Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Server: ARM, GNU/Linux, and More

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 10th of July 2021 04:58:35 AM Filed under
Server
  • It’s time for ARM to embrace traditional hosting

    ARM is everywhere these days — from phones to hyperscale server deployments. There is even an ARM workstation available that has decent specs at an acceptable price. Amazon and Oracle tout white paper after white paper about how their customers have switched to ARM, gotten performance wins and saved money. Sounds like everything is on the right track, yes? Well, actually it’s not.

    ARM for the classes, x86 for the masses

    For various reasons, I’ve been informed that I need to start rethinking my server infrastructure arrangements. We won’t go into that here, but the recent swearing at San Francisco property developers on my Twitter is highly related.

    As I am highly allergic to using any infrastructure powered by x86 CPUs, due to the fact that Intel and AMD both include firmware in the CPU which allow for computation to occur without my consent (also known as a backdoor) so that Hollywood can implement a largely pointless (especially on a server) digital restrictions management scheme, I decided to look at cloud-based hosting solutions using ARM CPUs, as that seemed perfectly reasonable at first glance.

    Unfortunately, what I found is that ARM hosting is not deployed in a way where individual users can access it at cost-competitive prices.

    [...]

    You can still buy ARM servers on the Equinix Metal platform, but you have to request permission to buy them. In testing a couple of years ago, I was able to provision a c1.large.arm server on the spot market for $0.25/hour, which translates to $180/monthly.

    However, the problem with buying on the spot market is that your server might go away at any time, which means you can’t actually depend on it.

    There is also the problem with data transfer: Equinix Metal follows the same billing practices for data transfer as AWS, meaning actual data transfer gets expensive quickly.

    However, the folks who run Equinix Metal are great people, and I feel like ARM could work with them to get some sort of side project going where they get ARM servers into the hands of developers at reasonable pricing. They already have an arrangement like that for FOSS projects with the Works on ARM program.

  • Linux vs. Windows: How to Pick the Best Server OS for Your Website [Ed: They still write such clickbait in 2021? In Web servers Microsoft is already dead, almost extinct. GNU/Linux won.]

    There are many web hosting elements to consider before building a website, including price, bandwidth, storage, and software compatibility. However, one of the most important decisions that you'll make is whether to go with Linux or Windows Server as the server's operating system. For most people, Linux is the common server choice; Windows Server is for server admins and companies that need Microsoft's services. The average blogger won't experience significant differences between the operating system while writing a hot take, but the stakes are higher for businesses with specific backend needs. If you're on the fence about the operating system that'll power your site, this guide will help you make an informed decision.

  • Sean Whitton: Live replacement of provider cloud images with upstream Debian

    Tonight I’m provisioning a new virtual machine at Hetzner and I wanted to share how Consfigurator is helping with that. Hetzner have a Debian “buster” image you can start with, as you’d expect, but it comes with things like cloud-init, preconfiguration to use Hetzner’s apt mirror which doesn’t serve source packages(!), and perhaps other things I haven’t discovered. It’s a fine place to begin, but I want all the configuration for this server to be explicit in my Consfigurator consfig, so it is good to start with pristine upstream Debian. I could boot one of Hetzner’s installation ISOs but that’s slow and manual. Consfigurator can replace the OS in the VM’s root filesystem and reboot for me, and we’re ready to go.

  • Up Gets an Update | Removing Old Kernel Config Files from Ubuntu

    This video is all about finding an automatic way to remove old Kernel config files from Ubuntu based systems. More about UP...

»

More in Tux Machines

Víctor Jáquez: Video decoding in GStreamer with Vulkan

Vulkan is a cross-platform Application Programming Interface (API), backed by the Khronos Group, aimed at graphics developers for a wide range of different tasks. The interface is described by a common specification, and it is implemented by different drivers, usually provided by GPU vendors and Mesa. One way to visualize Vulkan, at first glance, is like a low-level OpenGL API, but better described and easier to extend. Even more, it is possible to implement OpenGL on top of Vulkan. And, as far as I am told by my peers in Igalia, Vulkan drivers are easier and cleaner to implement than OpenGL ones. A couple years ago, a technical specification group (TSG), inside the Vulkan Working Group, proposed the integration of hardware accelerated video compression and decompression into the Vulkan API. In April 2021 the formed Vulkan Video TSG published an introduction to the specification. Please, do not hesitate to read it. It’s quite good. Matthew Waters worked on a GStreamer plugin using Vulkan, mainly for uploading, composing and rendering frames. Later, he developed a library mapping Vulkan objects to GStreamer. This work was key for what I am presenting here. In 2019, during the last GStreamer Conference, Matthew delivered a talk about his work. Make sure to watch it, it’s worth it. Other key components for this effort were the base classes for decoders and the bitstream parsing libraries in GStreamer, jointly developed by Intel, Centricular, Collabora and Igalia. Both libraries allow using APIs for stateless video decoding and encoding within the GStreamer framework, such as Vulkan Video, VAAPI, D3D11, and so on. When the graphics team in Igalia told us about the Vulkan Video TSG, we decided to explore the specification. Therefore, Igalia decided to sponsor part of my time to craft a GStreamer element to decode H.264 streams using these new Vulkan extensions. Read more

Security Leftovers

  • Sophos acquires Linux-focused security firm Capsule8

    Global cybersecurity firm Sophos has acquired Capsule8, a provider of runtime visibility, detection and response solutions for Linux production servers and containers covering on-premise and cloud workloads.

  • Why Linux’s biggest strength is also its biggest weakness [Ed: Qualys is not journalism, it is shameless self-promotion and marketing; TechRader is PR, not news]

    Unpatched vulnerabilities are one of the main points of entry for cyberattacks. Attacks on infrastructure are increasing, and IT teams are struggling to keep up with the swathe of new issues that are discovered. Patch management should therefore be a key focus for IT and security teams in the race to keep ahead of attackers.

  • Security warning deluge from 'npm audit' is driving developers to distraction [Ed: Pentagon tentacle and NSA back doors peddler Microsoft remains the biggest supply chain risk; NPN is not trustworthy at all.]

    Dan Abramov, a software engineer at Facebook, this week published a plea to silence a particularly vocal JavaScript security tool – and its creators more or less agreed there's room for improvement. "As of today, npm audit is a stain on the entire npm ecosystem," Abramov declared in a blog post. "The best time to fix it was before rolling it out as a default. The next best time to fix it is now." According to Abramov, 99 per cent of the vulnerabilities flagged by the command are false alarms in common usage scenarios. And this appears to be a fairly widespread sentiment among npm users.

IBM and Red Hat Leftovers

  • The evolution of POS (Point of Sale) Systems

    The first computer-driven cash register, which resembles what we have today, was developed by IBM in 1973 – and it marked the first commercial use of a computer-based system used by the restaurant industry.

  • IBM still spending its way to cloud relevance with BoxBoat buy

    IBM has splashed yet more cash on cloud after confirming it plans to acquire BoxBoat Technologies – the Maryland-based DevOps consultancy and enterprise Kubernetes certified service provider. Financial details about the deal were not disclosed. According to a statement, the acquisition will "extend IBM's container strategy and implementation services portfolio to further advance IBM's hybrid cloud strategy and accelerate Red Hat OpenShift adoption globally." IBM has said OpenShift, which Big Blue bought along with Red Hat for $34bn in 2018, is an important part of its plan to increase revenue growth and profitability. Red Hat introduced new managed cloud services and expanded the OpenShift Kubernetes platform with new features including Edge deployment at its recent summit in April.

  • IBM Plans To Acquire Hybrid Cloud Consulting Firm BoxBoat

    IBM has announced plans to acquire BoxBoat Technologies, a DevOps consultancy and enterprise Kubernetes certified service provider. BoxBoat will extend IBM’s container strategy and implementation services portfolio to further advance IBM’s hybrid cloud strategy and accelerate Red Hat OpenShift adoption globally.

  • You asked, we acted: How Red Hat has acted on customer feedback [Ed: But Red Hat, you still killed CentOS (as it was) in spite of popular demand]

    At Red Hat, we take customer feedback seriously. At the end of projects with our clients, formal training, purchases of software or solutions, and even technical support, we regularly hold feedback sessions. In doing so, this feedback loop can help identify points of improvement in various aspects and areas of the company to provide an improved customer experience. In our Customer Portal, you will find a page dedicated to showing the actions we’ve implemented based on feedback we’ve received called "You Asked. We Acted." This is one of the ways that we show how Red Hat is taking action to implement changes based on feedback we’ve received.

Linux Kernel News, Emphasis on Graphics/GPU Space

  • AMD VanGogh APUs Get New Audio Driver For Linux - Phoronix

    Since last year AMD has been working on VanGogh APU support for Linux initially with their graphics driver support and that has spread to other areas. It also turns out now that with VanGogh APUs will be a new Linux audio driver.

    •  
  • Mike Blumenkrantz: At Last

    Zink(-wip) now fully supports GL_KHR_blend_equation_advanced, which means ES 3.2 is a go (once my local CI clears me to push today’s snapshot).

  • Zink Now Supports OpenGL ES 3.2 Over Vulkan - Phoronix

    The latest achievement for Mesa's generic OpenGL implementation atop Vulkan is being able to handle OpenGL ES 3.2.  Within the "zink-wip" development code, today's work now allows for OpenGL ES 3.2 to be exposed with KHR_blend_equation_advanced being the last extension necessary for this embedded OpenGL version. On the desktop side Zink has supported OpenGL 4.6 while for those making use of GLES there is now v3.2 support. OpenGL ES 3.2 mandates KHR_debug, KHR_robustness, OES_geometry_shader, OES_gpu_shader5, OES_texture_buffer, OES_tessellation_shader, and other extensions. 

  • Intel's Linux Compute Stack Now Boasts Production-Ready OpenCL 3.0, Integrates IGSC FU - Phoronix

    Shortly after OpenCL 3.0 was finalized last year it was enabled for Intel's open-source Compute Runtime stack (and even earlier with their Tiger Lake enablement). But since last year that OpenCL 3.0 support was marked as "beta" while last week was quietly promoted to being "production" grade.  With last week's Intel Compute-Runtime 21.26.20194 build and carried forward with today's 21.27.20266 build, the OpenCL 3.0 support is marked as production ready. This is a subtle change in noticing the difference from the version tables and just seems to reflect the good state of Intel's open-source OpenCL support. Even in the months of the "beta" support, OpenCL 3.0 with the Intel Compute-Runtime has been working well for me from Gen9 Skylake graphics through Gen12 Tiger Lake. 

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6