Víctor Jáquez: Video decoding in GStreamer with Vulkan Vulkan is a cross-platform Application Programming Interface (API), backed by the Khronos Group, aimed at graphics developers for a wide range of different tasks. The interface is described by a common specification, and it is implemented by different drivers, usually provided by GPU vendors and Mesa. One way to visualize Vulkan, at first glance, is like a low-level OpenGL API, but better described and easier to extend. Even more, it is possible to implement OpenGL on top of Vulkan. And, as far as I am told by my peers in Igalia, Vulkan drivers are easier and cleaner to implement than OpenGL ones. A couple years ago, a technical specification group (TSG), inside the Vulkan Working Group, proposed the integration of hardware accelerated video compression and decompression into the Vulkan API. In April 2021 the formed Vulkan Video TSG published an introduction to the specification. Please, do not hesitate to read it. It’s quite good. Matthew Waters worked on a GStreamer plugin using Vulkan, mainly for uploading, composing and rendering frames. Later, he developed a library mapping Vulkan objects to GStreamer. This work was key for what I am presenting here. In 2019, during the last GStreamer Conference, Matthew delivered a talk about his work. Make sure to watch it, it’s worth it. Other key components for this effort were the base classes for decoders and the bitstream parsing libraries in GStreamer, jointly developed by Intel, Centricular, Collabora and Igalia. Both libraries allow using APIs for stateless video decoding and encoding within the GStreamer framework, such as Vulkan Video, VAAPI, D3D11, and so on. When the graphics team in Igalia told us about the Vulkan Video TSG, we decided to explore the specification. Therefore, Igalia decided to sponsor part of my time to craft a GStreamer element to decode H.264 streams using these new Vulkan extensions.

Security Leftovers Sophos acquires Linux-focused security firm Capsule8 Global cybersecurity firm Sophos has acquired Capsule8, a provider of runtime visibility, detection and response solutions for Linux production servers and containers covering on-premise and cloud workloads.

Why Linux’s biggest strength is also its biggest weakness [Ed: Qualys is not journalism, it is shameless self-promotion and marketing; TechRader is PR, not news] Unpatched vulnerabilities are one of the main points of entry for cyberattacks. Attacks on infrastructure are increasing, and IT teams are struggling to keep up with the swathe of new issues that are discovered. Patch management should therefore be a key focus for IT and security teams in the race to keep ahead of attackers.

Security warning deluge from 'npm audit' is driving developers to distraction [Ed: Pentagon tentacle and NSA back doors peddler Microsoft remains the biggest supply chain risk; NPN is not trustworthy at all.] Dan Abramov, a software engineer at Facebook, this week published a plea to silence a particularly vocal JavaScript security tool – and its creators more or less agreed there's room for improvement. "As of today, npm audit is a stain on the entire npm ecosystem," Abramov declared in a blog post. "The best time to fix it was before rolling it out as a default. The next best time to fix it is now." According to Abramov, 99 per cent of the vulnerabilities flagged by the command are false alarms in common usage scenarios. And this appears to be a fairly widespread sentiment among npm users.