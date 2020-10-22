Misunderstandings of GNU/Linux
-
Poll: Are you using Linux on your Chromebook? [Ed: All Chromebooks have Linux in them; this serves to show how meaningless that brand became]
Well, I’m about six weeks out from starting my first semester for my Masters in Computer Science. So today I started cleaning up the Linux instance on my Chromebook. My intention is to do what I did for undergrad CS coursework and use a Chromebook for most, if not all, of my work. That got me wondering how many of you use Linux on your Chromebook.
-
Linux losing ground to Android TV and Huawei in pay TV and OTT [Ed: Do they even realise that Android has Linux in it and is no better or worse than those "Linux-based proprietary set-top boxes"? Linux is not freedom.]
Linux-based proprietary set-top boxes are steadily losing market control as Android TV and Huawei’s HarmonyOS software integration are projected to dominate across set top boxes, smart TVs and connected TVs, a new study from Rethink Research found.
Globally, Linux set-top boxes are forecasted to have their market share decrease from 85% in 2020 to 48% in 2026. This huge depreciation can be partly attributed to the rapid decline of pay TV households.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 163 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Víctor Jáquez: Video decoding in GStreamer with Vulkan
Vulkan is a cross-platform Application Programming Interface (API), backed by the Khronos Group, aimed at graphics developers for a wide range of different tasks. The interface is described by a common specification, and it is implemented by different drivers, usually provided by GPU vendors and Mesa. One way to visualize Vulkan, at first glance, is like a low-level OpenGL API, but better described and easier to extend. Even more, it is possible to implement OpenGL on top of Vulkan. And, as far as I am told by my peers in Igalia, Vulkan drivers are easier and cleaner to implement than OpenGL ones. A couple years ago, a technical specification group (TSG), inside the Vulkan Working Group, proposed the integration of hardware accelerated video compression and decompression into the Vulkan API. In April 2021 the formed Vulkan Video TSG published an introduction to the specification. Please, do not hesitate to read it. It’s quite good. Matthew Waters worked on a GStreamer plugin using Vulkan, mainly for uploading, composing and rendering frames. Later, he developed a library mapping Vulkan objects to GStreamer. This work was key for what I am presenting here. In 2019, during the last GStreamer Conference, Matthew delivered a talk about his work. Make sure to watch it, it’s worth it. Other key components for this effort were the base classes for decoders and the bitstream parsing libraries in GStreamer, jointly developed by Intel, Centricular, Collabora and Igalia. Both libraries allow using APIs for stateless video decoding and encoding within the GStreamer framework, such as Vulkan Video, VAAPI, D3D11, and so on. When the graphics team in Igalia told us about the Vulkan Video TSG, we decided to explore the specification. Therefore, Igalia decided to sponsor part of my time to craft a GStreamer element to decode H.264 streams using these new Vulkan extensions.
Security Leftovers
IBM and Red Hat Leftovers
Linux Kernel News, Emphasis on Graphics/GPU Space
Recent comments
6 hours 20 min ago
6 hours 22 min ago
6 hours 23 min ago
6 hours 49 min ago
6 hours 54 min ago
6 hours 56 min ago
13 hours 46 min ago
17 hours 12 min ago
17 hours 23 min ago
17 hours 48 min ago