How To Install OpenSSL on CentOS 8 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install OpenSSL on CentOS 8. For those of you who didn’t know, OpenSSL is a robust, commercial-grade, full-featured Open Source Toolkit for the Transport Layer Security (TLS) protocol formerly known as the Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) protocol. The protocol implementation is based on a full-strength general-purpose cryptographic library, which can also be used stand-alone. OpenSSL is used by many programs like Apache Web server, PHP, and many others providing support for various cryptographic algorithms such as ciphers (AES, Blowfish, DES, IDEA, etc.), and cryptographic hash functions (MD5, MD4, SHA-1, SHA-2, etc.)
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the OpenSSL on a CentOS 8.
Chattr Command in Linux with Examples – TecAdmin
The “chattr”, short for change attribute, is a command-line utility in Linux used to change attributes of a file e.g a, i. This command is primarily used to make various files immutable and undeletable for regular users.
File management is a complicated process in Linux as it is a multi-user operating system. The administrators can change the attributes of a file using the “chattr” command so it cannot be accessed and changed by anyone except the superuser. This saves the important files from accidental deletion.
In this write-up, we will focus on how to modify the attributes of a file by using the “chattr” command. We will also learn about different flags that can be used along with the “chattr” command.
How to Dual Boot Fedora and Windows - It's FOSS
Dual booting Linux and Windows is one of the popular ways to enjoy the full potential of the two operating systems. You have both Linux and Windows installed on the same system and you can choose which one to use after starting your system.
Linux Hardware Database - How To Submit Your Computer Info
Want to see how popular GNU/Linux is? See Linux-Hardware.org, you can find chart showing how many this operating system installed in the world with percentages of distros. Today, it held 100,000 computer hardware collected in this database by contributors world wide and still counting! This article covers using this website as your simple research and hardware buyer reference as well as how to contribute your Ubuntu computer information to this website so everyone can read and benefit from it. Users of OS other than Ubuntu can also practice this tutorial to contribute. Let's start.
How to Install Logwatch on Ubuntu 20.04
Logwatch is a system log analyzer and send that report to email. It generates a summarized log report which contains sshd - authentication failures, sudo - sessions opened, vsftp failures, postfix, failed logins, disk space and more.
Logwatch can also print the report on the console. This report can be scheduled to run at specific date and time using cron.
In this tutorial we learn how to install Logwatch on Ubuntu 20.04.
How To Format Shell Programs Using Shfmt In Linux - OSTechNix
In this guide, we will be discussing what is Shfmt, how to install Shfmt in Linux, and finally how to format shell programs using Shfmt in Linux.
Kernel: Intel and USB
KDE Frameworks 5.84 Released with Expandable Tooltips, Performance Improvements
KDE Frameworks 5.84 introduces a new user interface feature called expandable tooltips, which adds a “Press Shift for more” label to the tooltips in KDE apps that use the KXMLGui and Kirigami frameworks to display the longer text of that tooltip. This is a replacement of the “What’s This?” feature. This release also improves the clearing of global shortcuts for Plasma applets, improves the performance of SVG lookups in the Plasma desktop for a more responsive experience using less resources, fixes the most common crash in the Plasma calendar, and improves the appearance of tooltip shadows in the Plasma desktop.
GNU/Linux Devices and Open Hardware/Modding
