Ubuntu 21.04 Review - A Fun Computing
This is our review of Ubuntu 21.04 Hirsute Hippo. This release is a dedication to Adam Conrad, a respected Ubuntu Developer, who passed away earlier this year. It is a fun computer operating system, quick and responsive on today's hardware standard, with full of useful apps and amusing games, with a few of challenges and shortcomings. Let's see it together.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 450 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Shaun McCance: Discovery Docs Part 1: Discovering Why
This is Part 1 in a series about the Discovery Docs initiative, which I will present about in my upcoming GUADEC talk. A long time ago, in the days of bonobos and fishes, GNOME documentation was written as long, monolithic manuals. We split these beasts into digestible pages as best we could (which is to say, poorly) and hoped for the best. Then we had an idea. What if we actually controlled the granularity at which information was presented? What if, instead of writing books, we wrote topics? And so we did. We weren’t the first software project to make this shift, but we were early on the curve, and we did it radically. While many help systems still try to shoehorn topics into a linear structure, our help focuses on creating a navigable web of information. The question of how big the topics are — how big the chunks on the web are — is entirely up to us. For the most part, we have chosen small topics with the least amount of information we could get away with. The reasoning is that users can find quick answers to questions, and if they want to learn more, we have extensive cross linking. Our topics have mostly followed the familiar trichotomy of tasks, concepts, and references. Our documentation is deliberately excruciatingly boring.
KDE: Tok, Floating Applets, Maui, and Akademy
today's howtos
Ubuntu 21.04 Review - A Fun Computing
This is our review of Ubuntu 21.04 Hirsute Hippo. This release is a dedication to Adam Conrad, a respected Ubuntu Developer, who passed away earlier this year. It is a fun computer operating system, quick and responsive on today's hardware standard, with full of useful apps and amusing games, with a few of challenges and shortcomings. Let's see it together.
Recent comments
1 min 1 sec ago
12 hours 48 min ago
12 hours 49 min ago
12 hours 51 min ago
13 hours 16 min ago
13 hours 21 min ago
13 hours 24 min ago
20 hours 13 min ago
23 hours 40 min ago
23 hours 50 min ago