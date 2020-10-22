Víctor Jáquez: Video decoding in GStreamer with Vulkan
Vulkan is a cross-platform Application Programming Interface (API), backed by the Khronos Group, aimed at graphics developers for a wide range of different tasks. The interface is described by a common specification, and it is implemented by different drivers, usually provided by GPU vendors and Mesa.
One way to visualize Vulkan, at first glance, is like a low-level OpenGL API, but better described and easier to extend. Even more, it is possible to implement OpenGL on top of Vulkan. And, as far as I am told by my peers in Igalia, Vulkan drivers are easier and cleaner to implement than OpenGL ones.
A couple years ago, a technical specification group (TSG), inside the Vulkan Working Group, proposed the integration of hardware accelerated video compression and decompression into the Vulkan API. In April 2021 the formed Vulkan Video TSG published an introduction to the
specification. Please, do not hesitate to read it. It’s quite good.
Matthew Waters worked on a GStreamer plugin using Vulkan, mainly for uploading, composing and rendering frames. Later, he developed a library mapping Vulkan objects to GStreamer. This work was key for what I am presenting here. In 2019, during the last GStreamer Conference, Matthew delivered a talk about his work. Make sure to watch it, it’s worth it.
Other key components for this effort were the base classes for decoders and the bitstream parsing libraries in GStreamer, jointly developed by Intel, Centricular, Collabora and Igalia. Both libraries allow using APIs for stateless video decoding and encoding within the GStreamer framework, such as Vulkan Video, VAAPI, D3D11, and so on.
When the graphics team in Igalia told us about the Vulkan Video TSG, we decided to explore the specification. Therefore, Igalia decided to sponsor part of my time to craft a GStreamer element to decode H.264 streams using these new Vulkan extensions.
Security Leftovers
Global cybersecurity firm Sophos has acquired Capsule8, a provider of runtime visibility, detection and response solutions for Linux production servers and containers covering on-premise and cloud workloads.
Unpatched vulnerabilities are one of the main points of entry for cyberattacks. Attacks on infrastructure are increasing, and IT teams are struggling to keep up with the swathe of new issues that are discovered. Patch management should therefore be a key focus for IT and security teams in the race to keep ahead of attackers.
Dan Abramov, a software engineer at Facebook, this week published a plea to silence a particularly vocal JavaScript security tool – and its creators more or less agreed there's room for improvement.
"As of today, npm audit is a stain on the entire npm ecosystem," Abramov declared in a blog post. "The best time to fix it was before rolling it out as a default. The next best time to fix it is now."
According to Abramov, 99 per cent of the vulnerabilities flagged by the command are false alarms in common usage scenarios. And this appears to be a fairly widespread sentiment among npm users.
IBM and Red Hat Leftovers
The first computer-driven cash register, which resembles what we have today, was developed by IBM in 1973 – and it marked the first commercial use of a computer-based system used by the restaurant industry.
IBM has splashed yet more cash on cloud after confirming it plans to acquire BoxBoat Technologies – the Maryland-based DevOps consultancy and enterprise Kubernetes certified service provider.
Financial details about the deal were not disclosed.
According to a statement, the acquisition will "extend IBM's container strategy and implementation services portfolio to further advance IBM's hybrid cloud strategy and accelerate Red Hat OpenShift adoption globally."
IBM has said OpenShift, which Big Blue bought along with Red Hat for $34bn in 2018, is an important part of its plan to increase revenue growth and profitability. Red Hat introduced new managed cloud services and expanded the OpenShift Kubernetes platform with new features including Edge deployment at its recent summit in April.
IBM has announced plans to acquire BoxBoat Technologies, a DevOps consultancy and enterprise Kubernetes certified service provider. BoxBoat will extend IBM’s container strategy and implementation services portfolio to further advance IBM’s hybrid cloud strategy and accelerate Red Hat OpenShift adoption globally.
At Red Hat, we take customer feedback seriously. At the end of projects with our clients, formal training, purchases of software or solutions, and even technical support, we regularly hold feedback sessions. In doing so, this feedback loop can help identify points of improvement in various aspects and areas of the company to provide an improved customer experience.
In our Customer Portal, you will find a page dedicated to showing the actions we’ve implemented based on feedback we’ve received called "You Asked. We Acted."
This is one of the ways that we show how Red Hat is taking action to implement changes based on feedback we’ve received.
Linux Kernel News, Emphasis on Graphics/GPU Space
Since last year AMD has been working on VanGogh APU support for Linux initially with their graphics driver support and that has spread to other areas. It also turns out now that with VanGogh APUs will be a new Linux audio driver.
Zink(-wip) now fully supports GL_KHR_blend_equation_advanced, which means ES 3.2 is a go (once my local CI clears me to push today’s snapshot).
The latest achievement for Mesa's generic OpenGL implementation atop Vulkan is being able to handle OpenGL ES 3.2.
Within the "zink-wip" development code, today's work now allows for OpenGL ES 3.2 to be exposed with KHR_blend_equation_advanced being the last extension necessary for this embedded OpenGL version. On the desktop side Zink has supported OpenGL 4.6 while for those making use of GLES there is now v3.2 support. OpenGL ES 3.2 mandates KHR_debug, KHR_robustness, OES_geometry_shader, OES_gpu_shader5, OES_texture_buffer, OES_tessellation_shader, and other extensions.
Shortly after OpenCL 3.0 was finalized last year it was enabled for Intel's open-source Compute Runtime stack (and even earlier with their Tiger Lake enablement). But since last year that OpenCL 3.0 support was marked as "beta" while last week was quietly promoted to being "production" grade.
With last week's Intel Compute-Runtime 21.26.20194 build and carried forward with today's 21.27.20266 build, the OpenCL 3.0 support is marked as production ready. This is a subtle change in noticing the difference from the version tables and just seems to reflect the good state of Intel's open-source OpenCL support. Even in the months of the "beta" support, OpenCL 3.0 with the Intel Compute-Runtime has been working well for me from Gen9 Skylake graphics through Gen12 Tiger Lake.
