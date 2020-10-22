Linux Kernel News, Emphasis on Graphics/GPU Space
-
Since last year AMD has been working on VanGogh APU support for Linux initially with their graphics driver support and that has spread to other areas. It also turns out now that with VanGogh APUs will be a new Linux audio driver.
-
Zink(-wip) now fully supports GL_KHR_blend_equation_advanced, which means ES 3.2 is a go (once my local CI clears me to push today’s snapshot).
-
The latest achievement for Mesa's generic OpenGL implementation atop Vulkan is being able to handle OpenGL ES 3.2.
Within the "zink-wip" development code, today's work now allows for OpenGL ES 3.2 to be exposed with KHR_blend_equation_advanced being the last extension necessary for this embedded OpenGL version. On the desktop side Zink has supported OpenGL 4.6 while for those making use of GLES there is now v3.2 support. OpenGL ES 3.2 mandates KHR_debug, KHR_robustness, OES_geometry_shader, OES_gpu_shader5, OES_texture_buffer, OES_tessellation_shader, and other extensions.
-
Shortly after OpenCL 3.0 was finalized last year it was enabled for Intel's open-source Compute Runtime stack (and even earlier with their Tiger Lake enablement). But since last year that OpenCL 3.0 support was marked as "beta" while last week was quietly promoted to being "production" grade.
With last week's Intel Compute-Runtime 21.26.20194 build and carried forward with today's 21.27.20266 build, the OpenCL 3.0 support is marked as production ready. This is a subtle change in noticing the difference from the version tables and just seems to reflect the good state of Intel's open-source OpenCL support. Even in the months of the "beta" support, OpenCL 3.0 with the Intel Compute-Runtime has been working well for me from Gen9 Skylake graphics through Gen12 Tiger Lake.
Events: Linux Plumbers Conference, Practical Open Source, FOSS4G Conference 2022
-
We are pleased to announce that the Testing and Fuzzing Microconference has been accepted into the 2021 Linux Plumbers Conference. In spite of the huge number of products shipping with the Linux kernel which are being thoroughly tested by OEMs and distribution providers, there is still no enforced quality standard upstream. How can we make best use of all the publicly available infrastructure and test frameworks in order to fill this gap? Testing and fuzzing upstream as well as gathering results from products is crucial to keeping a project that has over 5,000 commits every month stable for all to use.
-
This is the first such event we’ve planned, so to get the word out, we’ve been reaching out directly to a wide array of open source community members of all stripes -- strategists, activists, lawyers, developers -- to spread the word about our Call for Speakers, which closes on July 15th, 8:00 EDT. We want this event to be a place where folks can find an accessible entry point into open source practices, learning from community members about best practices, common mistakes, and answers to topics as deceptively simple as choosing the right license for a project, so if that’s something you know about, we want to hear from you!
-
The 16th annual congress of the Open Source Geospatial Foundation (OSGeo), the non-profit organisation that supports and promotes the collaborative development of free and open source geographic technologies and open geospatial data, will be held in Florence at the Palazzo dei Congressi, Palazzo degli Affari and the University of Florence, 22-27 August 2022.
Open Hardware/Modding: RISC-V in Linux, Arduino Mega, and Nezha
-
The RISC-V architecture code supports more functionality with the in-development Linux 5.14 kernel.
First up, with Linux 5.14 RISC-V now supports transparent hugepages. Transparent hugepages for reducing TLB overhead for page look-ups and helping out performance particularly for systems/servers with large amounts of RAM can now work on RISC-V. All of the kernel code is in place for this forthcoming kernel.
-
USB cables come in a variety of shapes and sizes, with a different of internal connections that may be unknown to the user. For an easy way to figure out these connections, and to diagnose if the cable itself is faulty, TechKiwiGadgets has come up the Arduino Cable Tracer.
This device features an Arduino Mega board inside a 3D-printed enclosure, with IO pins connected to USB-A, USB-C, Micro-B, and Mini-B ports. It scans these ports to determine the configuration and lets the user know exactly how the cable is wired via a 2.8” TFT screen on top.
-
The “Nezha” board from the Chinese company RVBoards is probably the first (reasonably) affordable RISC-V single-board computer for Linux. Because the RISC-V calculation core in the system-on-chip Allwinner D1 is compatible with the RV64GC specification. In addition, a 2D graphics processor is built in so that the Nezha can control an HDMI display like a Raspberry Pi.
today's howtos
-
I’ve migrated a few rsync pages yesterday and realised there’s been something I’d wanted to document for some time: using rsync over ssh.
rsync initially started as a tool for synchronising local folders, then expanded to also working with external drives, then progressed to working with networking folders and eventually started working with remote servers using its own native rsync protocol.
-
For laptop users, the built-in touchpad can do more magic by enabling multi-touch gestures. And libinput-gestures is a popular solution besides touchegg.
Libinput-gestures is a free open-source utility that reads libinput gestures from your touchpad and maps them to user customized gestures. Each gesture can be configured to activate a keyboard key combination via xdotool utility.
-
This tutorial explains IP address classes or classful networks, their classification and their use.
An IP address is a 32 bits unique binary number used to identify networks and devices or hosts, the result of the conversion of the binary number to decimal is what we know as IP address.
In decimal format this address consists of 4 numbers ranging from 0 to 255 separated by a dot. For example: 240.34.87.22 is an IP address (in binary format: 11110000.00100010.01010111.00010110).
Each one of those numbers separated by dots is called octet. In the previous example 240 is an octet, 34 is another octet, 87 the third octet and 22 the fourth octet. Each octet consists of 8 bits. Some bits are used to identify a network, while the rest are used to identify hosts within a network.
-
In this video, I am going to show how to install Nitrux 1.5.0.
-
The cut command is used to extract the specific portion of text in a file. Many options can be added to the command to exclude unwanted items. It is mandatory to specify an option in the command otherwise it shows an error. In this article, we will throw light on each option of the cut command.
-
UEFI (Unified EFI – Extensible Firmware Interface) is a software specification used to interface between the operating system and the firmware of your computer’s hardware.
UEFI has a built-in shell program called UEFI Shell or EFI Shell. You can use it to run EFI Shell commands and run your own EFI scripts.
This article will show you how to write UEFI/EFI Shell scripts and run them from the UEFI/EFI Shell. So, let’s get started.
-
The Docker open-source platform has completely changed how we build, deploy, and handle containerized apps. You will need to construct a Dockerfile to containerize an application, which contains the instructions Docker needs to generate and run images. To allow seamless communication among containers in multi-container applications and making your Docker ports available by services with the outside world, you may have to set certain networking rules.
When you start a container with Docker, all of the applications in the container run on specific ports. If you wish to use a port number to access a specific application, you must first map the container’s port number to the docker host’s port number. Containers can use port mappings to send and receive traffic through ports on the host container instance. The container’s port mappings are defined as part of the container definition. The port number on the container that is connected to the host port was either chosen by the user or allocated automatically.
Containers in Docker can have their applications running on ports. When running a container, you must map the container’s port number to the Docker host’s port number if you would like to connect the container’s application via a port number. In this tutorial, we will explain you about mapping a host port to a container port in docker.
-
SORT command in Linux is used to arrange the record in a specific order according to the option used. It helps in sorting the data in the file line by line. SORT command has different features that it follows in the resultant of commands. First is that the lines having numbers will come before the alphabetic lines. Those lines having lower case letters will be displayed earlier than the lines having the same character in uppercase.
-
As the name implies, the tail command is used to display the last values of the content of the file. By default, the last 10 lines are selected. Whereas, we can customize the number of lines by providing the number in the command.
-
As the name shows, the head command displays the first N lines of data. By default, it is a 10 number but can be customized. It is opposite to the tail command because the tail command helps in displaying the last N lines from the file.
-
This article will cover a guide on installing and using “GNOME Boxes” application in Linux. You can use it to create and manage local or remote virtual machines. You can run many supported operating systems in these virtual machines by saving content in virtual hard drives.
[...]
Developed by the GNOME team, GNOME Boxes is a part of the official GNOME software suite. It is a graphical frontend for creating and managing QEMU virtual machines. QEMU is a command line tool that can emulate hardware components and run virtual machines containing full installation of various operating systems available out there. A graphical utility called, “virt-manager” is available that can be used to manage QEMU virtual machines. However, its user interface can be a bit overwhelming with its numerous built-in configuration options. GNOME Boxes aims to simplify the interface by only exposing necessary features to end users. It is more oriented towards casual desktop users who want to manage virtual machines for day to day tasks and want to run virtual machines quickly without much hassle. Advanced users, specially those who manage QEMU virtual machines for businesses and organizations, can always use the virt-manager graphical frontend.
-
CDs and DVDs are slowly becoming irrelevant, but they are still efficient data storage devices. They can store data in a large quantity for long periods of time. In this article, we will discuss the mounting process of CD-ROM on CentOS 8 step-by-step. The method we will perform in this article will also work if you want to mount an ISO file on CentOS 8 system.
-
CentOS Web Panel (CWP) is a control panel for web hosting. It is a free alternative to cPanel. It has an easy-to-use interface and several other features for newbies who want to create and manage hosting servers. Using CWP is easy and convenient as you don’t have to access the server with SSH for every small task that needs to be completed.
This article provides a detailed guide on installing and using the CentOS Web Panel on CentOS 8.
-
A vagrant is an open-source tool that helps create, maintain and manage virtual environments. Vagrant has an easy-to-use workflow and focuses on automation. It decreases setup time and increases productivity. On Vagrant, it is straightforward to share setups between team members, enabling everyone to have the same setup.
This article provides an extensive guide on how to install Vagrant on CentOS 8. We will also discuss how to create virtual development environments.
-
The kernel is the bridge between software and hardware, and it is part of an operating system that interacts with the hardware.
In normal circumstances, the number of installed kernels does not affect the system’s performance, but it is still recommended to remove old unused kernels as it frees up space. Before we start removing old unused kernels, it is essential to note that you should always have at least two kernels on your system at any time.
-
Docker is an open-source program that executes server applications using containers rather than virtual machines. Docker is a development and hosting configuration that utilizes fewer resources, so it’s no surprise that it is sweeping the development world. Docker environment variables are significant to this procedure because they store data that is unique to each user account accessing the software.
Using any modern JavaScript framework to create a container for a single app, you may discover that the configuration settings vary depending on where the container will execute. The basic URL for your API, for example, can vary based on whether you are testing or publishing the app. Environment variables are commonly used by developers to tackle this problem because code operates on the backend, environment variables are usually used there.
During the image construction, we may need to pass environment information to the operating container. To do so, we employ both ENV and ARG commands. The ARG command creates a variable that can be provided during the build process. Once it’s defined in the Dockerfile, you can use the parameter —build-arg to provide it to the image builder. In the Dockerfile, we can have numerous ARG instructions. In the Dockerfile, the ARG command is the only one that can come before the FROM instruction.
However, The ENV instruction sets the environment variable, which in turn specifies the environment for the construction instructions that follow. The ENV instruction is accessible during the construction process as well as when the container is started with the —env flag. However, we are unable to pass the ENV instruction while constructing the image. The ARG directive has the drawback of being unable to persist after the image has been built. To pass the environment data inline when creating the image, we will just utilize both ENV and ARG. In this guide, we will teach you how to pass an environment variable to a docker container.
