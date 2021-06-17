Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

GNU/Linux Devices and Open Hardware/Modding

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 10th of July 2021 11:07:37 AM Filed under
Hardware

               

  • Raspberry Pi: Remote VNC and RDP access to a Linux computer using RemoteIoT

    If users don’t mind entering commands, the command line is a great way to manage remote Linux computers, but sometimes users need to be able to view the GUI. If users do not have a long cable, one of the best methods is to use the VNC protocol (Virtual Network Computing) or RDP (Remote Desktop Protocol).

  • New Raspberry Pi 400 layouts
  • Inside a 20-Watt Traveling Wave Tube Amplifier from Apollo

                     

                       

    The communication system on Apollo was very complex, as shown in the diagram below. The amplifier, highlighted in yellow, was just one component of this system (which I'm not going to try to explain here). Most communication went over the "Unified S-Band", which sent voice, data, telemetry, TV, control, and ranging through one unified system. In comparison, the Gemini missions used separate systems for different purposes. (S-band refers to the microwave frequency band used by this system.)

  • Getting faster 10 Gbps Ethernet on the Raspberry Pi

                     

                       

    If you read the title of this blog post and are thinking, "10 Gbps on a Pi? You're nuts!," well, check out my video on using the ASUS XG-C100C 10G NIC on the Raspberry Pi CM4. Back? Good.

                       

    To be clear: it's impossible to route 10 gigabits of total network throughput through any Raspberry Pi on the market today.

                       

    But it is possible to connect to a 10 gigabit network at 10GBase-T speeds using a Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 and an appropriate PCI Express 10G NIC. And on my Pi PCI Express site, I documented exactly how I got an ASUS XG-C100C working on the Raspberry Pi. All it takes is a quick recompile of the kernel, and away it goes!

»

More in Tux Machines

Shaun McCance: Discovery Docs Part 1: Discovering Why

This is Part 1 in a series about the Discovery Docs initiative, which I will present about in my upcoming GUADEC talk. A long time ago, in the days of bonobos and fishes, GNOME documentation was written as long, monolithic manuals. We split these beasts into digestible pages as best we could (which is to say, poorly) and hoped for the best. Then we had an idea. What if we actually controlled the granularity at which information was presented? What if, instead of writing books, we wrote topics? And so we did. We weren’t the first software project to make this shift, but we were early on the curve, and we did it radically. While many help systems still try to shoehorn topics into a linear structure, our help focuses on creating a navigable web of information. The question of how big the topics are — how big the chunks on the web are — is entirely up to us. For the most part, we have chosen small topics with the least amount of information we could get away with. The reasoning is that users can find quick answers to questions, and if they want to learn more, we have extensive cross linking. Our topics have mostly followed the familiar trichotomy of tasks, concepts, and references. Our documentation is deliberately excruciatingly boring. Read more

KDE: Tok, Floating Applets, Maui, and Akademy

  • Approximately Two Pink Weeks In Tok

    The past two weeks in Tok have been relatively slow, focusing on quality of life features & more user experience improvements more than sweeping new features. Most noticeably, Tok now has an in-window menubar on desktop if you do not have a global menu bar. This provides globally available functionality in a well-organised palette of commands.

  • Floating Applets: The Making Of (Devlog!)
  • Maui Monthly Report 13

    We are a month away from the upcoming 2.0 release, and this blog post is a quick overview of things coming to the next stable release.

  • My Akademy 2021 (2)

    Akademy was over all of a sudden. I was all set to do the conference closing, with my KDE e.V. board-hat on – the e.V. supports the community, and it is the community that makes the conference, with talks, birds-of-a-feather sessions, and all that good stuff. Much to my surprise I was called up by Luigi before my time slot and forced to give an acceptance speech for an Akademy award. I’ll summarize here...

today's howtos

  • cron is running all jobs twice – solved

    This started earlier today and I solved it only just now. It took me a while to find out it was duplicate cron jobs, and even longer to find out why.

  • Managing network using IFCONFIG & NMCLI command in Linux - LinuxTechLab

    Earlier we have discussed how we can configure network connections using three different methods i.e. by editing network interface file, by using GUI & by using nmtui command (READ ARTICLE HERE). In this tutorial, we are going to use two other methods to configure network connections on our RHEL/CentOS machines. We are going to discuss 'nmcli' command & 'ifconfig' command in Linux.

  • How to install Intellij Idea 2021 Community on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at how to install Intellij Idea 2021 Community on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

  • How To Set/Create Environment and Shell variables in Linux – TecAdmin

    Shell, the command interpreter of an OS, processes the commands entered into the command line and widely used in Linux. A variable is like a pointer to a particular data and holds a particular value that could be anything. A user can create, delete or assign variables with the help of Shell.

  • How to Setup SSH Keys on Ubuntu 20.04

    SSH keys provide a secure way for logging to a server with private and public key based authentications.

Ubuntu 21.04 Review - A Fun Computing

This is our review of Ubuntu 21.04 Hirsute Hippo. This release is a dedication to Adam Conrad, a respected Ubuntu Developer, who passed away earlier this year. It is a fun computer operating system, quick and responsive on today's hardware standard, with full of useful apps and amusing games, with a few of challenges and shortcomings. Let's see it together. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6