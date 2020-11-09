Misunderstandings of GNU/Linux Poll: Are you using Linux on your Chromebook? [Ed: All Chromebooks have Linux in them; this serves to show how meaningless that brand became] Well, I’m about six weeks out from starting my first semester for my Masters in Computer Science. So today I started cleaning up the Linux instance on my Chromebook. My intention is to do what I did for undergrad CS coursework and use a Chromebook for most, if not all, of my work. That got me wondering how many of you use Linux on your Chromebook.



Linux losing ground to Android TV and Huawei in pay TV and OTT [Ed: Do they even realise that Android has Linux in it and is no better or worse than those "Linux-based proprietary set-top boxes"? Linux is not freedom.] Linux-based proprietary set-top boxes are steadily losing market control as Android TV and Huawei’s HarmonyOS software integration are projected to dominate across set top boxes, smart TVs and connected TVs, a new study from Rethink Research found. Globally, Linux set-top boxes are forecasted to have their market share decrease from 85% in 2020 to 48% in 2026. This huge depreciation can be partly attributed to the rapid decline of pay TV households.

Server: ARM, GNU/Linux, and More It’s time for ARM to embrace traditional hosting ARM is everywhere these days — from phones to hyperscale server deployments. There is even an ARM workstation available that has decent specs at an acceptable price. Amazon and Oracle tout white paper after white paper about how their customers have switched to ARM, gotten performance wins and saved money. Sounds like everything is on the right track, yes? Well, actually it’s not. ARM for the classes, x86 for the masses For various reasons, I’ve been informed that I need to start rethinking my server infrastructure arrangements. We won’t go into that here, but the recent swearing at San Francisco property developers on my Twitter is highly related. As I am highly allergic to using any infrastructure powered by x86 CPUs, due to the fact that Intel and AMD both include firmware in the CPU which allow for computation to occur without my consent (also known as a backdoor) so that Hollywood can implement a largely pointless (especially on a server) digital restrictions management scheme, I decided to look at cloud-based hosting solutions using ARM CPUs, as that seemed perfectly reasonable at first glance. Unfortunately, what I found is that ARM hosting is not deployed in a way where individual users can access it at cost-competitive prices. [...] You can still buy ARM servers on the Equinix Metal platform, but you have to request permission to buy them. In testing a couple of years ago, I was able to provision a c1.large.arm server on the spot market for $0.25/hour, which translates to $180/monthly. However, the problem with buying on the spot market is that your server might go away at any time, which means you can’t actually depend on it. There is also the problem with data transfer: Equinix Metal follows the same billing practices for data transfer as AWS, meaning actual data transfer gets expensive quickly. However, the folks who run Equinix Metal are great people, and I feel like ARM could work with them to get some sort of side project going where they get ARM servers into the hands of developers at reasonable pricing. They already have an arrangement like that for FOSS projects with the Works on ARM program.

Linux vs. Windows: How to Pick the Best Server OS for Your Website [Ed: They still write such clickbait in 2021? In Web servers Microsoft is already dead, almost extinct. GNU/Linux won.] There are many web hosting elements to consider before building a website, including price, bandwidth, storage, and software compatibility. However, one of the most important decisions that you'll make is whether to go with Linux or Windows Server as the server's operating system. For most people, Linux is the common server choice; Windows Server is for server admins and companies that need Microsoft's services. The average blogger won't experience significant differences between the operating system while writing a hot take, but the stakes are higher for businesses with specific backend needs. If you're on the fence about the operating system that'll power your site, this guide will help you make an informed decision.

Sean Whitton: Live replacement of provider cloud images with upstream Debian Tonight I’m provisioning a new virtual machine at Hetzner and I wanted to share how Consfigurator is helping with that. Hetzner have a Debian “buster” image you can start with, as you’d expect, but it comes with things like cloud-init, preconfiguration to use Hetzner’s apt mirror which doesn’t serve source packages(!), and perhaps other things I haven’t discovered. It’s a fine place to begin, but I want all the configuration for this server to be explicit in my Consfigurator consfig, so it is good to start with pristine upstream Debian. I could boot one of Hetzner’s installation ISOs but that’s slow and manual. Consfigurator can replace the OS in the VM’s root filesystem and reboot for me, and we’re ready to go.

Up Gets an Update | Removing Old Kernel Config Files from Ubuntu This video is all about finding an automatic way to remove old Kernel config files from Ubuntu based systems. More about UP...