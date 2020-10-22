Linux Kernel News, Emphasis on Graphics/GPU Space AMD VanGogh APUs Get New Audio Driver For Linux - Phoronix Since last year AMD has been working on VanGogh APU support for Linux initially with their graphics driver support and that has spread to other areas. It also turns out now that with VanGogh APUs will be a new Linux audio driver.

Mike Blumenkrantz: At Last Zink(-wip) now fully supports GL_KHR_blend_equation_advanced, which means ES 3.2 is a go (once my local CI clears me to push today’s snapshot).

Zink Now Supports OpenGL ES 3.2 Over Vulkan - Phoronix The latest achievement for Mesa's generic OpenGL implementation atop Vulkan is being able to handle OpenGL ES 3.2. Within the "zink-wip" development code, today's work now allows for OpenGL ES 3.2 to be exposed with KHR_blend_equation_advanced being the last extension necessary for this embedded OpenGL version. On the desktop side Zink has supported OpenGL 4.6 while for those making use of GLES there is now v3.2 support. OpenGL ES 3.2 mandates KHR_debug, KHR_robustness, OES_geometry_shader, OES_gpu_shader5, OES_texture_buffer, OES_tessellation_shader, and other extensions.

Intel's Linux Compute Stack Now Boasts Production-Ready OpenCL 3.0, Integrates IGSC FU - Phoronix Shortly after OpenCL 3.0 was finalized last year it was enabled for Intel's open-source Compute Runtime stack (and even earlier with their Tiger Lake enablement). But since last year that OpenCL 3.0 support was marked as "beta" while last week was quietly promoted to being "production" grade. With last week's Intel Compute-Runtime 21.26.20194 build and carried forward with today's 21.27.20266 build, the OpenCL 3.0 support is marked as production ready. This is a subtle change in noticing the difference from the version tables and just seems to reflect the good state of Intel's open-source OpenCL support. Even in the months of the "beta" support, OpenCL 3.0 with the Intel Compute-Runtime has been working well for me from Gen9 Skylake graphics through Gen12 Tiger Lake.

Events: Linux Plumbers Conference, Practical Open Source, FOSS4G Conference 2022 Linux Plumbers Conference: Testing and Fuzzing Microconference Accepted into 2021 Linux Plumbers Conference We are pleased to announce that the Testing and Fuzzing Microconference has been accepted into the 2021 Linux Plumbers Conference. In spite of the huge number of products shipping with the Linux kernel which are being thoroughly tested by OEMs and distribution providers, there is still no enforced quality standard upstream. How can we make best use of all the publicly available infrastructure and test frameworks in order to fill this gap? Testing and fuzzing upstream as well as gathering results from products is crucial to keeping a project that has over 5,000 commits every month stable for all to use.

Practical Open Source Needs You! This is the first such event we’ve planned, so to get the word out, we’ve been reaching out directly to a wide array of open source community members of all stripes -- strategists, activists, lawyers, developers -- to spread the word about our Call for Speakers, which closes on July 15th, 8:00 EDT. We want this event to be a place where folks can find an accessible entry point into open source practices, learning from community members about best practices, common mistakes, and answers to topics as deceptively simple as choosing the right license for a project, so if that’s something you know about, we want to hear from you!

Florence to host International FOSS4G Conference 2022 The 16th annual congress of the Open Source Geospatial Foundation (OSGeo), the non-profit organisation that supports and promotes the collaborative development of free and open source geographic technologies and open geospatial data, will be held in Florence at the Palazzo dei Congressi, Palazzo degli Affari and the University of Florence, 22-27 August 2022.