtual machines for businesses and organizations, can always use the virt-manager graphical frontend.
CDs and DVDs are slowly becoming irrelevant, but they are still efficient data storage devices. They can store data in a large quantity for long periods of time. In this article, we will discuss the mounting process of CD-ROM on CentOS 8 step-by-step. The method we will perform in this article will also work if you want to mount an ISO file on CentOS 8 system.
CentOS Web Panel (CWP) is a control panel for web hosting. It is a free alternative to cPanel. It has an easy-to-use interface and several other features for newbies who want to create and manage hosting servers. Using CWP is easy and convenient as you don’t have to access the server with SSH for every small task that needs to be completed.
This article provides a detailed guide on installing and using the CentOS Web Panel on CentOS 8.
A vagrant is an open-source tool that helps create, maintain and manage virtual environments. Vagrant has an easy-to-use workflow and focuses on automation. It decreases setup time and increases productivity. On Vagrant, it is straightforward to share setups between team members, enabling everyone to have the same setup.
This article provides an extensive guide on how to install Vagrant on CentOS 8. We will also discuss how to create virtual development environments.
The kernel is the bridge between software and hardware, and it is part of an operating system that interacts with the hardware.
In normal circumstances, the number of installed kernels does not affect the system’s performance, but it is still recommended to remove old unused kernels as it frees up space. Before we start removing old unused kernels, it is essential to note that you should always have at least two kernels on your system at any time.
Docker is an open-source program that executes server applications using containers rather than virtual machines. Docker is a development and hosting configuration that utilizes fewer resources, so it’s no surprise that it is sweeping the development world. Docker environment variables are significant to this procedure because they store data that is unique to each user account accessing the software.
Using any modern JavaScript framework to create a container for a single app, you may discover that the configuration settings vary depending on where the container will execute. The basic URL for your API, for example, can vary based on whether you are testing or publishing the app. Environment variables are commonly used by developers to tackle this problem because code operates on the backend, environment variables are usually used there.
During the image construction, we may need to pass environment information to the operating container. To do so, we employ both ENV and ARG commands. The ARG command creates a variable that can be provided during the build process. Once it’s defined in the Dockerfile, you can use the parameter —build-arg to provide it to the image builder. In the Dockerfile, we can have numerous ARG instructions. In the Dockerfile, the ARG command is the only one that can come before the FROM instruction.
However, The ENV instruction sets the environment variable, which in turn specifies the environment for the construction instructions that follow. The ENV instruction is accessible during the construction process as well as when the container is started with the —env flag. However, we are unable to pass the ENV instruction while constructing the image. The ARG directive has the drawback of being unable to persist after the image has been built. To pass the environment data inline when creating the image, we will just utilize both ENV and ARG. In this guide, we will teach you how to pass an environment variable to a docker container.
Best CentOS Alternatives for Large Companies
The system of most of the top companies is based on CentOS distribution, which includes Verizon, Toyota, Disney, etc. Other major technology companies utilize this Linux distribution for creating various products. What can these and other companies that use CentOS daily do? They try to find out different Linux distributions. But, you don’t have to roam around cause you are at the right place. This post is all about the Best CentOS alternatives for larges companies. So, let’s this journey started:
Security Leftovers
Security updates have been issued by Debian (apache2 and scilab), Fedora (chromium and perl-Mojolicious), Gentoo (inspircd, redis, and wireshark), and Mageia (fluidsynth, glib2.0, gnome-shell, grub2, gupnp, hivex, libupnp, redis, and zstd).
Canonical livepatch is the service and the software that enables organizations to quickly patch vulnerabilities on the Ubuntu Linux kernels. Livepatch provides uninterrupted service while reducing fire drills during high and critical severity kernel vulnerabilities. It is a complex technology and the details can be confusing, so in this post we provide a high level introduction to Ubuntu Linux kernel livepatching and the processes around it.
Designed as an open source general-purpose policy engine, the Open Policy Agent (OPA) is used to program, provision, enforce and monitor context-related policies. The team behind the open source project managed by the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) has now presented OPA 0.30.0 – immediately followed by the bug fix release 0.30.1, which contains an error in the behavior of indexof fixes.
