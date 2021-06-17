Language Selection

KDE: Tok, Floating Applets, Maui, and Akademy

Saturday 10th of July 2021
KDE
  • Approximately Two Pink Weeks In Tok

    The past two weeks in Tok have been relatively slow, focusing on quality of life features & more user experience improvements more than sweeping new features.

    Most noticeably, Tok now has an in-window menubar on desktop if you do not have a global menu bar. This provides globally available functionality in a well-organised palette of commands.

  • Floating Applets: The Making Of (Devlog!)
  • Maui Monthly Report 13

    We are a month away from the upcoming 2.0 release, and this blog post is a quick overview of things coming to the next stable release.

  • My Akademy 2021 (2)

    Akademy was over all of a sudden. I was all set to do the conference closing, with my KDE e.V. board-hat on – the e.V. supports the community, and it is the community that makes the conference, with talks, birds-of-a-feather sessions, and all that good stuff.

    Much to my surprise I was called up by Luigi before my time slot and forced to give an acceptance speech for an Akademy award. I’ll summarize here...

today's howtos

  • cron is running all jobs twice – solved

    This started earlier today and I solved it only just now. It took me a while to find out it was duplicate cron jobs, and even longer to find out why.

  • Managing network using IFCONFIG & NMCLI command in Linux - LinuxTechLab

    Earlier we have discussed how we can configure network connections using three different methods i.e. by editing network interface file, by using GUI & by using nmtui command (READ ARTICLE HERE). In this tutorial, we are going to use two other methods to configure network connections on our RHEL/CentOS machines. We are going to discuss 'nmcli' command & 'ifconfig' command in Linux.

  • How to install Intellij Idea 2021 Community on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at how to install Intellij Idea 2021 Community on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

  • How To Set/Create Environment and Shell variables in Linux – TecAdmin

    Shell, the command interpreter of an OS, processes the commands entered into the command line and widely used in Linux. A variable is like a pointer to a particular data and holds a particular value that could be anything. A user can create, delete or assign variables with the help of Shell.

  • How to Setup SSH Keys on Ubuntu 20.04

    SSH keys provide a secure way for logging to a server with private and public key based authentications.

