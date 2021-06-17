Shaun McCance: Discovery Docs Part 1: Discovering Why This is Part 1 in a series about the Discovery Docs initiative, which I will present about in my upcoming GUADEC talk. A long time ago, in the days of bonobos and fishes, GNOME documentation was written as long, monolithic manuals. We split these beasts into digestible pages as best we could (which is to say, poorly) and hoped for the best. Then we had an idea. What if we actually controlled the granularity at which information was presented? What if, instead of writing books, we wrote topics? And so we did. We weren’t the first software project to make this shift, but we were early on the curve, and we did it radically. While many help systems still try to shoehorn topics into a linear structure, our help focuses on creating a navigable web of information. The question of how big the topics are — how big the chunks on the web are — is entirely up to us. For the most part, we have chosen small topics with the least amount of information we could get away with. The reasoning is that users can find quick answers to questions, and if they want to learn more, we have extensive cross linking. Our topics have mostly followed the familiar trichotomy of tasks, concepts, and references. Our documentation is deliberately excruciatingly boring.

KDE: Tok, Floating Applets, Maui, and Akademy Approximately Two Pink Weeks In Tok The past two weeks in Tok have been relatively slow, focusing on quality of life features & more user experience improvements more than sweeping new features. Most noticeably, Tok now has an in-window menubar on desktop if you do not have a global menu bar. This provides globally available functionality in a well-organised palette of commands.

Floating Applets: The Making Of (Devlog!)

Maui Monthly Report 13 We are a month away from the upcoming 2.0 release, and this blog post is a quick overview of things coming to the next stable release.

My Akademy 2021 (2) Akademy was over all of a sudden. I was all set to do the conference closing, with my KDE e.V. board-hat on – the e.V. supports the community, and it is the community that makes the conference, with talks, birds-of-a-feather sessions, and all that good stuff. Much to my surprise I was called up by Luigi before my time slot and forced to give an acceptance speech for an Akademy award. I’ll summarize here...